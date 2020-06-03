FRANKLIN — Tipton’s Griffin Hare is tied for fifth place after the first round of the Indiana Class of 2020 Senior Open at The Legends of Indiana G.C.
Following the cancellation of the IHSAA boys golf season, organizers came up with the tournament as a high school sendoff for seniors. The first round was Wednesday and the final round is Thursday. The top 40 plus ties in the 120-player field advanced to Thursday’s play.
Avon’s Tyler Nickol holds the lead after firing a 3-under 69 in Wednesday’s round. Harrison’s Nic Hoffman, Yorktown’s Alex Bratton and Valparaiso’s Mark Civanich are tied for second place, three shots back. Hare is another shot back after firing a 1-over 73. The Ball State recruit is in a three-way tie for fifth.
Two other KT-area players also advanced. Peru’s Corbin Robison is in a two-way tie for 11th after shooting a 76 and Tipton’s Noah Wolfe is in a five-way tie for 19th after carding a 79.
Western players Spencer Chambers (84) and Avery Hayes (84) missed the cut by two shots apiece.
The other KT-area players in the field were: Cass’ Conrad Emmons (90); Tipton’s Adin Bogard (93); Western’s Collin Rassel (96); Western’s Trevor White (100); and Tipton’s Evan Servies (107).
