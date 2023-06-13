CARMEL — Tipton's boys golf team shot 309 in the first round of the IHSAA State Finals on Tuesday at Prairie View G.C. The Blue Devils are tied for seventh place.
Guerin Catholic leads the 18-team field with a score of 291 and Westfield is second at 293. Tipton is tied with Zionsville, just six shots back of third place.
Individually, Valparaiso's Aidan Gutierrez and Guerin's Jacob Modleski are the co-leaders after shooting 5-under 67s. Fairfield's Brayden Miller (69) is in third and Zionsville's Adam Melliere (70) is in fourth.
Tipton's Maverick Conaway shot a 1-under 71 and is part of a six-way tie for fifth place.
Gavin Hare was second low for the Blue Devils with a 73. Nolan Swan (79), Calvin Condict (86) and Preston Lancaster (91) rounded out their lineup.
The final round is Wednesday.
