Maconaquah's boys golf team edged Kokomo and Lewis Cass to win the Peru Sectional on Monday at Rock Hollow G.C.
The Braves posted a score of 336. The defending champion Wildkats finished one shot back in second place and the Kings finished another shot back in third. The top three teams all advance to the Plymouth Regional on Thursday at Swan Lake Golf Resort.
Western (369) was fourth followed by Northwestern (384), Southwood (399), Wabash (406), North Miami (411), Tri-Central (437) and Eastern (441). Peru and Taylor had incomplete teams.
Mason Taylor (73) and Hayden Williamson (78) led Maconaquah. Taylor won the individual title and Williamson finished third. Drake Guyer (87) and Ayden Jernagan (98) had the Braves' third and fourth scores.
The sectional title is Maconaquah's first since winning the 2005 Western Sectional at Chippendale G.C.
Brandon Hansen led Kokomo with a 74, good for second place. Ty Lauderbaugh shot an 81 and Karson Parrott shot an 82. Camden Horner (100) and William Nelson (100) had their personal bests for the course.
Cass showed its usual balance. Rylan Stoller shot an 81, Rowdy Frey shot an 82, Jensen Burrous carded an 86 and Cooper Frey and Garrett Helvie had 89s.
Freshman Brody Hobson, Western's No. 5 player, led the Panthers with an 85. Andrew Hartman (89), Ethan Fisher (97) and Nolan Kessler (98) rounded out Western's score.
Sammy Shotwell (91) and Logan Duncan (93) led Northwestern with Will Baxter (100) and Brayden Applegate (100) providing the Tigers' third and fourth scores.
Jake Chapman led Tri-Central with an 85, Ian Haley led Eastern with a 94 and Peru's Seth Young had an 84.
Southwood's Luke Watson (83), Peru's Young and TC's Chapman advanced as individuals to the regional as the top three finishers on non-advancing teams.
Chapman beat Western's Hobson in a playoff for the final spot.
NOBLESVILLE SECTIONAL
Noblesville (310), Fishers (315) and Hamilton Southeastern (316) took the top three spots in the Noblesville Sectional at Harbour Trees G.C. They all advance to the Muncie Central Regional on Thursday at The Players Club.
Tipton (324) finished fourth in the 12-team sectional.
The Blue Devils' Maverick Conaway shot a 1-over 72 and finished second and teammate Gavin Hare shot a 74 and finished fourth. Conaway and Hare both qualified for the regional as individuals. Tipton also counted Calvin Conduit's 87 and Nolan Swan's 91.
HSE's Cole Starnes was medalist with a 70.
