FRANKLIN — Tipton golf standout Griffin Hare capped his high school career in fine fashion Thursday by earning a runner-up finish in the Indiana Class of 2020 Senior Open at The Legends G.C.
Following the cancellation of the IHSAA boys golf season, organizers came up with the tournament as a high school sendoff for seniors. The first round was Wednesday and the final round was Thursday. The tournament started with 120 players with the top 40 after the opening round advancing to the final round.
In the opening round, Hare carded a 1-over 73 and was tied for fifth place. The Ball State recruit followed with a 2-under 70 in the final round for a 36-hole total of 143. His 70 Thursday tied for the second-best score of the day.
Avon’s Tyler Nickol, the first-round leader, took the title with a two-day total of 141. He followed his opening-round 69 with a 72.
Peru’s Corbin Robison and Tipton’s Noah Wolfe also played Thursday after making the cut. IUK recruit Robison shot a 79 for a two-day total of 155 and Indianapolis recruit Wolfe shot an 86 for a total of 165. Robison finished 20th and Wolfe was 32nd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.