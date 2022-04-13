Kokomo’s boys golf team returned to prominence in a big way last season by winning the North Central Conference and Peru Sectional titles. It was the Wildkats’ first conference title since 2014 and their first sectional title since 2001.
With a strong core returning, the Kats are poised to build on that success.
“Last year was fun, for sure,” second-year coach Matt York said. “I’d love to repeat as NCC, Howard County, sectional and Logan invite champs, but honestly, I would love for the kids to get a shot at [the State Finals] at Prairie View. It’s an experience that they’d never forget. It’s a possibility, but we have to have a few of the inexperienced kids really step up and my returners have to keep getting better as well.”
The returning players are seniors Brandon Hansen and Ty Lauderbaugh and junior Karson Parrott. All three are All-NCC players.
Hansen is one of the state’s top players. He reached the State Finals as an individual last season and tied for 31st in the 103-player field. It was his second career state appearance.
“Brandon will be one that I can just let him do his thing,” York said. “He’s competed at a high level for years and is already hitting the ball well. He has very high expectations for himself and expects to groove every shot. If he makes putts, he’ll put himself in a great position to get himself down to Prairie View for a third year.
“He seems to excel when playing against the toughest competition,” York added.
Hansen opened the new season with a bang Monday as he fired a 4-under 31 in the Kats’ dual match against McCutcheon on the Kokomo Country Club’s back nine. The Kats beat the Mavs 153-195.
Lauderbaugh and Parrott are strong players as well. They shot 36 and 37, respectively, in Monday’s opener. Lauderbaugh had the Kats’ low score in the NCC tournament last season.
“I certainly have high expectations for my top three kids and I have full confidence in their ability to compete at a higher level than they did last year,” York said. “I’m looking for that important fourth score and I’m counting on William Nelson to grind it out and continue to get better. If he can compete at high level, who knows how much we can accomplish?”
Nelson is a sophomore. He played JV last season.
Senior Travarion Corbin and juniors Camden Horner, Tre’mon Corbin and Eli Guest also played JV last season and are possibilities for the No. 5 spot. Junior Jace Rayl is another possibility. He is new to the team; he last played in middle school.
“My mindset hasn’t changed since day one last year. My No. 1 goal is to promote the game of golf and develop a program like we had in the ‘80s and ‘90s [when] we had 20 kids on each team and decent golfers were cut each year. Now I’m lucky to have enough kids to fill the minimum roster for JV and varsity,” York said. “I’m having a kids clinic this summer for students in grades 3-8, and I don’t think they’ve done anything like this for the last 10-plus years. I want to give kids a chance to come out and at least give it a try.”
The following are looks at Howard County’s other teams.
WESTERN
The Panthers will have a new look following the graduation of No. 1 player Kyle Sanders, who was the last link to the Panthers’ run of five straight Peru Sectional titles (2014-18). Western took fifth place in last year’s sectional.
“Our No. 1 goal is to compete each and every match,” second-year coach Blake Conklin said. “Losing Kyle obviously hurts, not just golf, but also from a leadership and human standpoint. That being said, we will be a vastly improved team overall from last year. Not just our games that have improved, but our ability to think our way around a course and focusing better on the next shot.”
Conklin returns seniors Andrew Hartman and Sam Bowlby and sophomore Ethan Fisher from his sectional lineup. After playing No. 2 last season, Hartman will move into the No. 1 spot.
“Andrew will absolutely be able to compete for medalist every time he tees it up,” Conklin said. “As a team, as the weather improves and we get to play more, we definitely believe we can compete for county, and snagging a spot in regionals. Golf’s a funny game. We’ll see how it shakes out.”
Bowlby, Fisher and senior Nolan Kessler will fill the Nos. 2-4 spots in some order. Kessler is new to the team, but Conklin said he is looking good.
Conklin also has juniors Nolan Miller and Cody Kretz back from last year and freshman Brody Hobson also is in the mix.
“The five spot could absolutely vary from week to week depending on who is playing well at that moment,” Conklin said.
NORTHWESTERN
The Tigers’ 12-player roster includes just one senior.
“We’re a young team so we’re teaching a lot,” coach Kurt Koetter said. “Hopefully they have fun and enjoy it and start working at it.”
Koetter returns three players with varsity experience. Sophomore Sammy Shotwell leads the group. He will play in the No. 1 spot; he filled that role in the sectional last season. Senior Will Baxter likely will play No. 2 and sophomore Braden Applegate likely will play No. 3.
Freshman Logan Duncan is penciled into the No. 4 spot. From there, Koetter is considering juniors Nolan Adams, Joseph Craig and Matthew Girard, sophomores Gavin Padfield and Jeff White and freshmen Michael VanOsdell, Chase Goad and Evan Leicht for the No. 5 spot.
Koetter is confident the lineup will take shape in due time.
“That’s the beauty about golf — scores don’t lie. Eventually somebody’s average score will take over and they’ll earn that spot,” he said.
“Right now, it’s the same thing I preach every year, we have to get better at our short game.”
EASTERN
Eastern coach Michael Lamb was happy to have an improved turnout this year.
“We have gone from four last season to nine this season. So happy with numbers going up,” the second-year coach said.
Seniors Ian Haley and Barak Price and sophomore Bryce Barker return from last season. They will fill the team’s Nos. 1-3 spots in some order.
Senior Myer Miller, who is new to the team, and freshman Kailin Cook are the leading candidates for the Nos. 4-5 spots. Freshman Ryder Roe and junior Trenton Hendrix are other possibilities.
“The guys have been working really hard,” Lamb said. “The three returning players are eager to improve on last season so to see those three put in the work and see results is going to be really fun. I’m also encouraged by the work that the new players have put in.
“I’m hopeful that we can put some rounds together and be more competitive this season. With more players, I think we can achieve that goal, and with their willingness to work and play in some of the rough weather we have had so far this season, I’m really encouraged with what I’m seeing.”
TAYLOR
After not fielding a team last season, Taylor is back, with new coach Jon Binder looking to build a strong foundation.
“I am still in the works to build a full varsity team. We have two golfers from the high school. However, we have close to 20 middle school golfers,” said Binder, who teaches fifth grade at Taylor.
The high school golfers are junior Kaden McCain and sophomore Teme Moody. Binder said McCain has some experience and Moody is new to the game, but has shown potential.
“My hope, this year, is just to recruit and get golfers on the golf course,” Binder said. “Taylor has not had much of a presence for boys golf in a few years so we are in the redesign and rebuild mode. It is very encouraging to see the amount of middle school golfers showing interest. Anticipate Taylor to be back on the map within the next couple of years.”
