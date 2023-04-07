Kokomo’s boys golf team is looking to build on a nice two-year run that saw the Wildkats win North Central Conference and Peru Sectional titles in 2021 and finish one shot shy of a sectional repeat last year.
The Kats have to replace two-time state qualifier Brandon Hansen and Ty Lauderbaugh, but they return an ace in senior Karson Parrott.
A two-time All-North Central Conference player, Parrott broke through last season to qualify for state where he tied for 80th in the 104-golfer field.
The Kats also return seniors Camden Horner and Jace Rayl and junior William Nelson.
Junior Sam VerLee, who is playing for the first time since middle school, and senior Joey McConnell, who is new to the program, are vying for spots and Kokomo coach Matt York has four freshmen who all played in middle school. International student Tuong Le rounds out the squad.
“I have 10 guys that will compete for the five varsity spots, which is good to have. We have a lot of work to do, and I think we will get better as the season progresses,” York said.
York is happy to have Parrott at the top of his lineup. York hopes Parrott can help bring the younger Kats along.
“I just want these kids to enjoy the game of golf and learn to manage their individual game,” York said. “I am blessed to have a great group of young men, and I’m hoping they will soak up the knowledge I have for them regarding golf and overall course management. If we can learn to avoid the big numbers, we will be just fine.”
The following are looks at the other county teams.
WESTERN
The Panthers’ eight-player roster includes four returning players. Junior Ethan Fisher and sophomore Brody Hobson played the Nos. 4 and 5 spots in the Western’s sectional lineup and senior Nolan Miller and sophomore Jack Chiu played JV.
“Jack Chiu was really coming on strong towards the end of the season last year and has continued on that early in practice,” Western coach Blake Conklin said. “Nolan Miller has also taken great strides in his game. Ethan Fisher is going into his third year as a varsity member.”
Hobson — who shot a team-best 85 in the sectional and fell in a playoff for a spot in the regional — is sidelined after breaking his arm in a snowboarding accident. He hopes to possibly make it back for the sectional.
Sophomore Sam Thurston and freshmen Callen Szerdy, Brody Fisher and Dane Trent round out the roster.
“Callen Szerdy and Brody Fisher are outstanding young players and will definitely be contributing from day one,” Conklin said.
Conklin said Hobson’s injury has given players a chance to move up in the lineup.
“We are a really young team, which is exciting,” he said. “Young returning guys have already seen a ton of varsity action, so won’t be intimidated come sectional time. Our new young guys are dudes that can flat out play. Callen has played in a bunch of big tourneys already, so there’s no worries about what he can do. I coach Brody Fisher in basketball, and the guy loves to compete.
“As for hopes, we finished fourth in sectionals last year, and the top three teams advance. If we can keep improving as the season goes along, and we get some good scores from the bottom of the lineup, we can absolutely move on as a team to regionals. It’s golf. Anything can happen.”
NORTHWESTERN
The Tigers’ deep roster of 19 golfers includes a nice mix of experienced players and promising newcomers.
“I am very excited with the number of players that are interested in playing golf,” coach Kurt Koetter said. “Of the 19 players, we have 10 returning players and nine new players. Of the 10 returning players, six of them have varsity experience.”
Koetter returns juniors Sammy Shotwell and Brayden Applegate and sophomores Logan Duncan and Michael VanOsdell from his sectional lineup. The Tigers finished fifth in the 10-team sectional.
In addition, senior Noland Adams and junior Gavin Padfield also have played varsity. Freshmen Hudson Whaley, Jackson Peelle and Brady Grant are pushing for positions and senior Kai Jackson and junior Caden Cothern could play their way into the mix.
“Our lineup is not set in stone, but it is looking like it will be Sammy Shotwell in the 1 spot, Hudson Whaley in the 2 spot, Brayden Applegate in the 3 spot, Logan Duncan in the 4 spot and Noland Adams in the 5 spot. However, I feel like the 5, 6, 7 and 8 players can find their way into the 5 or 6 spot all year long,” Koetter said.
The Tigers’ roster also shows senior William Rasson, junior Jeff White, sophomores Cameron Morgan, Chase Goad, Evan Leicht and Ethan Fogg and freshmen Greyson Nordman and Landon Munoz.
“I am very excited for the season to begin,” Koetter said. “We have a great group of young men this year that really seem to enjoy the game of golf and they like to put the time in working on their games. As our goal is every year, it is to compete. It would be nice to see this group of guys competing to win conference and sectionals. My hope for this group of guys to help grow the game of golf.”
EASTERN
The Comets return junior Bryce Barker and sophomore Kailin Cook from their sectional lineup. Senior Trenton Hendrix is also back.
The six-player roster also shows three new golfers in senior Allen Stalhood and sophomores Cohen Johnson and Layke Hall.
“My top two spots are pretty much ironed out everything else is kind of a week-by-week basis,” coach Michael Lamb said.
Lamb credited the new golfers for making good strides in practice.
“[With] three guys who are new to golf, my goal for the team is to get better each time we play. We have talked about doing one thing better each match so that’s where my goals are with this team,” Lamb said.
TAYLOR
The Titans expect to have a young and inexperienced team again this season as their rebuilding continues. They’ll begin practice Monday.
Coach Jon Binder noted the rebuilding’s roots are in place with a middle school program that has 20 golfers.
