INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Junior Golf Tour's Boys Team Championship on Thursday at Maple Creek C.C. featured two-player teams in four-ball stroke play.
In the 16- to 19-year-old division, Peru's Jake VanBaalen teamed with Taylor Gardner for a 3-under 69 and Kokomo's Brandon Hansen teamed with Western's Kyle Sanders for a 72. VanBaalen and Gardner finished in a three-way tie for second place in a field of 22 teams. Hansen and Sanders tied for ninth place.
In the 13-15 age division, the Tipton duo of Gavin Hare and Maverick Conaway carded a 75 and finished third in a 10-team field.
