Kokomo junior Karson Parrott earned a spot in the IHSAA Golf State Finals by shooting a 75 in the Plymouth Regional on Thursday at Swan Lake Resort’s Black Course.
The top three teams in the regional advanced to state, which is Tuesday and Wednesday at Prairie View G.C. in Carmel. The top five players on non-advancing teams also qualified for state. Parrott took the final individual spot.
Leo posted a score of 295 to win the 18-team regional. Warsaw (298) was second and Penn (298) was third. Lewis Cass (342) took 14th place. Kokomo (344) was 15th and Maconaquah (347) was 16th.
Leo’s Wes Opliger was medalist. Opliger, teammate Justin Hicks and Fort Wayne Carroll’s Hunter Melton all shot 70s. Opliger won the playoff and Melton took second.
Jensen Burrous led Cass with an 82. The Kings also counted Rowdy Frey’s 84, Rylan Stoller’s 85 and Cooper Frey’s 91.
For Kokomo, Brandon Hansen carded a 76, one back of teammate Parrott for the final state spot. Ty Lauderbaugh shot 90 and Camden Horner had 103.
Hayden Williamson (79) and Mason Taylor (80) led Maconaquah, Drake Guyer had an 89 and Lane Brehmer and Ayden Jernagan had 99s.
Playing as individuals, Peru’s Seth Young shot a 94 and Tri-Central’s Jake Chapman shot a 97.
• Playing as individuals in the Muncie Central Regional at The Players Club, Tipton’s Maverick Conaway and Gavin Hare both shot 76s. They finished one back of the fourth and fifth players advancing to state from the regional.
Cathedral (305) took the team title, beating Noblesville (305) on the better fifth player’s score. New Castle’s Derek Tabor was medalist with a 66.
