Kokomo’s Caden Polk takes control of the ball against Logansport in a North Central Conference match on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at Kokomo.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kats’ D left wanting
BOYS SOCCER: Berries pour in 5 goals after half to beat Kats going away
PEDRO VELAZCO
Kokomo Tribune
After going into halftime deadlocked 1-1 with a penalty kick goal for each team, Logansport blew the game open in the second half with a flurry of goals and went on to beat Kokomo 6-3 in North Central Conference boys soccer action Tuesday at Kokomo.
Logan's Edi Juan Juan and Kokomo's Caden Polk go after the ball. Kokomo vs Logansport boys soccer on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Logan's Yasiel Zarate and Kokomo's Lorenzo Del Bo go after the ball. Kokomo vs Logansport boys soccer on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Eli Roe goes after the ball. Kokomo vs Logansport boys soccer on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Sean Kaprolat and Logan's Logan Lange go after the ball. Kokomo vs Logansport boys soccer on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Logan's Hodge Turner tries to get control of the ball. Kokomo vs Logansport boys soccer on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Logan's Logan Lange goes after the ball. Kokomo vs Logansport boys soccer on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo’s Caden Polk takes control of the ball against Logansport in a North Central Conference match on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at Kokomo.
Kokomo's Javier Carrera and Logan's Vigensley Merjuste go after the ball. Kokomo vs Logansport boys soccer on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Logan's Aaron Gazcon takes control of the ball. Kokomo vs Logansport boys soccer on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Javier Carrera and Logan's Cristian Arias go after the ball. Kokomo vs Logansport boys soccer on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Logan goalie Dylan Hamm makes a save. Kokomo vs Logansport boys soccer on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Logan's Hodge Turner celebrates after scoring. Kokomo vs Logansport boys soccer on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Logan's Gaspar Gaspar Francisco, left, and Hodge Turner celebrate after Francisco scores. Kokomo vs Logansport boys soccer on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Logan's Gaspar Gaspar Francisco celebrates after a goal. Kokomo vs Logansport boys soccer on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Logan's Juan Carlos Hernandez Rodriguez and Kokomo's AJ Blessing go after the ball. Kokomo vs Logansport boys soccer on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo vs Logansport boys soccer on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo vs Logansport boys soccer on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo vs Logansport boys soccer on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo vs Logansport boys soccer on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo vs Logansport boys soccer on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo vs Logansport boys soccer on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo vs Logansport boys soccer on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo vs Logansport boys soccer on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo vs Logansport boys soccer on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo vs Logansport boys soccer on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo vs Logansport boys soccer on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo vs Logansport boys soccer on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo vs Logansport boys soccer on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo vs Logansport boys soccer on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo vs Logansport boys soccer on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo vs Logansport boys soccer on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo vs Logansport boys soccer on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo vs Logansport boys soccer on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo vs Logansport boys soccer on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo vs Logansport boys soccer on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo vs Logansport boys soccer on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo vs Logansport boys soccer on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo vs Logansport boys soccer on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo vs Logansport boys soccer on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Logan netted three goals in a six-minute span to make the score 4-1 in the 47th minute, then scored again four minutes later to put the Kats four goals down.
Kokomo coach Aaron Blessing said the blame for the result came down to “individual defending and team defending awareness.”
“Score three goals in a game, that’s plenty to win a game. That’s more than enough to win a game,” Blessing said. “Just the ball is one side of the field and then [Logan] runners are making a diagonal run and the [Kokomo defender] with the ball just doesn’t even pay attention to it, and the [Logan attacker] just whips it in. It’s just awareness of what’s happening away from the ball, which guys were not paying attention to that.
“Can we get better pressure on the ball? Yes. Can we contain better instead of stabbing and letting the guy go by? Yes. So it’s defending.”
Logansport won a penalty in the 29th minute and Hodge Turner scored to get the Berries on the board. The Wildkats won a penalty in the final minute of the first half and Javier Carrera converted that to even the game at the half.
Logan’s Devin McAninch scored a rebound three minutes after halftime to put the Berries up, signaling that the game had turned Logan’s way. He scored four minutes later on a good feed from Gaspar Francisco. And then three minutes after that Turner scored on another open rebound shot for a 4-1 lead in the 49th minute. Logan went up 5-1 in the 53rd minute when Francisco created a Logan shooting opportunity, then cleaned up a loose ball to score.
“We were changing to a new system — the first half we were trying to figure it out,” Logan coach Mike Turner said. “I had to adjust my forwards’ movement a little bit. We were having possession in the middle, we weren’t getting that final ball we needed.
“That was the thing we were missing in the first half.”
Kokomo pulled closer a minute later as Lorenzo Del Bo scored at the back post off a cross, and the Kats then got a goal from Ben Herrera in the 70th minute when he fired low to the left post through traffic. But Logan ended any Kokomo comeback hopes with the game’s last goal with 6:46 left.
“We lost five starters in two weeks,” Mike Turner said of the struggles Logan (4-6-1) had in the beginning of the season. “And we don’t have as much depth so we’ve been really working on trying to find a good rhythm and this new system kinda helped. It’s a little more simple, we can possess a little more, a little more guys behind the ball. Kokomo didn’t press our backline as much, so it gave us time to kind of settle and find our passes. It gave us a little room and we actually were mature and good on the ball.”
Logan is 2-3-1 against NCC opponents. Kokomo fell to 3-7 overall and 1-4 against NCC opposition.
“Two goals we did score were really nice, even the one that caused the PK — nice buildup play,” Blessing said. “Defending-wise, we just didn’t sort out very simple things. And they weren’t super dynamic or complex. They had some pace, but it doesn’t excuse the lack of paying attention.”
The Wildkats played without leading scorer Flory Bidunga, who was held out with a mild injury. University of Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self was in attendance but didn’t get to see his prized recruit Bidunga hit the field.
“He wants to play all the time,” Blessing said of Bidunga. “Up until [Tuesday], he’s played heavy minutes so we limited him some on Thursday at Lafayette Jeff. Still, he scored a great goal against them. I think he’ll be fine. He’ll probably be back this weekend for us maybe on Saturday
“It’s more than a one-man show, but [Tuesday] night without Flory, we scored three goals. That’s plenty to win a game. We’ve got to defend much better.”
