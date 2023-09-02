When Kokomo senior Flory Bidunga beat a defender and moved in to score against Muncie Central on Aug. 19, it was the first goal he’d scored in a competitive game since crossing the Atlantic Ocean — and first in, by his estimate, about four years.
Bidunga is starting his third year at Kokomo High School and is playing for the Wildkat soccer squad for the first time. A basketball star who has committed to playing hoops at the University of Kansas next school year, Bidunga has long maintained soccer is his favorite and best sport.
“Yeah, I still feel that way. It is. I really enjoy playing,” Bidunga said Thursday night after a goal and a heart-stopping near miss on a bicycle kick in Kokomo’s 4-2 loss to Hamilton Heights.
“So basically, this is my last year,” Bidunga said. “I just want to have fun. Playing soccer is something I really enjoy doing.”
The move back onto the soccer field is already paying off. When he talked to Kokomo boys soccer coach Aaron Blessing, he’d said he was comfortable playing as a center forward or attacking wing. Operating primarily as a center forward this fall, he’s scored six goals and dished two assists in six games.
He cuts an unmistakable image. Bidunga is 6-foot-10 and is a head taller than most teammates and opponents. He frequently posts up defenders looking to receive the ball at the top of Kokomo’s attack and find a way to turn his defender and get in on goal, or dish to teammates as they join the attack. But he’s also adept at getting inside the box and dribbling around a defender or goalie to get into point-blank range. And he can score on headers.
“He’s a natural. He’s technical, he knows the game well, knows how to read it well,” Blessing said. For opponents “it’s difficult to defend him, not just because of his size though. Some people may say, ‘Oh, he’s 6-9,’ but also, like how he plays the ball, how he turns to the ball, how he keeps possession of the ball. He can finish, he can dribble.
“With our program, we’re not a top 20 team. The basketball team made a nice run, made the state final last winter. We’re trying to build ourselves up a little bit and get better than last year. I think our play is better, we’re scoring more goals, we’re in the games more consistently. I wouldn’t say he’s just a player, but for us he’s another player that adds a lot of attacking dimension to us.”
Growing up in Kinshasa, the capital and largest city in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Bidunga got his start playing soccer in the street with friends and on local teams. It was the sport growing up, and discovering basketball came later.
“Basically, soccer was big time back home — every morning, every night, that was like the main sport,” said Bidunga, who named Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo as his favorite player.
Once he moved to the U.S. before his sophomore year, joining Kokomo’s international school, basketball took over. He took well to the basketball environment, advancing rapidly with the Wildkat hoops squad and off-season play. Soccer this season is a bonus and he’s adjusting to being on the field again.
“I’d say It’s a little bit technical,” Bidunga said of the adjustment back to soccer, “because thinking about it, I’ll be in good shape when basketball starts. I’m having fun for sure.”
The Wildkats are 2-5 on the season — playing their opener without Bidunga as he was in Atlanta at a basketball event — with another four weeks of regular season games ahead, including the bulk of their North Central Conference schedule. They hope to grow in that time.
“Obviously, we’re trying to get better for sure and make a run because we’ve got talent, and then we just have to practice,” Bidunga said. “Obviously, it’ll be hard work, but with hard work we can do it for sure.
“We’re trying to make a big run. We’re down right now but I’m pretty sure that it just depends on us and the work we do for getting better in soccer.”
Blessing said Bidunga seems to be enjoying his season with the soccer squad, and the underclass Kats can get a lot out of what Bidunga and the other international students bring.
“Glad he’s here, and all the other guys who are from all over the world,” Blessing said. “We’ve got more than 10 international players. We may have 10 countries represented on this team. The kids get to see a variety of players and styles and the competitive level is kind of going up with the team — like you have to compete to get a spot and get some minutes on the field — so I think it only helps.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.