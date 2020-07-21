Briscoe is Western’s new soccer coach
RUSSIAVILLE — Western’s boys soccer team will have a former player leading it this season.
Athletic director Josh Larsh on Tuesday announced Evan Briscoe is the Panthers’ new coach. He replaces longtime coach Mike Roe.
“I want to thank Mike Roe for all his years building and leading the soccer program. Coach Roe was great to work with and his teams achieved many successes, elevating the expectations of the program,” Larsh said. “Coach Briscoe played for one of the best teams Western fielded [as a senior in 2009]. I’m excited for the boys soccer program and Coach Briscoe. He is a fantastic young teacher who has assisted Coach Roe.
“Promoting from within, especially when a program has experienced success, helps the transition. Though we graduated a large, strong class, our young players gained valuable experience and will grow along with Coach Briscoe.”
As a senior in 2009, Briscoe was one of the leaders on a team that won the program’s first sectional title. Western advanced to a regional final where it fell to Lafayette Jeff in a PK shootout. The Panthers finished with a 17-1-2 record.
Roe led the Panthers to sectional titles in 2009, ’10, ’18 and ’19.
