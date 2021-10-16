Carroll goalie Cohen Miller, left, punches the ball out of the goal mouth as a Park Tudor player challenges for the ball Saturday in the Class A Taylor Boys Soccer Regional championship. Park Tudor won 3-1.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
BOYS SOCCER: Carroll falls in regional final to top-ranked Park Tudor
PEDRO VELAZCO
Kokomo Tribune
Over and over Saturday afternoon, the Carroll Cougars watched their chance to compete rolling out of reach.
Top-ranked Park Tudor beat No. 15 Carroll 3-1 in the championship game of the Class A Taylor Boys Soccer Regional. The Panthers were up 2-0 at halftime and led 3-0 before Carroll trimmed the lead with just 12:46 left.
At times the action was end-to-end, but Carroll struggled to get passes into the middle that would turn rushes upfield into shots on goal.
Carroll's Owen Duff, center, goes after the ball against Tudor's Raiden Miyamoto and Francesco Nofrini.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Eli Falkenberg and Tudor's George Ferguson go after the ball.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Noah Falkenberg takes control of the ball.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Tudor's George Ferguson, left, and Carroll's Ethan Radcliff head the ball.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Landon Brovont heads the ball.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Noah Falkenberg takes control of the ball.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Ashton Hollinger, right, and Tudor's Peter Dubie battle over the ball.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Owen Wise goes after the ball.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Owen Duff takes the ball down the field.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Ashton Hollinger gets control of the ball.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Owen Duff heads the ball.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's William Eldridge heads the ball.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Noah Falkenberg takes control of the ball.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Tanner Turnpaugh works against Tudor's George Ferguson.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Eli Falkenberg makes a kick.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's William Eldridge heads the ball.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Eli Falkenberg makes a kick.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's William Eldridge gets control of the ball.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Eli Falkenberg goes after the ball.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Owen Wise and Tudor's David Mokaya go after the ball.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Carroll vs Park Tudor regional soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Carroll vs Park Tudor regional soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Carroll vs Park Tudor regional soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Carroll vs Park Tudor regional soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Carroll vs Park Tudor regional soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Carroll vs Park Tudor regional soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Carroll vs Park Tudor regional soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Carroll vs Park Tudor regional soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Carroll vs Park Tudor regional soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Carroll vs Park Tudor regional soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Carroll vs Park Tudor regional soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Carroll vs Park Tudor regional soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Carroll vs Park Tudor regional soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Carroll vs Park Tudor regional soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Carroll vs Park Tudor regional soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Carroll vs Park Tudor regional soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Carroll vs Park Tudor regional soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Carroll vs Park Tudor regional soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Carroll vs Park Tudor regional soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Carroll vs Park Tudor regional soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Carroll vs Park Tudor regional soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Carroll vs Park Tudor regional soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Carroll vs Park Tudor regional soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Carroll vs Park Tudor regional soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Carroll vs Park Tudor regional soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Carroll vs Park Tudor regional soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Carroll vs Park Tudor regional soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Carroll vs Park Tudor regional soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Carroll vs Park Tudor regional soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Carroll vs Park Tudor regional soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Carroll vs Park Tudor regional soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Carroll vs Park Tudor regional soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Carroll vs Park Tudor regional soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Carroll vs Park Tudor regional soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Carroll vs Park Tudor regional soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Carroll vs Park Tudor regional soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Carroll vs Park Tudor regional soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Carroll vs Park Tudor regional soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Owen Duff, center, goes after the ball against Tudor's Raiden Miyamoto and Francesco Nofrini.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Eli Falkenberg and Tudor's George Ferguson go after the ball.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Noah Falkenberg takes control of the ball.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Tudor's George Ferguson, left, and Carroll's Ethan Radcliff head the ball.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Landon Brovont heads the ball.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Noah Falkenberg takes control of the ball.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Ashton Hollinger, right, and Tudor's Peter Dubie battle over the ball.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Owen Wise goes after the ball.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Owen Duff takes the ball down the field.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Ashton Hollinger gets control of the ball.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Owen Duff heads the ball.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's William Eldridge heads the ball.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Noah Falkenberg takes control of the ball.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Tanner Turnpaugh works against Tudor's George Ferguson.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Eli Falkenberg makes a kick.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's William Eldridge heads the ball.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Eli Falkenberg makes a kick.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's William Eldridge gets control of the ball.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Eli Falkenberg goes after the ball.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Owen Wise and Tudor's David Mokaya go after the ball.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Carroll vs Park Tudor regional soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Carroll vs Park Tudor regional soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Carroll vs Park Tudor regional soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Carroll vs Park Tudor regional soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Carroll vs Park Tudor regional soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Carroll vs Park Tudor regional soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Carroll vs Park Tudor regional soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Carroll vs Park Tudor regional soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Carroll vs Park Tudor regional soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Carroll vs Park Tudor regional soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Carroll vs Park Tudor regional soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Carroll vs Park Tudor regional soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Carroll vs Park Tudor regional soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Carroll vs Park Tudor regional soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Carroll vs Park Tudor regional soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Carroll vs Park Tudor regional soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Carroll vs Park Tudor regional soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Carroll vs Park Tudor regional soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Carroll vs Park Tudor regional soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Carroll vs Park Tudor regional soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Carroll vs Park Tudor regional soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Carroll vs Park Tudor regional soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Carroll vs Park Tudor regional soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Carroll vs Park Tudor regional soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Carroll vs Park Tudor regional soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Carroll vs Park Tudor regional soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Carroll vs Park Tudor regional soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Carroll vs Park Tudor regional soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Carroll vs Park Tudor regional soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Carroll vs Park Tudor regional soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Carroll vs Park Tudor regional soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Carroll vs Park Tudor regional soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Carroll vs Park Tudor regional soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Carroll vs Park Tudor regional soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Carroll vs Park Tudor regional soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Carroll vs Park Tudor regional soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Carroll vs Park Tudor regional soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-16-21 Carroll vs Park Tudor regional soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
“You get to this level and it’s not an excuse, it’s just a fact, you’re playing on turf and you’re a grass team,” Carroll coach Dave Falkenberg said. “We struggled with the speed of the ball. Through balls were a little too far out in front, and they just didn’t stop.”
Park Tudor struck quickly with a goal in the sixth minute on a penalty kick by Francesco Nofrini, then doubled the lead in the 27th minute when George Ferguson got the first of his two goals on a deflected shot that sent Carroll goalie Cohen Miller the wrong way.
The Panthers scored their final goal just three minutes after halftime when Ferguson poked in from close range as the ball popped up for him in a cluster of traffic in front of Carroll’s goal. The Cougars got on the board in the 68th when Owen Wise fed a ball back up front for forward Owen Duff, who found himself alone in the middle of the attack and turned for a quick goal before pressure arrived.
Carroll had more looks at goal in the second half, forcing PT goalie Matthew Bender into three saves. Miler had eight saves for the Cougars.
“I wouldn’t say we played our best, but I don’t know that was Park Tudor’s doing, or just us,” Falkenberg said. “This season for me has been trying to build belief in these guys that they belong at this level. My hope is when they look back at this and start preparing for next year, that they will realize yes the score was 3-1, but personally I didn’t feel like it was a total domination by any stretch.”
The Cougars graduate just a pair of seniors — defenders William Eldridge and Mason Salts — and can expect to return the bulk of the team next season.
Falkenberg was still downcast from defeat after the game, but took pride in what this season’s team accomplished.
The Cougars finished 16-3-2 and Falkenberg noted the season included “most wins in school history, won our conference, won our second sectional ever, and won our first ever regional game. Overall, nothing to keep our heads down at all. One hundred percent awesome, positive year.”
Park Tudor takes a 15-3-1 record into semistate play.
