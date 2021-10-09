Carroll's boys soccer team beat North White 4-3 in the championship game of the Class A Carroll Sectional on Saturday. It’s the Cougars’ first sectional title since 2012.
Owen Duff and Noah Falkenberg scored two goals apiece to lead No. 15-ranked Carroll past No. 7 North White. Also for Carroll, Owen Wise and Eli Falkenberg had an assist apiece and Cohen Miller had 10 saves.
Carroll (15-2-2) visits Wabash on Thursday for a regional semifinal.
HARRISON 2, KOKOMO 1, OT
Kokomo dropped a heartbreaker in the Class 3A Logansport Sectional final.
Following a scoreless first half, the Wildkats went up 1-0 in the second half on Eduardo Capetillo’s goal. The Raiders were able to answer and the game went into overtime. Neither team scored in the first OT session. The Raiders then scored in the final minute of the second OT session to take the win.
LIBERTY 6, TAYLOR 0
The Titans fell to Liberty Christian in the championship game of the Class A Taylor Sectional. Titan goalie Owen Shimer was credited with 33 saves.
“Our kids, it seemed like they were a little flat at the start of the game. I think we were about three minutes into the game when Liberty Christian scored,” Taylor co-coach Kirk Wiley said. “We didn’t have the same energy we had both Monday and Wednesday night. We’d told them after Monday, more so after Wednesday, if you’d asked a week ago if we’d have a chance to be playing for a sectional championship, most people in the area and in the school would say you’re crazy.”
Taylor’s co-ed squad plays a boys schedule. The Titans endured a winless regular season, then got back-to-back wins to reach the sectional final.
“It’s nice for those kids to experience some success. And at the time of year that we did it, to get two wins to be able to keep playing was huge,” Wiley said.
“Super proud of all of our kids, especially three of our six seniors were four-year program people with Owen Shimer and both Sydnie Boley and Whitney Chorrushi. Super proud of those three. They’ve dealt with a lot, especially the girls having to play a boys schedule the last two years. Our underclassmen have some big shoes to fill with those three especially, so we’re going to miss them.”
