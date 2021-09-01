NHS vs WHS Soccer 32.jpg

Northwestern boys soccer players, including Wesley Miller (12), Kai Jackson (11), Quentin Yeakel (7), Matty Polk (9) and Eric Hernandez (14) celebrate after the Tigers beat Western 4-0 Tuesday night at Northwestern.

 Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune

Getting a leg up on an arch rival is always satisfying, especially when the bitter taste of a critical defeat last season still lingers.

Northwestern’s boys soccer squad dispatched Western 4-0 Tuesday night at Northwestern in a game between Hoosier Conference and sectional rivals. Kai Jackson and Wesley Miller had a pair of strikes each for the Purple Tigers, who moved to 5-1 overall ahead of a couple more games this week. Western fell to 0-5.

Soccer: Northwestern boys defeat Western

1 of 66

Western ended Northwestern’s season with a Panther victory in the sectional last season, and that’s still a fresh memory for the Purple Tigers.

“Any time you get to play your rival and you get to have a win at the end of the day is huge,” NW coach Aaron Longgood said.

“Heading into Taylor and Mississinewa [this week] at 5-1, I’m really satisfied as a coach. Those guys have really bought in after we lost that sectional game last year. Love the combination play they’re having. It’s not dribble, dribble, dribble, it’s pass, pass, pass, and that’s what you ask for.”

Northwestern’s rapid movement through midfield or up the wings produced scoring chances early for the Tigers and Jackson made that pressure pay off in the 33rd minute. Jackson took a Miller pass on the wing and rifled in a shot from just inside the box from the right side to open the scoring. That lead held until halftime, then the Tigers tightened their grip.

Jackson struck again in the 58th minute, again penetrating from the right side to double Northwestern’s advantage. Miller got the last two goals to end Western’s threat, scoring on a shot from the top of the box in the 67th minute, and finishing a well-worked corner kick to score off a feed from Matty Polk. Polk and Miller each had a pair of assists.

“Our transitions were gorgeous: quick pass, one-touches through the center of the field and back out wide. I thought our transitions were great all game long,” Longgood said.

“We always talk about attacking the weak side. We want to build up the play in the middle of the field and we really want Kai to stay wide so he can cut into the center. When you’re able to hold defense up into your possession in the midfield, there’s all kinds of time for Kai to run in behind and that’s what we really exploited. Kai was able to exploit it and had two excellent finishes.”

Longgood said Jackson and Miller “controlled the show” but also highlighted three players who didn’t generate stats, but helped keep Northwestern humming.

“I do want to shout out Caleb Eller and Caden Cothern,” he said. “They came in for two of our starters who are still out right now. Caleb Eller had an absolutely fantastic game in the center of the field and really shut down a lot of attacks from some really quality varsity players. And also Zach VanOsdell was a monster back there. He was all over the field shutting down everything.”

Northwestern goalie Vance Rogers had four saves in his shutout. On the other side Western goalie Wyatt Sanders made eight stops.

Western coach Chris Hosier said an issue was that the Panthers couldn’t force Rogers into a tougher evening.

“Definitely the final third we’re struggling a little bit and I’d really like to focus on the next few practices getting the ball up and finishing and putting it on frame,” Hosier said. “That’s something we’ve kind of struggled with all year. With that being said, we possessed the ball pretty well, we just couldn’t find that final product.

“[Northwestern’s] attack was immediately ‘I’m going straight at that back line’ but our attack was let’s move it quick and [give] and go and hope for the best. We’ve definitely got to improve on our attack because that’s definitely where we’re slacking.”

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you