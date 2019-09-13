The Hoosier Conference boys soccer tournament concludes Saturday at Northwestern with semifinal, championship and consolation games. There are eight games spread over two fields.
The semifinal matchups are Class 2A No. 10-ranked Western (8-0) vs. West Lafayette (4-2-2) at 9 a.m. and Twin Lakes vs. Class A No. 11 Lafayette Central Catholic at 11 a.m. The losers will meet in the third-place game at 5 p.m. and the winners will meet in the championship at 7 p.m.
In Thursday's quarterfinal round, Western blasted Tipton 10-0; West Lafayette beat Rensselaer 6-3; Twin Lakes beat Northwestern 2-0; and LCC beat Hamilton Heights.
In the consolation bracket, Tipton faces Rensselaer at 9 a.m. and Northwestern faces Hamilton Heights at 11 a.m. The losers will meet at 1 p.m. in the seventh-place game and the winners will meet at 3 p.m. in the fifth-place game.
