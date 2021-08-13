As the new boys soccer season starts Saturday, a new quest begins for Howard County’s squads. Some want to contend for hardware that eluded them last season, and some want to take strides to get more competitive after challenging campaigns.
There are new coaches at either end of the county — Western and Eastern — and each of the five schools returns at least some key elements as they take aim at the new season. Below are looks at the five county schools.
NORTHWESTERN
The Tigers were cruising through a promising campaign last season when senior leading scorer Jackson Hale was lost for the remainder of the season after 14 games and with the sectional looming the following week. Northwestern had a strong season, finishing 12-4-1, but the Tigers fell short of their expectations after being eliminated in the semifinal round of their own sectional.
That experience still lingers, affecting the team’s hunger and style of play. The Tigers plan to be more balanced this season.
“When you look at the sum of all our parts, I feel we are vastly better as a team than we were last year,” NW coach Aaron Longgood said. “We’re not going to have a guy that can go one-on-three, one-on-four and take 40-yard shots.
“Ever since we lost that sectional semifinal, these guys, they’re not going to let that happen again. They’ve been working since December, playing indoor and outdoor leagues. There has been a huge amount of chemistry, and heartbreak, from last year. They’re just not going to let that happen again.”
Longgood has a lot of confidence in his squad’s backline play — especially the center back tandem — and said the Tigers will be solid down the middle of the field.
Senior Weston Hearn and junior Zach VanOsdell are the center backs. Senior Wesley Miller is in central midfield, after scoring 10 goals and dishing 11 assists last season. Longgood said Miller is filling the roles of both the vocal leader and delivering passes to set up teammates.
Also in key roles are junior right wing or forward Kai Jackson (six goals), sophomore left wing/forward Quentin Yeakel, sophomore forward Matt Polk, senior defensive midfielder Jace Jackson, and senior goalie Vance Rogers. Additionally, 6-foot-7 senior Eli Edwards has joined the squad as another option at goalie.
“We’re not going to have a lot of take-over-game-type players but we’ve got experience and sill in every position we’ve got,” Longgood said. “Toward the end of the year, if guys start getting more confident, we’re going to have more of those guys who are going to be able to get anything, any time they want.”
Longgood felt having specific goals of titles last season hurt the squad’s approach after Hale went out injured last season. This year the goals are more about level of play.
“We want to be a team that proves ourselves,” he said. “We’re going to work to possess, we’re going to work to be quicker in transition, and we’re going to work to be a physical team.”
Northwestern opens Thursday with a home date against Delphi.
WESTERN
New coach Chris Hosier takes over a squad which went 6-6-2 last season and fell to Oak Hill in the Class 2A Northwestern Sectional final. A former Western and Taylor assistant, he is happy to have a lot of players with extensive offseason experience.
“I’ve got a pretty solid group of seniors and I’ve got a lot of talent coming up as well,” Hosier said.
“They’re very technical. We’re a little smaller in size but a lot of the kids have played club soccer. I think they’ll be very good on the ground and passing the ball. I look for them to beat teams with possession and getting the ball on frame.”
The attack will be led by senior central midfielder Nolan Kessler, junior striker Lucas Pitzer and senior central midfielder Ray Weigt. They were the three leading scorers last season with Pitzer scoring eight goals, Weigt seven and Kessler six. Weigt had a team-high seven assists.
Also in midfield are senior exchange student Carlos Del Aguila and freshman Parker Cox. An option at striker or outside back is freshman Hudson Biggs. Seniors Brandon Cochran and Jethro Parado are a center back tandem operating ahead of new goalie Wyatt Sanders, who is out for the squad for the first time as a senior.
With a lot of trusted players returning, Western aims to move back into contention after capturing back-to-back sectional titles in 2018 and ‘19.
“My hopes are to get a double-digit win season,” Hosier said. “I want to win basically, [against] all the competition in the county and hopefully win a sectional championship.”
Western opens the season Saturday, hosting Kokomo.
EASTERN
New coach Quinn Cloghessy takes over at Eastern after a three-year run at Hammond’s Bishop Noll, which included the Class 2A state title in 2018. He joined the Comet program in July and takes over a squad that had a 4-9 record last season.
It’s been a rapid transition but the players are taking in what the new coach is teaching. Bishop Noll was 12-2 last season.
Cloghessy said the Comets are “open to everything I’m saying. They have a willingness to learn, a lot of fight in them, a lot of them are excited that they’re starting the season out with a full team as opposed to last year when they never knew how many they’d have.”
The team’s togetherness and attitudes are strengths to work with as the season begins.
“These guys click with each other almost immediately,” Cloghessy said. “There was a stretch of a couple weeks where we were adding one, two guys to the team. I was always nervous. There’s real camaraderie, and tactically [incorporating new additions] may not help, but in the long run, for me to never have to worry about fights and things like that is huge.
“Another positive is I don’t see any quit in any of them. They’re relishing this opportunity to play at full strength, play a full schedule and not have to cancel games.”
Back on the squad is senior midfielder/forward Dillinger Porter, the leading scorer last season with 12 goals. Key members of the junior class include defensive anchor Caiden Kendall at defensive midfielder or center back, and goalie Nathan Rush.
The Comets will also rely on sophomore defender Ty Kremer, sophomore forward Parker Rogers, sophomore midfielder/forward Elijah Shafer, and two freshmen who are versatile enough to line up anywhere, Kyan Hannah and Adam Webster.
Cloghessy’s hope for this team is “basically to gain confidence and experience playing this game, to fall in love with this game that I’m so passionate about, build upon the success that there was last season. The most important thing is to have fun, after a season like last year, to have something that resembles normalcy.”
Eastern opens Tuesday with a home date against Kokomo.
KOKOMO
The Wildkats are trying to rebound from a frustrating 1-12 season in which the Kats struggled to score. Early on, Kokomo coach Aaron Blessing has already seen progress over the summer.
“We’re better than last year,” Blessing said. “Last year’s team really fought and competed, but it was a challenge just to kind of create chances to score. We’re definitely better at doing that. We have a little more depth, a little more skill on each of the lines of the field and we’re a little more confident.”
Blessing likes what he’s seen of the Kats in practice and thinks that will help them when the games begin. Kokomo has numbers in the high 20s now and may add players once all the international students arrive.
Blessing said one of Kokomo’s strengths is “our competitive attitudes. We’ve got international students, we’ve got a pretty decent group of seniors, we’ve got some freshmen who I think long term will develop for us. They like to compete in training, which I like.
“One year makes a big difference. They’re taller, they’re bigger, they’re more physical. We’ve been in the weight room all summer. I think that well help in being able to compete.”
Junior Joey McConnell is back for his third year in the goalkeeper spot. Senior midfielder/forward Kieran Morrison is counted on as a playmaker. Senior Cole Boruff is a versatile player who can line up around the defense or midfield. Freshman Ben Herrera is looking to make an instant impact as a midfielder or forward. Another key figure is senior Eduardo Capetillo, an international student who is comfortable on the ball in defense or as a flank midfielder.
The Kats have a lot of interchangeable parts, according to Blessing. What remains is for them to have a more balanced game.
“This season I want to see our team take a step from one that defends, to the transition to attack and can start to create some goals consistently,” Blessing said. “I think we’re going to defend well because that was our attitude last year. This year’s team I think can do a little bit more with the ball.”
Kokomo opens the season at Western on Saturday.
TAYLOR
The Titans are a co-ed squad this season as they were last year. Numbers are growing however, leading to hope that if new players keep with the program, the Titans can field separate boys and girls squads again soon.
For now though, they’ll continue to work as one team and try to get more competitive after an 0-11 season.
“They learned to play together,” Taylor co-coach Mike Shane said of last season’s experience. “This year’s going to be better because this year we have more. This year it’s up to 20 [players] so that’s going to help a lot. Most of them know each other.”
Co-coach Kirk Wiley is looking forward to the team growing from last year’s co-ed experience.
“I hope it does. That’s the ultimate goal is to play better on the field,” Wiley said. “We didn’t score a lot of goals last year. Hopefully that will help us get into a flow as a team and get balls into the back of the net.”
The Titans will rely on several returning players this season. Senior Owen Shimer played in goal at times last season and is moving there as the main goalie this fall. Junior Jonathan Doty will line up in midfield or defense. Speedy Sophomore Ryan Fleek plays at forward or in midfield. Senior Sydnie Boley is back at forward after leading the Titans with two goals last fall. Sophomore Jessica Brockett is another the Titans are looking to feed at forward.
The coaches talked about the importance of possessing the ball better this season and not always going forward immediately because sometimes it’s best to hold on to the ball and wait to find an opening.
Wiley said he wants to see “just a little more success with possession. Hopefully with the comfort level of the team, work out some more possession and passing, and score some more goals and get some more notches in the win column this year. That’s the biggest thing is coming together and playing well as a team again.”
The blended team will play a schedule of boys teams again this season.
“The main thing is just keep getting better,” Shane said. “I don’t know how competitive we’re going to be with other schools at this point. [We have to] keep their confidence up, get them believing.”
Taylor opens at Maconaquah on Thursday.
