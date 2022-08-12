Northwestern’s boys soccer team won a dozen games in the regular season in the fall of 2021, then won two games in the postseason to reach the championship game of the Class 2A Mississinewa Sectional before falling in penalties to Oak Hill with the title on the line.
A 14-3-2 season finished without hardware. The Tigers haven’t won a sectional title since 2015 and the current squad is keenly aware of that.
“I think the bottom line is our guys, after last year, were pretty devastated,” NW coach Aaron Longgood said. “We’ve been working so hard the last couple years and they haven’t had that reward yet. These guys are really hungry. They’re looking to add a sectional to their résumé.
“We really want to get over that hurdle and how we’re going to do that is definitely our system of play. All of our goals revolve around how we play, and that’s keeping it 1-2 touch, that’s moving the ball quick. We want to dominate possession, we want to dominate the chances. We always want to have the ball in dangerous areas.”
To be as prepared as they can to contend for hardware, Longgood said the Tigers have toughened their schedule. Case in point: Northwestern opens Saturday at Park Tudor, the Class A runner-up last season. The Tigers want to learn to impose their style of play on difficult opponents.
“When you take a look at kind of how we’ve played the last two years we were definitely a team that wants to be on the ball,” Longgood said. “We’ve got guys who want to be on the ball and are really looking to threaten. We aren’t going to be able to possess as much as the last two years, but where we are strong is in those transitional moments.”
Longgood pointed to juniors Matt Polk and Quentin Yeakel and senior Kai Jackson as sparkplugs. Polk had 12 goals and 11 assists last season. Jackson had 11 goals and 13 assists. Yeakel had eight goals and 11 assists. They’re all attackers who can play midfield or forward roles.
“All they want to do is score goals,” Longgood said of that attacking trio. “We’re really excited for those three and getting those three on the ball as much as they can.”
On defense, junior Hayden Anthony is taking over in goal. Seniors Zach VanOsdell and Eric Hernandez lead the back line. VanOsdell partners with junior Caden Cothern in central defense while Hernandez has a flank defender spot. Also mixing into the back line are sophomore Teegan Helmle and senior Corey Moore.
Mixing into the midfield are juniors Caleb Eller and Lucas Miller and sophomore Cam Markley. Three more players who can factor into midfield are freshmen Jack Parado and Gavin Morrow and senior Christian Sanchez.
Miller, Eller, Jackson and Yeakel can rotate to attacking wing spots, and sophomore Peyton Tarrh and Markley can also sub into those roles. Polk is the primary striker.
“Obviously, when you look at our roster, we’ve lost big numbers, big experience and a lot of goals the last two years,” Longgood said. “We’ve got a mixed back of experience and dudes who’ve been around for these teams but haven’t had a chance to perform yet. We’ve got guys who have been in the program for years and are ready to take that step up.”
Below are looks at the other Howard County squads.
KOKOMO
The Wildkats have a senior-heavy roster as they look to make headway after an 8-8 season ended with a 2-1 loss to Harrison in the Class 3A Logansport Sectional final last season. Kokomo has 11 seniors, but some are first-year international students and coach Aaron Blessing said it’ll take time to get them accustomed to Kokomo’s schedule and practice demands.
“I’d like to see our team continue to try to play an attractive style of soccer and I’d really like to see us develop a grit-like attitude,” Blessing said. “We defend in groups and make it more difficult to penetrate and get through.
“Last year’s team was able to score some goals but I felt like we weren’t also as disciplined defensively as we needed to be. This year’s team, we’re going to have to figure out ways to score, but I also want us to be a team that’s difficult to score upon. I think we’ve got the pieces to do both of those.”
Returning for his senior season is four-year mainstay Joey McConnell in goal. Senior Gabe Booher, junior A.J. Blessing and sophomore Pablo Ibarra can all play central or wide defensive roles. Blessing can also line up at forward and Ibarra in midfield. Another midfielder/defender option is Seokmin Son.
In midfield are seniors Ryunosuke Tokunaga and Nicolas Zela and sophomore Ben Herrera. Senior Grant Hoagland will also rotate into the midfield. Junior Jean Marc Boyance has a forward spot and freshman Caden Polk is another option up front.
“I think we have a pretty strong central defense,” Aaron Blessing said. “I think we’ll play pretty decent, pretty solid through the back and the middle. We’re still looking for people to step into wide positions.”
Blessing said the Kats have to replace about 40 goals scored by last season’s seniors. He thinks this year’s team will play well out of the back and with more possession than recent years. He hopes to see this group take a step forward from last year.
“Can we get beyond the sectional and move to regionals? Can we finish in the top four in our conference?” Blessing said.
Kokomo opens Saturday at home against Western.
WESTERN
With a few key players returning, the Panthers hope to play to their strengths by emphasizing a ground game.
“We’re definitely good on the ground,” coach Chris Hosier said. “We’re not a huge squad. We have a lot of kids that have played club. We’re good at playing passing combinations, working the ball around. That’s what we tried to do last year and that’s what we’ll continue to do this year.”
The Panthers have some returning firepower to bank on as striker Lucas Pitzer bagged 14 goals and had eight assists last season, and winger/defensive midfielder Seth Baker scored five goals and had nine assists. Both are seniors.
Other players the Panthers will lean on are senior central defender Adam Turner and junior central defender Jericho Parado, junior outside defender Evan Kallio, junior winger/outside defender Graysen Neer and sophomore defensive midfielder Parker Cox.
Freshman Keegan Tedder and senior Caleb Cook are contesting for the goalie spot. Further options on the field are sophomore Hudson Biggs, freshman Carter Biggs and senior exchange student Carlos Nunes Cuart.
“I’ve got a group of about eight guys that I’m really leaning on this year,” Hosier said. Last year’s squad graduated a big group of seniors. “I’ve got one foreign exchange student. We’re kind of experienced all the way throughout. We’ve got about four or five guys each class that are ready to go. We’re hoping to vie for another sectional hopefully.”
Last season’s squad started slow at 0-6 then closed hard with a six-game unbeaten run before falling to Northwestern in the Class 2A Mississinewa Sectional semifinals. The team finished 7-9-1. Some of the slow start was due to a front-loaded schedule, but Hosier expects to start out stronger this season.
“I’m hoping to stay above .500 and get a 10- or 11-win season and [beat] some of the teams we’ve been losing close games to, [to] get on top of that,” Hosier said. “I really want to win sectionals and that this team can rally around each other. I still want to compete in the conference championship.”
Western opens Saturday at Kokomo.
EASTERN
Former coach Todd Stout returns to take over the program again. He coached the 2020 squad and was an assistant in the program before that.
“We’ve got a lot of guys back from when I was here before,” Stout said, noting Caiden Kendall, Isaac Horner, Nate Rush, Ty Kramer, Elijah Shafer and Caleb Katsimpalis. “Those guys were with me before. We’ve got a lot of leadership between the juniors and seniors. That really helps in moving things along, explaining things and mentoring the younger guys.
“We’ve got a lot of experience to build on and we’ve got some youth that can really contribute.”
Seniors include goalie Horner, defensive midfielder Kendall, defender Rush and forward Austin Lucas. Juniors include wing forwards Kramer and Shafer and defender Katsimpalis. Sophomores are midfielder Kyan Hannah and defenders Patrick Williams and Will Brown. Freshman Lincoln Mentis is a forward.
“We’re going to play defensive, I think,” Stout said. “Midfield and defense will be our strong points, so I’ll play four back, maybe five at times depending on who we’re playing and what we’re able to do. If we can control the midfield, that’s going to help us control the game. Then we can push forward some.”
When he coached in 2020, the Comets started the season with just nine players. Now there are 20 in the program. The Comets will try to improve after a 5-11 season, which included a 4-2 Hoosier Heartland Conference record.
Stout’s top priority is to “be competitive in the conference. I think we will be. Carroll will probably be pretty tough, [as will] some of the others, but the goals are to be competitive … playing our best ball when sectionals roll around. Just get better every day so that at the end of the season we are playing our best ball and have our best opportunity to succeed in the sectional.”
Eastern opens Tuesday at Kokomo.
TAYLOR
After two seasons as a co-ed squad which had to combine the boys and girls squads in order to field a full team, the Titans have enough players for full squads and the boys team looks to capitalize on momentum from last season.
“Obviously [goal] No. 1 is to win a few more soccer matches,” Taylor coach Kirk Wiley said. “With our co-ed squad last year, we went 0-15 in the regular season and rattled off two wins in the sectional, which will hopefully give us a little bit of a stepping stone. Hopefully we’ll see some of those steps coming in the regular season and get one or two in the postseason.”
The Titans have eight returning players, eight newcomers and no seniors.
“I haven’t experienced enthusiasm like this for a few years,” Wiley said. “I think this is the first year in several years where at a summer workout I had 10-13 guys showing up for summer workouts. It’s been kind of refreshing and uplifting to have that many guys show up in the summer wanting to get better.”
Key juniors on the squad include forward Ryan Fleek and defenders Angelo Anders and Teme Moody. Sophomores are Landon Wiley and Jayden Diaz, who take wing midfield spots, and newcomer Carlos Hinajosa, who is expected to distribute and provide opportunities in the attacking third. Freshmen expected to play immediately are defensive midfielder Jacob Trueblood, defender Jonoah Trueblood, forward Kaleb Bentley and goalie Jeremy Marner.
“We are going to hopefully look to — we talk about it every day in practice — work on our possession game,” Wiley said. “If we’re the team that has the ball and not chasing the ball it’s going to help us with our endurance and dictating the flow of the game. That being said, our defense is going to be one of our strong points.”
Taylor opens Wednesday at North Miami.
