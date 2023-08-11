Northwestern’s boys soccer team broke through to snag postseason hardware last fall, taking the Class 2A Maconaquah Sectional title in a group that included local rivals Western, Eastern, Peru, Maconaquah and Tipton.
To follow up that 14-7 season, the Tigers need new leaders to take the reins of a team that has its bases covered up front, in the middle and at the back and which will look to play with more speed and urgency.
“Over the last four years with this senior class we’ve had a lot of good role players and I think this summer we’ve done a decent job of getting those role players into being the guys,” NW coach Aaron Longgood said. “There’s always going to be some challenges growing into those new roles and I think we’re finally getting there.
“I think we are super athletic. When I look kind of from the top down, we’ve got speed, we’ve got size and we’ve got strength. We can really move the ball fast. We can really chase the ball down and we can really press high. We’re going to be a side this year that can keep the tempo high and keep it high for a while. We’re going to score a lot of goals this season.”
Northwestern has nearly 40 players this season, the most in Longgood’s tenure. Included in that are a core of veterans including creative senior midfielder Matt Polk (30 goals, 16 assists last season), senior midfielder Quentin Yeakel (10 goals, 10 assists), senior midfielder Caleb Eller (four assists), senior center back Caden Cothern, senior goalie Hayden Anthony, junior attacker Peyton Tarrh, junior midfielder Cam Markley, and sophomore midfielder Gavin Morrow.
“[Polk] has been our playmaker the last couple years,” Longgood said of the reigning Howard County Player of the Year. “He looks really good. I think he’s going to be one of the top players in the state and we’re really lucky and really excited to have him carrying the load for us as that playmaking midfielder.”
In addition, the Tigers will rely on sophomore Blake Abbott, sophomore Jack Parado and junior Teegan Helmle on the back line. Three freshmen who will be involved are defender Bryan Burkhalter, attacker Ty Kidwell and attacker Robert Creppe. Seniors who are re-joining the program are defenders Braden Applegate and Bryce Alexander.
The strengths of the current Tigers dictate that this group plays with more urgency than in the past but they can rely on things that have carried the program to a run of strong seasons and last year’s sectional title.
“How we play and our style of play is going to take us where we want to go,” Longgood said. “We want to make sure as a program that we’re not too cocky or arrogant, just go to work every day and be that blue-collar team that does all the little things to make it hard to score against, and when we have the ball be exciting and fun.
“We’ve got some untapped potential and we certainly want to go and do everything we did last year and then some.”
Northwestern hosts Park Tudor on Saturday.
Below are looks at the rest of the Howard County squads.
KOKOMO
The Wildkats have greater numbers, enough for a full JV squad, and the uptick in players includes an intriguing addition as they try to make gains following a 2-12-1 season. Last year’s team lost five one-goal games and four two-goal games.
New to the program is Kokomo basketball star Flory Bidunga. The 6-foot-10 senior is comfortable as a center forward or attacking wing.
“A lot of our schedule is going to be those close games again, teams that are not way ahead of us or way behind us,” Kokomo coach Aaron Blessing said. “So imagine a 6-10 guy running at your back line and trying to cause havoc and make you play in a certain way, and then get the other guys behind him organized. Let’s capitalize on some of the athleticism we do have and let’s put some pressure on the opponent, see if we can put some pressure on close to goal.”
Bidunga grew up playing soccer in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. He arrived in Kokomo as a sophomore and has been focused on basketball since then. Now he has the chance to use the soccer skills that had been hibernating until now. He scored a goal in Kokomo’s scrimmage against Zionsville. He’s away at a basketball event this weekend and will re-join the squad after his return.
“He’s having a blast and we’re happy to have him,” Blessing said. “He’s such a quick learner. He’s very athletic but it’s his mind that’s the most competitive part of him. He wants to compete and he wants to win.
“Technically he’s ahead of many of our players. [With respect to] ball movement, making runs, winning the ball out of the air, being dynamic in front of goal — he hasn’t skipped a beat.”
Kokomo will have a new goalie this year with four players contesting for that spot, but an experienced backline. Defenders include senior A.J. Blessing, sophomore Adrian Reyes, sophomore Caden Polk, freshman Augie Gruber, and senior Igor Oliviera. Polk, Gruber and Blessing have the versatility to play multiple spots.
In midfield are junior Ben Herrera (four goals), junior Javier Carrera, junior Lorenzo Del Bo, junior Sean Kaprolat, and freshman Braeden Booker.
Aaron Blessing thinks the Kats have the speed and ability to press teams into errors in the opposing teams’ half of the field.
“My hopes for this group are that we can really work on that defensive presence and mentality and really play with some aggression,” Aaron Blessing said. “Many of the guys that I mentioned were at camp with us [over the summer]. I was like, ‘Wow, this is a team that can really be competitive, like competitive with every team this season.’
“[If] we can get over the hump this year we can be at the top of the conference, we can be one of the better teams in our area and challenge for sectionals too.”
Kokomo opens Saturday night at Western.
WESTERN
With 19 players in the fold, the Panthers have a defense they can rely on but have to figure out how to get effectively offensively as they look to follow up an 8-7-1 season.
“My impressions are I think we’re going to have a really good defense, but we’re going to struggle to get the ball up and score,” Western coach Chris Hosier said. “In a few games I’ve got a couple guys coming [back] off of injuries. In the first couple games I’ll have three seniors on the back line. Midfield is pretty young. Strikers are sophomores and juniors. Just feeding them, getting the ball up in space is going to be harder than usual I think.”
The defense includes senior Evan Kallio, senior Jericho Parado, sophomore Wilson Heaton and junior Hudson Biggs. Returning in goal is sophomore Keegan Tedder.
“I think I’m going to have a really solid back line,” Hosier said.
Elsewhere are freshman outside midfielder Zane Owens, freshman outside back Jaxson Trueblood, junior midfielder Parker Cox, senior midfielder Graysen Neer, freshman midfielder Brett Kallio, junior forward Bridgely Seekri, junior forward Aidan Quillen, and sophomore forward Carter Biggs. Cox is the leading returning scorer after amassing eight goals and six assists. Neer scored seven goals.
The Panthers lost a one-goal game to eventual sectional champ Northwestern in last season’s Maconaquah Sectional.
“Our goals are similar to last year: sectional title, be above .500,” Hosier said. “I really want to focus this year on getting offense, finishing in the final third, building out of the back, not losing possession in the midfield. I think we’ll have some speed on the wings and how we’re going to utilize that on the attack and how we utilize each other [are important] instead of staying back and waiting for something to happen.”
EASTERN
The Comets got a big bump in players with 26 out for the squad and have more players who are experienced in the high school or middle school programs than last season.
“They’ve shown a lot of growth from last season — more vision, more awareness as far as their soccer skills and seeing the field and being aware,” Eastern coach Todd Stout said. “I’m excited about what we could be. The difference from last year’s starting point to this year’s starting point — I’m really encouraged.”
The foundation of the squad is built around three seniors in the middle of the park — midfielder Ty Kremer, attacking midfielder Elijah Shafer (four goals, four assists last season), and left wing Caleb Katsimpalis.
Other key players include senior center back Philip Beedham, junior forward Adam Webster, junior defender Patrick Williams, sophomore midfielder Evan Kiser, junior right wing Kyan Hannah (four goals), and sophomore Lincoln Mentis, who is moving to the goalie spot full time this season.
“I’m hoping our possession’s improved,” Stout said. “Hopefully we can have better possession, fewer turnovers, connecting passes, things like that. Last year we had to hope for the best as far as push it forward. More possession in the midfield and maybe get it out wide — I think we’ll be better at doing that. Hopefully a better nose scoring the ball.”
Stout expects this team to be deeper, subbing without fear of losing effectiveness, and will be quicker than last season’s team, which finished 2-13. He’s also happy with the communication on the field, as well as the feedback he’s getting from players during the action to adjust on the fly.
“The ultimate goal is to get better every day,” Stout said. “I really think last year we were playing our best ball at the end of the season. We want to be competitive in the [Hoosier Heartland] Conference — it’s a good conference — keep the games close, win the close ones. The sectional is really, really tough.
“I don’t know that all this growth will lead to wins, but we’re headed in the right direction. I certainly hope it leads to wins, but ultimately, as long as we’re getting better, hopefully those will be the means to the end.”
Eastern opens Thursday at Daleville.
TAYLOR
The Titans’ squad size has grown to 16, and is now heavy on experience. One freshman joins the team, the other 15 players all are back from last season, giving the Titans a running start they’ve not had in the recent past.
“I feel like as a team we’ve grown a little bit through the summer workouts,” Taylor coach Kirk Wiley said. “We don’t feel like we’re as far behind as we’ve been in the past. It’s made a real easy transition from that offseason to the regular season.”
The Titans went 1-15 last season. Wiley doesn’t expect a full reversal this season, but does expect a more competitive squad that can threaten the opposing goal.
“We worked a lot over the summer on moving without the soccer ball, moving into space, playing free, not necessarily to have the ball at your feet but to be ready when the ball does get to your feet,” Wiley said.
“I think they’re really starting to grasp that whole concept of moving without the soccer ball and how that movement can set you up to be open maybe two or three passes down the road.”
The anchors of the squad are seniors Angelo Anders, who plays defense or goalie, forward Ryan Fleek (team-high six goals and four assists last season) and defender Teme Moody. All three are four-year players. Another senior is defender Joaquin Cavazos, who can also push up into midfield.
Juniors include central midfielder Carlos Hinojosa, defender Marshall Chasteen, defender Jayden Diaz, and wing midfielder Landon Wiley. Chasteen, Diaz and Wiley can each play a lot of positions in addition to their primary spots.
Sophomores include twins Jacob Trueblood and Jonoah Trueblood. One of the two will likely take the sweeper role and Kirk Wiley likes to have one in defense and one in attack at the same time. Another sophomore is midfielder Collier Thompson. Freshman Eli O’Neal is a scoring threat at forward or in midfield.
“I think we’re going to have some success this season that we haven’t seen in a few years with Taylor boys soccer,” Kirk Wiley said. “I don’t know that we’re going to set the world on fire in the win column, but I do think we’re going to win some more soccer matches than we have in the last few years. We’ve been in so many of the wrong end of the lopsided scores … I think we’re going to be able to play a lot tighter matches this season.”
The Titans open Monday at home to Rossville.
