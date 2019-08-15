Eastern’s boys soccer team lifted postseason hardware last fall for the first time since 2015 when the Comets won the Class A Taylor Sectional. Eastern then battled all the way to a regional final before falling by a goal to eventual state champion Fort Wayne Canterbury.
Western took its first sectional crown since 2010 when the Panthers came out on top of the Class 2A Northwestern Sectional.
The Panthers and Comets can’t both repeat this season. The Comets, who have moved up to Class 2A, and Panthers are now in each other's way. They're part of a new eight-team Class 2A sectional that also includes Northwestern.
Those three local rivals as well as Kokomo and Taylor get moving in the coming days as the new season opens Saturday. Below are previews of the five county squads.
EASTERN
The Comets have an appetite for the postseason after going 17-4 last year, winning their sectional and winning a regional semifinal before falling 2-1 to Fort Wayne Canterbury in a Class A regional final.
Coach John VanMatre said enthusiasm "is high. I don't even know if it's enthusiasm, it's pretty much a sense of purpose, focus. It's do what you've got to do to get better, do what you have to do to improve."
The Comets are moving up to Class 2A this season, further muddying the waters of a competitive sectional that includes Western, Northwestern and Tipton among the contenders. At eight teams, it's the largest sectional in the class.
Eastern is now a veteran club. John VanMatre said the team can bank on "experience, and experience in as far as dealing with pressure in game situations and the big picture of the season, [and] composure, how composed they are on the ball.
"They handle pressure well and play with composure."
Ethan Wilcox is the central defender in a three-player back line, and Evan Dean is the left back. Jared Smith is the left wing midfielder, Lance VanMatre is the central midfielder, and Evan Spell is one of the defensive midfielders. And Luke Swartzendruber is at forward. All are seniors.
"Having that core in the back and up the middle makes a huge difference," John VanMatre said. "When they all get on the field together it'll be fun to watch. Last year we still had some haphazard, random play in the backfield. This year ... we have a lot more control and possession."
Junior Kyle McCreary is in goal. Also factoring in are sophomore right wing midfielder Seth Lamb, junior defensive midfielder Lucas Stout, and senior winger or forward Brandon Cobb. The Comets have 17 players out for the squad.
John VanMatre said the team's strengths on the field are a dependable back line, and the team's ball control.
"I think we're going to possess the ball well this year and keep the ball forward a lot," he said, though there's work to do on turning possession into shots, and in getting the right back position sorted out. "Luke and Lance have the speed to expose teams with speed. It's being able to possess the ball at the 18 and generate scoring opportunities there [that] is something we have to work on."
Lance VanMatre scored an eye-popping 51 goals last season and had 20 assists. It'll be difficult to duplicate those numbers as he starts the season recovering from injury and may not be available until September. Swartzendruber added 17 goals and 13 assists. Smith had nine assists, Lamb seven, and Stout and Spell six each.
The Comets enter the season with goals of winning the Hoosier Heartland Conference again and winning the sectional. Eastern opens the season Tuesday against Kokomo at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
WESTERN
The Panthers return a big contingent of seniors that played key roles as Western went 12-5-1 and captured a sectional title last season. That’s all water under the bridge as far as they’re concerned.
“I’ve harped on them all summer long that they haven’t accomplished anything yet and I truly believe that they believe that,” Western coach Mike Roe said. “This is a very different team, they haven’t done anything and that is to their benefit.
“Everybody starts out with ultimately the same set of goals: We want to win our conferences; we want to win our sectionals; we want to go as deep as we can into the tournament. Until those games start, you haven’t done anything. There are no preseason accomplishments. I feel like they are taking heed in that.”
As of now the Panthers look to start eight seniors, more than Roe can ever remember starting. That group includes goalie Adam Barber, central defender Collin Rassel, left back Dominic Bauer, attacking center midfielder John Maher, central defender Max Harbaugh, defensive center midfielder Nathan Tuchscherer, forward Noah Stranahan and left midfielder Payton Irwin.
Also on the field are three sophomores: forward/midfielder Nolan Kessler; right midfielder Ray Weigt and right back Brandon Cochran.
“From a defensive, not just individual skill but team tactical standpoint, we should be pretty solid,” Roe said. “We have no idea where our offense is coming from, which may be a good thing or a bad thing. Sure, we’ve got some returning players, but we don’t have a high-octane scorer that’s coming back. That doesn’t mean somebody’s not going to step up and do that, but right now we’re waiting on our first couple games to see how that’s going to all develop.”
Kessler leads the returnees with seven goals last season. Maher, Harbaugh and Stranahan each scored six and Tuchscherer four. Maher had six assists and Tuchscherer five.
“The biggest challenges for us are probably going to be our build-up play in the attacking third. How will we finish in that third?” Roe said.
The goals are to build on what the Panthers accomplished last year.
“We want to win our conference and we want to repeat as sectional champs, and we want to win our first regional title this year,” Roe said. “I think it’s important to set those goals out there and see if we can’t put the pressure on ourselves to stay focused enough to achieve those goals [and] stay healthy enough.”
Western opens the season under the new lights at home against Kokomo on Aug. 22.
KOKOMO
With six players returning to the varsity after an 8-5-1 season, it wouldn’t be accurate to say the Wildkats are starting from scratch. But after graduating 15 players and seeing their leading scorer move out of state, it might feel that way until the Kats find their footing.
“We’re new all over the place,” Kokomo coach Aaron Blessing said. “We graduated the back four, most of the midfield, and [lost] Quincy Armstrong.”
Armstrong, a state-level track standout who led Kokomo with nine goals and five assists last season, moved to Tennessee with his family after his junior year.
“I think the biggest challenge is going to be the inexperience of our players that are going to be in starting positions at the start of the season,” Blessing said. “Either they don’t have a real strong club background, or we graduated a whole team so the JV team is now the varsity team.”
The Kats will rely initially on a core of experienced players and some new faces who have already shown they can make an impact.
Senior midfielder Gabriel Araujo-Lage, senior center forward Anjelo Flores, sophomore midfielder Kieran Morrison, sophomore midfielder/defender Cole Boruff, a transfer from Taylor, senior midfielder/defender Elias Fuentes, senior midfielder Guilherme Miranda, junior defender Bryan Stoltzfus, freshman goalie Joey McConnell, senior goalie/outfield player Yuitzen Zimbron, junior Brennan Durham, sophomore Sean Rayls and freshman Ayden Groves form the core.
Araujo-Lage, Flores and Fuentes each scored four goals last season and Araujo-Lage had four assists.
Blessing thinks that as the season progresses, the defense will get stronger. Last season’s team had several players who could attack and imbalance defenses with the ball, this year the emphasis has to change.
“One thing I think we’ll be good at is ultimately, I think we’ll be a little more sound as the season progresses in the defending third,” Blessing said. “I’m having to move some players around … to different roles on the team just because there’s so many new faces and it’s a new lineup.”
Araujo-Lage will move to a defensive midfielder role to get him closer to the Kats’ goal and take advantage of his organizational skills and strong communication.
“I think we will be a team that will be difficult to compete against because of that organization … but also because we have some players who are a little more raw as soccer players, but are very athletic,” Blessing said.
The Kats hope to get in the top four in the conference and challenge for a sectional title. Kokomo’s first game is against Eastern on Tuesday at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
NORTHWESTERN
The Purple Tigers return enough players to the varsity to make up an entire starting 11 and are eager to get back on the field. They also return a hunger to complete unfinished business. Last season the Tigers finished 9-8-1 with a one-goal loss to Western in the local Class 2A sectional final.
“[We’re] excited and looking forward to the season,” NW coach Michael Goodrich said. “We had a lot of growth [last] season. We had a good mid-season stride and had a good finish. It was obviously heartbreaking to lose to Western. The way that ended makes them want it that much more this year.”
Goodrich is enthused to start the season after a productive summer.
“One thing that we kind of emphasize is possession under pressure and finishing under pressure,” he said. “From what I’ve seen this summer, we’ve definitely improved on that from last year.”
Junior Jackson Hale is the leading returning scorer with 14 goals and 11 assists. Hale and seniors Patrick Bath (nine goals, seven assists) and Nathan Bennett (five goals) will shoulder the load in midfield. Lending support in midfield are senior Ky Berry, junior Drew Bowser and sophomores Wes Miller and Jace Jackson. Junior Zam Zam Miller is at forward.
Defensive midfielders are juniors Kolby Ahnert and Hunter Mohr, and sophomore Weston Hearn. Returning to the defense are senior twins Elijah Collins and Ethan Collins. Elijah has the left back spot and Ethan the right spot. Other defenders include junior Max Garro and freshman Zach Vanosdell. Sophomore Vance Rogers is back in goal.
“I think the biggest challenge [is], these guys, some of them haven’t played together so building that cohesiveness amongst the players,” Goodrich said. “That’s been one thing we’ve been building over the summer.”
Northwestern got close to getting hardware last season, but fell short. That weighs on the mind of this year’s players.
“We want to improve each day. We want to be ready for each team,” Goodrich said. “Our goals are similar to last year. We want to win a conference championship. We came close last year, we finished second in the conference tournament to a very good West Lafayette team. We would love to win sectionals as well. We haven’t won it in a few years now and that’s something we talk about. We’d like to get it back for our program.”
Northwestern opens Tuesday at West Lafayette.
TAYLOR
The Titans are low on numbers with a dozen players, but the Titans have faced that challenge before. Last year the Titans couldn’t field a full 11 and struggled with a 1-13 season. This year’s team has six returning players, two in each of the top three classes.
“With last year, and again this year, having the short numbers, my senior class is going to be a big plus for us this year,” Taylor coach Kirk Wiley said. “I’ve got two seniors [as well as an exchange student] that are going to kind of anchor things down for me. One is a four-year member of the program, the other is a three-year member. We’ll be leaning on them a lot.”
The seniors are defender Jaylin Reece and midfielder Brody Ireland. The exchange student is Sivert Karlsen, who will play in midfield or forward.
Also returning to the squad are junior left midfielder Keegan Alexander, sophomore Ashton McKay, who can line up at several spots, junior goalie or defender Truman Howerton, and sophomore defender/goalie Owen Shimer. Newcomers include freshman Jonathon Doty and sophomore left winger Juan Nieves.
Howerton and Shimer are hashing out the goalie position after the Titans graduated their goalie. Wiley said that getting that position secure, and finding a scoring presence up front will be two of the biggest challenges.
“With last year being such a struggle, obviously … [a goal] is just making the team bigger,” Wiley said. “We went all last year with 10 guys. We have a full team with 12 guys that are committed to playing, so trying to build on that and once we get that full team, getting to work on how that team should play, getting possession and not having to chase the ball around when we’re on defense.”
Taylor’s first game is Aug. 22 at Maconaquah.
