A challenging and unique 2020 has made for a lot of adjustments for students across Howard County. The adjustments continue even as sports return and players and schools try to latch on to a share of normalcy.
There are new coaches at sectional champion Western, at Eastern, and at Northwestern — where the Tigers had to find a new skipper just before the season started. All those teams promoted from within, so the transitions have gone smoothly.
Taylor has an entirely different situation. The coaches are the same, but the situation is new. The boys and girls programs have combined into one program for this season, with both coaches sharing the workload and the combined team tackling the boys schedule.
Below are capsule looks at each county squad.
WESTERN
A younger group and a new coach take over after Western graduated a big class from a 19-2 team which won a repeat Class 2A sectional title and won its first ever Hoosier Conference crown.
Previous assistant coach Evan Briscoe, a Panther player in the 2000s, takes over as coach after long-serving coach Mike Roe stepped down after leading the 2019 team to a regional final.
“We did have a huge senior class last season,” Briscoe said. “Out of the starting 11 last year, eight of them were seniors, so I think I’m excited for this year because I’ve already seen some of those younger guys step up into the leadership roles that were vacated by the seniors.
“From that experience last year, especially Brandon Cochran, Nolan Kessler and Ray Weigt, having played with those seniors last year in the starting lineup, they are stepping up.”
Five of Western’s six top scorers last season were seniors. The returning leading scorers are Lucas Pitzer (seven goals) and Weigt (six).
Key players include senior defender Dylan Zwiefel, senior midfielder Eli Johnson, senior goalie Simha Sinkfield, junior center back/center midfielder Cochran, junior midfielder/striker Kessler, junior midfielder/striker Weigt, sophomore midfielder/striker Pitzer, sophomore defender/midfielder Adam Turner, and sophomore midfielder/striker Seth Baker.
“They’re young players, but they still want to repeat the success we had last year,” Briscoe said of the squad of 25 or 26. “They’re young, but they’re also fast and motivated. They’re going to be a very quick and exciting team.
“I think they’re going to be good with quick offense. They’re going to again good with quick transitions. They’re not as experienced as last year’s team, however I think that same fire carries over and they’re a very skilled bunch of players that have the potential to make a pretty decent run this year.”
Additionally, Briscoe said the team has several freshmen who could push for time. Inexperience is the biggest issue on the squad as there are so many positions to fill with players taking on big roles for the first time.
“For the kids, a lot of their goals had to do with repeating that success that they were able to see last year, and they were able to be part of it,” Briscoe said. “My goals this season are to again, I would like to repeat that success. I would be happy with whatever result the season ends up with as long as my players step up and put 110% into whatever they do.”
Western opens the season at Kokomo on Saturday as part of a girls-boys doubleheader.
EASTERN
The Comets are rebuilding with a small cast of returning players and a new coach after finishing 10-7-1 last season and winning the Hoosier Heartland Conference with a perfect 6-0 league mark.
That squad had 11 seniors, including seven of the top eight scorers. This season’s squad has 11 players total. Todd Stout takes over as coach after the departure of previous coach John VanMatre. Stout spent the last three seasons as VanMatre’s varsity assistant and was with the middle school program the three years before that.
“I think we’ve got four returning out of the 17 that played last year,” Stout said. “I still know the guys, but not having as many returners is a new look for us. We lost a lot to graduation and virtual school. We do have a few key pieces left.”
The key returners are two senior four-year players and two sophomores.
“We’ve got Lucas Stout, this will be his fourth year starting. He can play anywhere, probably put him in the middle but he’ll have to push up some. He’s good with both feet, he keeps the team focused, he’s got very good field vision,” Todd Stout said. “Then we’ve got Kyle McCreary, he’s another four-year starter. He’s our goalie and he’s like a coach on the field. He gets people where they need to go.
“The other two returners are Caiden Kendall, he’ll be our defensive anchor back there, and our last returner is Nathan Rush. We’ll use his height and strength on the back line as well.”
Also on the squad are senior midfielder Khyler Punct, senior winger/wide defender Aden McClain, freshman defender Ty Kremer, freshman winger/forward Elijah Shafer, senior forward/wide midfielder Leighton Gilbert, senior defender Jayden Hendershot, and sophomore defender Alex Lybrook.
“They’ll have to be conditioned to probably play more of a defensive style than in the past,” Todd Stout said. “I think we’re quicker so we’ll try to use that quickness, but just try to get better every day will be key. They’re very coachable, and they adapt, and don’t back down from a challenge.”
Generating on-field chemistry is another priority if the Comets are to put themselves in contention this fall.
Todd Stout said the team will experience “growing pains, learning to play at the next level, learning to play together. We play a tough schedule so they’ll have to be prepared for that. We just want to be competitive — first in the conference, and then see what happens in the sectional.”
Eastern’s opener is TBA.
NORTHWESTERN
Aaron Longgood, a 2015 Northwestern graduate, takes over the squad after previous coach Michael Goodrich departed to become Carroll’s AD just as the official practice season started. Longgood was an assistant on last season’s 9-9 squad.
While graduation hit many county schools hard, Northwestern returns a lot of experience and boasts a large group of 37 players in the program this season, giving the Tigers full varsity and full JV squads.
“We’ve got a good mix of seniors, juniors, sophomores and freshmen who are going to be getting considerable playing time,” Longgood said. “Even though we’ve got some younger guys playing, everyone’s experienced. Pretty much everyone who will be starting this year was a major contributor last year.”
In defense, junior Vance Rogers is back for his third season as goalie. Sophomore Zach Van Osdell and junior Weston Hearn are the center backs. Seniors Hunter Mohr and Kolby Ahnert are the left and right backs, and senior Max Garro is an option at any spot on the defensive line.
Juniors Wes Miller (six goals, six assists last season) and Jace Jackson are defensive midfielders. Senior Jackson Hale is at central midfield. Hale was injured early last season and missed the bulk of the campaign after scoring 14 goals and dishing 11 assists as a sophomore. Freshman Matt Polk is another midfield option.
Senior Drew Bowser (nine goals, three assists) is the at right midfield, sophomore Kai Jackson is at left midfield, and Zam Miller (five goals, eight assists) is at striker. Sophomore Eric Hernandez and freshman Quentin Yeakel are options at any of those three spots.
“That’s going to be huge getting [Hale] back,” Longgood said. “Working through practices this year you can see how much of a talent he’s going to be. When everyone’s playing, everyone’s moving the ball, it’s going to be a beautiful thing to see.
“I think our passing and technical ability is really going to be our strong point. I think we’re going to have long spells of possession every single game. Even though we can possess the ball, we can move the ball extremely quickly up and down the field. When we can get control of the ball and push the ball up the field quickly we’re going to be super dangerous on the counterattack. Finishing around the goal and quick passing are going to be our strengths.”
He hopes that leads to more wins and a shot at hardware. Longgood was part of four straight Class A sectional titles from 2011-14 under then-coach Jim Wagner. The Tigers haven’t won a sectional since 2015 and are now in Class 2A.
“Obviously I’m extremely optimistic about our squad,” he said. “I think we should be no less than sectional champion and I think we should make some waves and break that regional title barrier. I would love to break that hurdle for us and I think this year we have the potential to do that and go even further.”
Northwestern opens Tuesday at West Lafayette.
KOKOMO
The Wildkats have a lot of players back but need to replace their top three scorers as they look to improve following a 3-9-1 season.
“We have some very hard-working kids, some kids who they kind of push themselves and they want to push their teammates,” Kokomo coach Aaron Blessing said. “We have a handful of players in the group who have really good experience outside of the season.”
He noted the team will be led by junior midfielder Kieran Morrison (two goals, five assists last season), sophomore goalie Joey McConnell and senior midfielders Bryan Stoltzfus and Cole Scheiman.
“So we have a core of players we can build around, and we have some players that have a little bit less experience.
“Physically we have some very powerful kids and we have some kids with really good pace, but we’re still working on the technical side and the tactical awareness.”
The Kats have 24 players and will only have a varsity squad this season. In addition to the core above, key players include senior midfielder Logan Pitner, and two seniors who can play outside back or outside midfield, Brennon Durham and Chris Qiu.
Blessing said he felt confident in the team’s goalkeeping, and that the midfield should be a strength.
“If we can get an organized group in the back and a solid midfield, I think we’ll be really competitive,” Blessing said. “One thing we’re trying to establish is a target. Who’s going to create chances for us?
“With our graduation, we’re pretty much who I thought we’d be at this point. I think the strength of our team right now is the spine, the middle of our team, and we have some players who have some athleticism on the outside, and we’ll have to work with their understanding of movement and our shape.”
While the team lost the vast majority of its goals and assists to graduation, Blessing hopes some of that team’s mentality was passed down to this team.
“We were very competitive in every game last year, so I’m looking for this year’s team to re-establish that mentality again,” he said. “I don’t have to worry about our leading scorer — let’s develop several guys that can score. Let’s work on our communication, let’s be a team that’s very hard to score against.
“Last year’s team, even though it was pressed and stressed and challenged, they didn’t quit. They gave us a shot in pretty much all but one game. That’s what I’m looking for in terms of mentality from this group.”
Kokomo opens Saturday, hosting Western in a boys-girls doubleheader.
TAYLOR
With low numbers in the boys and girls programs, Taylor opted to merge the two squads instead of calling off the season. The eight-member boys squad and seven-member girls squad have joined to form a 15-member co-ed squad which will play the boys schedule. Boys coach Kirk Wiley and girls coach Mike Shane are co-coaches.
“So far, so good,” Wiley said. “We kind of kept our practices separate for the first week [due to the two coaches having different schedules] but we got together Saturday as a whole group. Everything went well. I think everybody’s excited to have a larger number of players and being able to field that full team.”
Taylor’s boys were 1-15 last season while the girls were 8-7-3.
“It’s a big change. It’s something we haven’t done in a long while and I don’t know the last time we did it,” Shane said of playing as a co-ed team. “I hope it’s not hard to bring them together. I always believe the girls can do just as much as boys, it’s just a little bit different.
“If they can get past the intimidation and the fear factor, I think they’ll be all right. We want to compete. There’s probably going to be some teams that blow us out, but there’s other teams we can compete with.”
Key players include senor forward/midfielder Josh Bowman, sophomore defender/midfielder Jonathon Doty, junior goalie/defender Owen Shimer, sophomore left midfielder Juan Nieves, versatile freshman Ryan Fleek, senior goalie Truman Howerton, junior forward Sydnie Boley, senior defender Kaya Holmes, senior forward Giselle Nieves, and sophomore midfielder Dalila Delgado (five assists last season).
Boley tied the girls program’s single-season scoring record with 17 goals last year.
Wiley said his focus is for the team to form “a cohesive unit and be competitive in games. [I want] just to see the team be competitive and put their best game out on the field each time they step out on the field to play.”
Taylor opens Aug. 20 with a home game against Maconaquah.
