Maconaquah’s Wyatt Price, top, gets through a slide tackle by Peru’s Jacobi Boyer to move in and score during the Braves’ victory Tuesday in the opening round of the Class 2A Maconaquah Boys Sectional. Price had a pair of goals in Mac’s 7-0 win.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Braves keep rolling
BOYS SOCCER: Mac whips Peru in sectional opener, moves to 16-1
PEDRO VELAZCO
Kokomo Tribune
BUNKER HILL — Maconaquah’s boys soccer team rolled into the postseason with 15 wins and rolled right over Peru 7-0 Tuesday to book a place in today’s semifinal round of the Class 2A Maconaquah Sectional.
The Braves had thumped Peru 8-0 to end the regular season last week and were expected to win the sectional matchup as well, but Tuesday was no time to relax.
Maconaquah's Bauer Maple heading over Brycen Harlan as Maconaquah defeats Peru 7-0 in their Sectional matchup Tuesday Oct. 4, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Wyatt Price scores his first goal as Maconaquah defeats Peru 7-0 in their Sectional matchup Tuesday Oct. 4, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kyler Hanson defending as Maconaquah defeats Peru 7-0 in their Sectional matchup Tuesday Oct. 4, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Issac Lorenz kicks over the keeper for a score as Maconaquah defeats Peru 7-0 in their Sectional matchup Tuesday Oct. 4, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Wyatt Price scores another goal as Maconaquah defeats Peru 7-0 in their Sectional matchup Tuesday Oct. 4, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Soccer Sectional: Maconaquah defeats Peru
Maconaquah's Bauer Maple heading over Brycen Harlan as Maconaquah defeats Peru 7-0 in their Sectional matchup Tuesday Oct. 4, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Wyatt Price scores his first goal as Maconaquah defeats Peru 7-0 in their Sectional matchup Tuesday Oct. 4, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kyler Hanson defending as Maconaquah defeats Peru 7-0 in their Sectional matchup Tuesday Oct. 4, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Issac Lorenz kicks over the keeper for a score as Maconaquah defeats Peru 7-0 in their Sectional matchup Tuesday Oct. 4, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
“We try to be as serious as we can all season, but when you know that if you play one bad game, you’re done, it’s eye-opening — especially as a senior,” Maconaquah midfielder Zach Sparks said. “Like [Tuesday] could have been my last time touching the field, and thankfully it wasn’t because of how we played, but it’s eye-opening, so everybody takes it more serious, they’re more together as a team and they’re here for each other.”
Sparks is part of a seven-member senior class on the Braves’ squad, which is now 16-1 on the season and faces defending sectional champion Oak Hill tonight in the second semifinal at approximately 7 p.m. Northwestern and Western clash in the first semi at 5 p.m.
The Braves are upperclass heavy and the experience gained in the last three seasons is bearing fruit now. They were 8-5 last season without seniors on the squad, 10-4 two seasons ago, and 8-8-1 when the current seniors were freshmen.
“I knew something good was happening, but if you would have told me that we were going to be 15-1 [after the regular season] I wouldn’t have believed you,” Sparks said. “Last year we lost two conference games, lost our last two conference games, which was devastating. I think that definitely helped a lot because it woke us up that it’s open and we went undefeated in conference this year. We won our last game 1-0 in overtime to Manchester and just like that we’re 15-1.
“The only team we lost to [a 1-0 loss to Mississinewa], we were down our main defender, so that’s just a confidence thing. We have that, and we trust each other enough that we’re good enough now.”
The Braves went 6-0 through Three Rivers Conference play this season to take the league title. Mac coach Bob Jones said the experience level on the squad is a big benefit. Playing last season without seniors meant heavy minutes and responsibility for this year’s players.
“I had this senior [class] for about five years now. We knew we had a good group coming in and really wanted to make sure that our program was in good position to handle these guys and do it justice,” Jones said. “We’ve been building up to this season and this is what we’ve been waiting for.
“In Miami County, the feeder is the YMCA. From 5 up through 12 we’ve seen this group and we knew that they were all at this school. We know that they had the ability, it’s just a matter of if we put in the work. So far this season, it’s paid off.”
The Mac coaches and players have confidence in the squad all over the field, and have a particular strength on the ball.
“I’d say we possess the ball pretty well in the middle,” Jones said. “We hustle really well. There aren’t a lot of holes we’re trying to hide. We’ve got a great roster and we can go pretty deep. We’ve got a lot of guys on the bench that really can put in good minutes too.”
Sparks is part of that midfield unit, playing as a right midfielder or central midfielder. The Braves overpowered the Bengal Tigers in Tuesday’s matchup with a variety of players getting involved. Sparks got the scoreboard moving in the fifth minute when he poked a ball free deep in the Peru box and scored from close range.
The Braves took control midway through the first half. In the 19th minute a passing combination from senior Bauer Maple to sophomore Bennett Isenburg set up senior Wyatt Price to score a one-timer and double the lead. A minute later, Sparks started a passing combo to Maple, who opened up the defense and returned the ball to Sparks for a clean goal.
Mac led 3-0 at halftime. In the second half, Mac forced an own goal after a shot by junior Ryan Ousley hit the post, and the Braves got a goal from junior Isaac Lorenz, another from Price, and one from junior Ethan Zeiser.
Sparks talked about how the Braves’ attackers can pop up at various spots around the midfield or forward line to open up opposing defenses.
“We have our starting positions but we just kind of free flow, so we know if a teammate’s out of position, one of us has to get back, so we just have to communicate that between each other,” he said. “We trust each other enough to know that that person who fills in for us is going to get the job done just as much as we are.”
That gives opposing defenders problems.
“It’s hard for them because when we’re out of position, a lot of them, they look to see one person who is going to be in that area, and when that person is on the opposite side of the field or in defense, they look around and they don’t know who to guard,” Sparks said. “They’re in shock and it opens up the whole team.”
As the wins piled up, so did the stress of trying to make sure the team didn’t stumble.
“We anticipated this season for so long and now it’s here and we’re performing to what we wanted to,” Jones said. “Very gratifying, but nerve-wracking during the roller coaster.”
