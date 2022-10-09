BUNKER HILL — Northwestern’s boys soccer team shook off six seasons of frustration Saturday to take sectional hardware for the first time since 2015. The Tigers endured overtime and penalties, as well as a frightening injury to one of their own starters, before claiming victory.
Northwestern and Oak Hill played to a 0-0 tie through regulation, then each scored in the second overtime period before the Tigers won the shootout 4-2 to win the Class 2A Maconaquah Sectional. The game was a rematch of the 2021 final, which the Golden Eagles took in a shootout last fall.
Northwestern boys soccer players celebrate after defeating Oak Hill in the Class 2A Maconaquah Sectional championship Saturday night, Oct. 8, 2022.
Northwestern defeats Oak Hill in a shootout after regulation and overtime in the Sectional Championship Saturday Oct. 8, 2022. Taylor McKillip steps in a goalkeeper after Hayden Anthony was injured. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Quentin Yeakel and Noah Thompson battle for the ball in overtime as Northwestern defeats Oak Hill in a shootout after regulation and overtime in the Sectional Championship Saturday Oct. 8, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
After scoring a goal in overtime Northwestern went to the fans as Northwestern defeats Oak Hill in a shootout after regulation and overtime in the Sectional Championship Saturday Oct. 8, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Matthew Polk cheers after scoring in the shootout as Northwestern defeats Oak Hill after regulation and overtime in the Sectional Championship Saturday Oct. 8, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Avery Sherick is beat by Northwestern's Francesco Rosato as Northwestern defeats Oak Hill in a shootout after regulation and overtime in the Sectional Championship Saturday Oct. 8, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Goalkeeper Hayden Anthony stops a shot as Northwestern defeats Oak Hill in a shootout after regulation and overtime in the Sectional Championship Saturday Oct. 8, 2022. Anthony was seriously injured with only 30 seconds left in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kai Jackson going up for a header as Northwestern defeats Oak Hill in a shootout after regulation and overtime in the Sectional Championship Saturday Oct. 8, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern defeats Oak Hill in a shootout after regulation and overtime in the Sectional Championship Saturday Oct. 8, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern defeats Oak Hill in a shootout after regulation and overtime in the Sectional Championship Saturday Oct. 8, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern defeats Oak Hill in a shootout after regulation and overtime in the Sectional Championship Saturday Oct. 8, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern defeats Oak Hill in a shootout after regulation and overtime in the Sectional Championship Saturday Oct. 8, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern defeats Oak Hill in a shootout after regulation and overtime in the Sectional Championship Saturday Oct. 8, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern defeats Oak Hill in a shootout after regulation and overtime in the Sectional Championship Saturday Oct. 8, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern defeats Oak Hill in a shootout after regulation and overtime in the Sectional Championship Saturday Oct. 8, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern defeats Oak Hill in a shootout after regulation and overtime in the Sectional Championship Saturday Oct. 8, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern defeats Oak Hill in a shootout after regulation and overtime in the Sectional Championship Saturday Oct. 8, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern defeats Oak Hill in a shootout after regulation and overtime in the Sectional Championship Saturday Oct. 8, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern defeats Oak Hill in a shootout after regulation and overtime in the Sectional Championship Saturday Oct. 8, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern defeats Oak Hill in a shootout after regulation and overtime in the Sectional Championship Saturday Oct. 8, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern defeats Oak Hill in a shootout after regulation and overtime in the Sectional Championship Saturday Oct. 8, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern boys soccer players celebrate after defeating Oak Hill in the Class 2A Maconaquah Sectional championship Saturday night, Oct. 8, 2022.
Northwestern defeats Oak Hill in a shootout after regulation and overtime in the Sectional Championship Saturday Oct. 8, 2022. Taylor McKillip steps in a goalkeeper after Hayden Anthony was injured. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Quentin Yeakel and Noah Thompson battle for the ball in overtime as Northwestern defeats Oak Hill in a shootout after regulation and overtime in the Sectional Championship Saturday Oct. 8, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
After scoring a goal in overtime Northwestern went to the fans as Northwestern defeats Oak Hill in a shootout after regulation and overtime in the Sectional Championship Saturday Oct. 8, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Matthew Polk cheers after scoring in the shootout as Northwestern defeats Oak Hill after regulation and overtime in the Sectional Championship Saturday Oct. 8, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Avery Sherick is beat by Northwestern's Francesco Rosato as Northwestern defeats Oak Hill in a shootout after regulation and overtime in the Sectional Championship Saturday Oct. 8, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Goalkeeper Hayden Anthony stops a shot as Northwestern defeats Oak Hill in a shootout after regulation and overtime in the Sectional Championship Saturday Oct. 8, 2022. Anthony was seriously injured with only 30 seconds left in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kai Jackson going up for a header as Northwestern defeats Oak Hill in a shootout after regulation and overtime in the Sectional Championship Saturday Oct. 8, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern defeats Oak Hill in a shootout after regulation and overtime in the Sectional Championship Saturday Oct. 8, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern defeats Oak Hill in a shootout after regulation and overtime in the Sectional Championship Saturday Oct. 8, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern defeats Oak Hill in a shootout after regulation and overtime in the Sectional Championship Saturday Oct. 8, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern defeats Oak Hill in a shootout after regulation and overtime in the Sectional Championship Saturday Oct. 8, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern defeats Oak Hill in a shootout after regulation and overtime in the Sectional Championship Saturday Oct. 8, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern defeats Oak Hill in a shootout after regulation and overtime in the Sectional Championship Saturday Oct. 8, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern defeats Oak Hill in a shootout after regulation and overtime in the Sectional Championship Saturday Oct. 8, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern defeats Oak Hill in a shootout after regulation and overtime in the Sectional Championship Saturday Oct. 8, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern defeats Oak Hill in a shootout after regulation and overtime in the Sectional Championship Saturday Oct. 8, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern defeats Oak Hill in a shootout after regulation and overtime in the Sectional Championship Saturday Oct. 8, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern defeats Oak Hill in a shootout after regulation and overtime in the Sectional Championship Saturday Oct. 8, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern defeats Oak Hill in a shootout after regulation and overtime in the Sectional Championship Saturday Oct. 8, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern defeats Oak Hill in a shootout after regulation and overtime in the Sectional Championship Saturday Oct. 8, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern defeats Oak Hill in a shootout after regulation and overtime in the Sectional Championship Saturday Oct. 8, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tiger goalie Hayden Anthony was injured in a collision in the final minute of overtime. An ambulance arrived some minutes later and he was eventually airlifted. Northwestern coach Aaron Longgood texted later in the evening Anthony’s family had sent word that he was doing much better in a hospital and was alert.
After a scoreless regulation, Northwestern finally struck the back of the net with 3:22 left in overtime when Quentin Yeakel headed in a Matty Polk corner kick to set off a wild celebration from the Tigers.
Oak Hill had few opportunities but broke through with 32 seconds left, taking advantage of a throw in deep in Northwestern’s defensive half. Oak Hill’s Matthew Strange battled to get the ball free and headed in from inside the Northwestern six-yard box, colliding with Northwestern’s Anthony as they both went for the ball in the air.
Anthony was injured on that play and the game was delayed approximately 20 minutes.
The game resumed for the final 32 seconds with Taylor McKillip taking over in goal for Northwestern, and then went to penalties. Northwestern’s second, third, fourth and fifth penalty takers, Caleb Eller, Yeakel, Polk and Kai Jackson, converted their penalties while Oak Hill missed two off target. Jackson’s penalty secured the hardware.
“Last year was a heartbreaker, losing to those guys on penalty kicks,” Longgood said. “It feels good for my players to bring that trophy back where it belongs. I think that’s sectional number 10 for Northwestern. It feels really good. It puts Northwestern back on track.”
Oak Hill goalie Collin Kreitzer made 14 stops in regulation and overtime, including on some sharp shots. But the Golden Eagles forced the Tigers to test Kreitzer from outside, pinging shots from 20 yards out or more most of the time. Few attacks got inside Oak Hill’s 18-yard box.
Longgood said to fight through despite the frustration of creating opportunities but not scoring all game long “says a lot. When you’re playing against a team so disciplined, when you’re able to keep moving the ball, keep your composure — sure the shots didn’t fall but having the confidence, the discipline, the composure keep playing the way we want to play. Any time you get away from yourself is when bad things happen, and the way we played throughout the 80 minutes and overtime led us to that win in the PKs where we were able to hold our composure.”
Northwestern possessed the ball the vast majority of the game and kept trying to find routes to goal.
“We were extremely controlled, extremely disciplined in possession, just couldn’t find that killer pass, that final pass,” Longgood said. “Credit to Oak Hill, they were just so disciplined defensively. It was truly incredible to see how they packed it in and frustrated us. They did a great job.”
Speaking on the field after the game, Longgood paused as Northwestern’s Zach VanOsdell led a large circle of Northwestern players, staffers, parents and fans in a prayer for Anthony. Anthony was airlifted out a few minutes after that, and discussion and celebration on the field halted as the Tiger contingent watched the helicopter depart.
Longgood credited the Tigers for buying into his style of play.
“The senior class I’ve had the last two years, right when I came in, they were all in to my philosophies and ideas and it completely showed up here [Saturday] where we were able to possess the ball 75, 80 percent of the game,” he said. “Sure it was low scoring, but just the way they played out there was fantastic.”
