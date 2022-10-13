CULVER — Culver Academies broke free from a 1-1 tie to top Northwestern 4-2 in a Class 2A boys soccer regional semifinal Wednesday night.
Northwestern struck first with a goal by Caleb Eller in the first half and maintained its lead most of the opening half before Culver Academies tied it with a goal shortly before halftime.
CA scored two penalties early in the second half to take control and added a fourth goal before Northwestern pulled closer with a goal by Quentin Yeakel off a Kai Jackson assist.
“The boys gave absolutely everything,” NW coach Aaron Longgood said. “We knew it was going to be a battle from start to finish. Culver was a really good team and they came out to play. For 80 minutes the boys gave absolutely everything and that was the story of our year. They fought every night, played for each other and played for a love of the game. That showed up [Wednesday] night but unfortunately we couldn’t get it done.”
Northwestern ends its season 14-7. No. 6 CA moves on to Saturday’s regional final with a 14-3-1 record.
“Who would have thought we’d be playing in a regional semifinal when we started out 2-4?” Longgood said. “The way the guys rebounded, the way the guys learned from how we started the season and the way they applied those lessons to turn a 2-4 season to one of the last 16 teams remaining is just awesome.
“It says a whole lot about my seniors and the way they were able to bring the team together and how they were able to lead. Zach VanOsdell, Kai Jackson and Eric Hernandez were absolutely incredible for four years, so were all of the seniors.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.