Northwestern players celebrate after pressuring Kokomo for the go-ahead goal in the 72nd minute of the Tigers’ 2-1 victory at Kokomo on Thursday afternoon.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo’s A.J. Blessing takes the ball down the field against Northwestern on Aug. 25, 2022.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Tigers fight back
BOYS SOCCER: Northwestern scores 2 late goals to beat Kokomo
PEDRO VELAZCO
Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern players celebrate after pressuring Kokomo for the go-ahead goal in the 72nd minute of the Tigers’ 2-1 victory at Kokomo on Thursday afternoon.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo’s A.J. Blessing takes the ball down the field against Northwestern on Aug. 25, 2022.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern’s boys soccer team was convinced it was on the right path. The Tigers had chances and put shots on Kokomo’s goalie, but after 40 minutes they had nothing to show for it except a halftime deficit.
At the half the Tigers regrouped and reaffirmed to keep knocking on the door, but more intently, and eventually burst through with two late goals to beat Kokomo 2-1 Thursday afternoon at Kokomo.
NW's Eric Hernandez moves between Kokomo's Gonzalo Marin and Ryunosuke Tokunaga. Northwestern boys soccer defeats Kokomo 2-1 on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Matthew Polk Jr. keeps the ball from Kokomo's Nicolas Zela. Northwestern boys soccer defeats Kokomo 2-1 on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Lucas Miller makes a kick. Northwestern boys soccer defeats Kokomo 2-1 on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Cameron Markley goes after the ball. Northwestern boys soccer defeats Kokomo 2-1 on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Ben Herrera goes after the ball. Northwestern boys soccer defeats Kokomo 2-1 on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Quentin Yeakel goes after the ball. Northwestern boys soccer defeats Kokomo 2-1 on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Jean Marc Boyance kicks the ball. Northwestern boys soccer defeats Kokomo 2-1 on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Caleb Eller comes after Kokomo's Ben Herrera. Northwestern boys soccer defeats Kokomo 2-1 on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Jean Marc Boyance and Northwestern's Preston Lovely go after the ball. Northwestern boys soccer defeats Kokomo 2-1 on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern players celebrate after pressuring Kokomo for the go-ahead goal in the 72nd minute of the Tigers’ 2-1 victory at Kokomo on Thursday afternoon.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Gabe Booher and NW's Preston Lovely go after the ball. Northwestern boys soccer defeats Kokomo 2-1 on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Nicolas Zel and NW's Matthew Polk Jr. battle over the ball. Northwestern boys soccer defeats Kokomo 2-1 on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Grant Hoagland and Kokomo's Caden Cothern head the ball. Northwestern boys soccer defeats Kokomo 2-1 on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Quentin Yeakel and Kokomo's Pablo Ibarra go after the ball. Northwestern boys soccer defeats Kokomo 2-1 on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Kai Jackson takes the ball down the field. Northwestern boys soccer defeats Kokomo 2-1 on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Nicolas Zela and Northwestern's Preston Lovely head the ball as Kokomo goalie Joey McConnell goes up for the block after the corner kick. Northwestern boys soccer defeats Kokomo 2-1 on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Preston Lovely takes control of the ball from Kokomo's Ben Herrera. Northwestern boys soccer defeats Kokomo 2-1 on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo’s A.J. Blessing takes the ball down the field against Northwestern on Aug. 25, 2022.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Eric Hernandez moves the ball from Kokomo's Gonzalo Marin. Northwestern boys soccer defeats Kokomo 2-1 on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Quentin Yeakel and Kai Jackson celebrate after Yeakel scores NW's first goal. Northwestern boys soccer defeats Kokomo 2-1 on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Kai Jackson heads the ball. Northwestern boys soccer defeats Kokomo 2-1 on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Quentin Yeakel and Kokomo's Adrian Reyes go after the ball. Northwestern boys soccer defeats Kokomo 2-1 on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Ryunosuke Tokunaga goes after the ball. Northwestern boys soccer defeats Kokomo 2-1 on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Jean Marc Boyance and NW's Eric Hernandez go after the ball. Northwestern boys soccer defeats Kokomo 2-1 on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Quentin Yeakel takes control of the ball over Kokomo's Jean Marc Boyance. Northwestern boys soccer defeats Kokomo 2-1 on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Eric Hernandez moves between Kokomo's Gonzalo Marin and Ryunosuke Tokunaga. Northwestern boys soccer defeats Kokomo 2-1 on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Matthew Polk Jr. keeps the ball from Kokomo's Nicolas Zela. Northwestern boys soccer defeats Kokomo 2-1 on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Lucas Miller makes a kick. Northwestern boys soccer defeats Kokomo 2-1 on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Cameron Markley goes after the ball. Northwestern boys soccer defeats Kokomo 2-1 on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Ben Herrera goes after the ball. Northwestern boys soccer defeats Kokomo 2-1 on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Quentin Yeakel goes after the ball. Northwestern boys soccer defeats Kokomo 2-1 on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Jean Marc Boyance kicks the ball. Northwestern boys soccer defeats Kokomo 2-1 on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Caleb Eller comes after Kokomo's Ben Herrera. Northwestern boys soccer defeats Kokomo 2-1 on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Jean Marc Boyance and Northwestern's Preston Lovely go after the ball. Northwestern boys soccer defeats Kokomo 2-1 on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern players celebrate after pressuring Kokomo for the go-ahead goal in the 72nd minute of the Tigers’ 2-1 victory at Kokomo on Thursday afternoon.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Gabe Booher and NW's Preston Lovely go after the ball. Northwestern boys soccer defeats Kokomo 2-1 on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Nicolas Zel and NW's Matthew Polk Jr. battle over the ball. Northwestern boys soccer defeats Kokomo 2-1 on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Grant Hoagland and Kokomo's Caden Cothern head the ball. Northwestern boys soccer defeats Kokomo 2-1 on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Quentin Yeakel and Kokomo's Pablo Ibarra go after the ball. Northwestern boys soccer defeats Kokomo 2-1 on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Kai Jackson takes the ball down the field. Northwestern boys soccer defeats Kokomo 2-1 on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Nicolas Zela and Northwestern's Preston Lovely head the ball as Kokomo goalie Joey McConnell goes up for the block after the corner kick. Northwestern boys soccer defeats Kokomo 2-1 on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Preston Lovely takes control of the ball from Kokomo's Ben Herrera. Northwestern boys soccer defeats Kokomo 2-1 on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo’s A.J. Blessing takes the ball down the field against Northwestern on Aug. 25, 2022.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Eric Hernandez moves the ball from Kokomo's Gonzalo Marin. Northwestern boys soccer defeats Kokomo 2-1 on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Quentin Yeakel and Kai Jackson celebrate after Yeakel scores NW's first goal. Northwestern boys soccer defeats Kokomo 2-1 on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Kai Jackson heads the ball. Northwestern boys soccer defeats Kokomo 2-1 on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Quentin Yeakel and Kokomo's Adrian Reyes go after the ball. Northwestern boys soccer defeats Kokomo 2-1 on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Ryunosuke Tokunaga goes after the ball. Northwestern boys soccer defeats Kokomo 2-1 on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Jean Marc Boyance and NW's Eric Hernandez go after the ball. Northwestern boys soccer defeats Kokomo 2-1 on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Quentin Yeakel takes control of the ball over Kokomo's Jean Marc Boyance. Northwestern boys soccer defeats Kokomo 2-1 on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
“We felt really unlucky going down 1-0,” Northwestern coach Aaron Longgood said. “I felt like we dominated the whole game. The game was in this [our attacking] half a lot. We created a lot of chances. We had a bad marking issue on a corner to go down 1-0. I felt like we had a 10-minute span where our guys were pretty heads down. We’ve gone down 1-0 a few times this year, but luckily halftime blew at the right time.
“We had a team talk and said, ‘Guys, look, we’re dominating the chances, keep doing what we’re doing.’ They came out the second half firing. The game plan was we knew their back line was going to sit deep. We wanted to get our [attackers] on the ball in the area … we wanted to get our wingers high and wide to draw them out. We were able to do that successfully quite a few times.”
Kokomo had opened the scoring in the 30th minute. Adrian Reyes was stationed on the far left corner of the 18-yard box on a Wildkat corner kick. He had free space when the ball came to him and he placed a shot to the far right corner of the goal to stake the Kats to the lead.
The game stayed 1-0 Kokomo for nearly 40 more minutes, until Northwestern equalized in the 68th minute. A sharp pass from Matt Polk put Quentin Yeakel in position to attack on the near right side and Yeakel went right at Kokomo goalie Joey McConnell, slipping the ball past him to score.
Four minutes later, another Polk attacking pass helped Northwestern take the lead. He put a ball into a dangerous spot behind Kokomo’s back line and just above the Kat 18-yard box. Four players converged on the ball, two from each team — Northwestern’s Yeakel and Preston Lovely, against McConnell and a Wildkat defender. A Wildkats’ touch put it in for an own goal in the 72nd minute.
The Tigers got more aggressive going at goal in the second half.
“Kokomo was going to sit up in a low block [defensively] and when they’re going to do that you don’t have time [to pass],” Longgood said. “Whenever you get on the ball, you’ve got to shoot it. We saw a big improvement in that. First half, once we got to the final third we lost our movement. We were great in the buildup, great in the middle third, but when we’d take that next step everyone was ball-watching. That was our main emphasis on second half and I felt like the movement was much more dynamic.
“Maybe Kokomo got a little aggressive when it was 1-1 and they wanted to go for the win. Luckily we’ve got a lot of good athletes and a lot of fast guys that are able to counter. Really proud of our play. These guys have had a rough couple goes here and this is a big win for us.”
McConnell had 11 saves for Kokomo (2-3) including a penalty stop with 11 seconds left. Hayden Anthony had five stops for Northwestern (also 2-3).
For Kokomo coach Aaron Blessing, the game came down to “missed opportunities. We did not finish and put away goals the way we should have. We had several chances and just did not finish them. That was a big momentum shifter.
“I don’t think either team ever controlled the game or settled the game. That’s what I tell my guys: ‘Bring the ball down, connect a few passes.’ They play very directly they get the ball played forward and we never really settled the game down, and we made it such that it gave them a chance to get in it again and they did — credit to them.”
Kokomo’s three losses are all by one goal, to Western, Harrison and now Northwestern.
Blessing said he told the Wildkats after the game “’You are the margin. You make a difference. The last few games, a good team Harrison 1-0, 2-1 here, you’re the margin in that one goal, so you have to decide how you’re going to play differently, how are we going to adapt, how are we going to change’ because it’s important every guy understand that.
“It’s that kind of season where we’re competitive, we can play, we’re skilled and we’ve got to have a much more aggressive mindset in terms of ‘I’m going to take this and I’m going to do something constructive.’”
Northwestern now takes momentum into its game against Hoosier Conference East Division rival Western on Tuesday.
“I think it’s huge,” Longgood said of the win. “Kokomo’s a tough side. Maybe their schedule doesn’t reflect [the Kats’ quality] but as you can see they defend really well, they can connect well and they can counter well, and this is a big win. Going into Western, going into conference, we’ve got to get back to winning ways and I feel this does that, so this was massive for conference.”
