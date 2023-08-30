Northwestern’s Dylan Rubinocci, left, gets control of the ball as Western players Hudson Biggs (22) and Bridgely Seekri (5) give chase in a match Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. Rubinocci netted a goal as the Tigers beat the Panthers 3-0.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Tigers handle heat
BOYS SOCCER: NW beats Western in typically intense match between rivals
PEDRO VELAZCO
Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern’s boys soccer team got a 3-0 win out of its game Tuesday against visiting Western, and perhaps something more.
It’s always emotional when the arch-rivals meet in boys soccer. Handling that situation while still playing the way they want to play was exactly what Northwestern coach Aaron Longgood wanted to see from the Tigers.
PHOTOS: NW vs WHS boys soccer
“Us and Western the last couple years have had to play each other two or three times a year and it always gets tense,” Longgood said. “And I think that’s good. Pressure is good. That feeling of intensity is good. Any time you can get over that intensity and continue to play soccer, continue to pass the ball around, really helps your team in the long run.
“You need the environment, you need the intensity to improve, and I think [Tuesday], we finally took maybe that first step to being the team we want to be.”
Northwestern (3-4, 1-0 Hoosier Conference East Division) took the lead in the 31st minute on a well-worked free kick from deep in midfield. Quentin Yeakel’s free kick found Caden Cothern at the top of the box and Cothern flicked a header behind himself, redirecting the ball over Western goalie Keegan Tedder.
The game stayed 1-0 deep into the second half. Western’s Carter Biggs had a couple looks at one-time shots from outside the box but couldn’t get them on frame to test Northwestern goalie Kobi Moore.
Then Northwestern took control with a goal in the 67th minute. The Tigers had a free kick 30 yards out on the right side. Dylan Rubinocci cut inside his defender left of the box and Matt Polk’s free kick found him to slice in and score. Then in the 78th minute Polk scored a penalty, the payoff after a sustained spell of pressure by Northwestern’s attack.
Longgood praised his midfield players for their end-to-end work on offense and defense. “They worked their butts off and didn’t stop running,” he said. That turned the game Northwestern’s way.
“We went with kind of a 3-6-1 [formation],” Longgood explained. “We needed extreme numbers in the midfield. [Western’s] Parker Cox, Graysen Neer — two fabulous players — we were really concerned about them. So we put four in midfield, had a nice box, and we really hurt them I think in the midfield there.
“I think we were able to get too many chances and they started falling. We really needed some goal scoring, we’ve been kicked in the teeth a little bit in the last couple games, and to finally see some goals go in the net for us off of what we work on in training is really fun for the guys.”
Western’s Tedder played a brave game, coming up with eight saves including three point-blank stops in the second half as Northwestern regularly got behind the defense and in the Western box. His counterpart Moore had to make just two stops.
“Northwestern has a strong attack,” Western coach Chris Hosier said. “We have a solid back line, but eventually with their attack they’re going to break through. I was hoping to hold them off and find a goal ourselves but our attack just has to be better offensively and we have to find more ways to finish in the final third.”
Hosier said the game showed Western (1-4, 0-1 HC East) areas in which it has to get better. Not being dangerous enough or spending enough time attacking meant Northwestern wasn’t under pressure and the Panthers were.
“I know we’re going to see Northwestern either in conference or sectional, so I really want to focus on, just again, building [attacks] in that final third, how to get out of pressure, if you’re in pressure, how to build out, how to go at speed especially because a lot of times we’re getting up and we’re just passing it around, not actually going at the final third.
“And then composure: There were some times in the game that I felt like the game was getting out of hand, with the refs and the fans and the players started to get into it. But again, it’s my job as a coach to settle players down and I thought I did a better job of that, but also, the kids have to keep their composure and realize it’s 80 minutes of soccer and that’s all it is. That’s what it boils down to, we’ve just got to play our style of soccer and hope the ball gets through.”
