Northwestern goalie Hayden Anthony, right, and teammate Quentin Yeakel celebrate after Anthony made a save in the final seconds of Northwestern’s 2-1 victory over Western in the semifinals of the Class 2A Maconaquah Sectional on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Northwestern will play defending champion Oak Hill at 7 p.m. Saturday night in the championship in a rematch of last year’s sectional title game.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern’s Lucas Miller scores for Northwestern as Western defenders Hudson Biggs and Evan Kallio try and put pressure on him in sectional play on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Northwestern won 2-1.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
top storyeditor's pick
Last line of defense
BOYS SOCCER: NW edges Western 2-1 with Anthony's save in final seconds
PEDRO VELAZCO
Kokomo Tribune
1 of 2
Northwestern goalie Hayden Anthony, right, and teammate Quentin Yeakel celebrate after Anthony made a save in the final seconds of Northwestern’s 2-1 victory over Western in the semifinals of the Class 2A Maconaquah Sectional on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Northwestern will play defending champion Oak Hill at 7 p.m. Saturday night in the championship in a rematch of last year’s sectional title game.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern’s Lucas Miller scores for Northwestern as Western defenders Hudson Biggs and Evan Kallio try and put pressure on him in sectional play on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Northwestern won 2-1.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
BUNKER HILL — Playing a man down and a goal down on the scoreboard, Western’s boys soccer team had no choice but to go for broke in the final minutes against arch-rival Northwestern in the Class 2A Maconaquah Sectional’s opening semifinal Wednesday afternoon.
With less than 30 seconds left, Western played a long ball out from its own goal area which bounced over the head of Western’s Lucas Pitzer and the Northwestern defender shadowing him. Pitzer turned and accelerated past his defender, latching on to the ball in open space with two teammates ahead of the ball to the right.
1 of 90
Lucas Miller celebrates after scoring the first goal as Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern goalie Hayden Anthony, right, and teammate Quentin Yeakel celebrate after Anthony made a save in the final seconds of Northwestern’s 2-1 victory over Western in the semifinals of the Class 2A Maconaquah Sectional on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Northwestern will play defending champion Oak Hill at 7 p.m. Saturday night in the championship in a rematch of last year’s sectional title game.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Matthew Polk and Parker Cox battle for control as Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Caleb Eller and Parker Cox going for the ball as Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern’s Lucas Miller scores for Northwestern as Western defenders Hudson Biggs and Evan Kallio try and put pressure on him in sectional play on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Northwestern won 2-1.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Matthew Polk and Carlos Munoz fighting for the ball as Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern Goalkeeper Hayden Anthony dives for a Western shot Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
More like this...
Soccer Sectional: Northwestern beats Western 2-1
1 of 90
Lucas Miller celebrates after scoring the first goal as Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern goalie Hayden Anthony, right, and teammate Quentin Yeakel celebrate after Anthony made a save in the final seconds of Northwestern’s 2-1 victory over Western in the semifinals of the Class 2A Maconaquah Sectional on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Northwestern will play defending champion Oak Hill at 7 p.m. Saturday night in the championship in a rematch of last year’s sectional title game.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Matthew Polk and Parker Cox battle for control as Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Caleb Eller and Parker Cox going for the ball as Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern’s Lucas Miller scores for Northwestern as Western defenders Hudson Biggs and Evan Kallio try and put pressure on him in sectional play on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Northwestern won 2-1.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Matthew Polk and Carlos Munoz fighting for the ball as Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern Goalkeeper Hayden Anthony dives for a Western shot Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern defeats Western 2-1 in the boys 2A soccer semifinals Wednesday on Oct. 5, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Pitzer played a great pass to the right side of the attack to teammate Seth Baker, who was looking to feed a pass back inside for one last opportunity.
In a flash, Pitzer burst through the middle, unguarded, and met Baker’s pass just inside the area and fired.
“I just saw him on the breakaway,” Northwestern junior goalie Hayden Anthony said. “I know I have the best center back in the state in Zach VanOsdell, so I knew he was going to do whatever he could, and when I saw that the attacker was in front of our defense, my heart sank. I was like, ‘What’s going to happen here? Are we going to PKs or am I going to stop this?’”
Anthony moved to his left to narrow Pitzer’s angle as Pitzer moved to that side of the goal. The shot came in hot and Anthony made a short dive to his left.
“I got the save and I’ve never felt such joy,” Anthony said. “It’s the best feeling in the world. Nothing is better than that.”
Just 17 seconds remained and Northwestern held on for a 2-1 victory. The win put the Tigers into Saturday’s championship game against Oak Hill. The Golden Eagles beat Maconaquah 3-2 in Wednesday’s second semifinal.
“It was massive,” NW coach Aaron Longgood said of Anthony’s late save. “We know goalies get a lot of flack for everything that goes wrong. They don’t get enough credit for everything that goes right. Hayden, he tracked the runners, he knew he needed to be at that near post because that’s where Pitzer was looking to finish and he was in the right spot. Zach, our center back, was shutting down that back post the best he could. Hayden took the right guess and that’s how it worked.”
One way or another, it was going to be a storybook finish. Northwestern put itself in position to pen its own ending with goals from Lucas Miller in the first half, and from Matty Polk in the second half.
Northwestern struck first with a goal in the 21st minute. Polk fed a short ball to Miller, who was slicing into the top of the box and scored to the left side. That 1-0 lead held through halftime. Western equalized three minutes into the second half when Baker took a feed from Graysen Neer and ripped a sizzler into the upper left corner from more than 20 yards out.
The Tigers nosed ahead again in the 55th minute. Northwestern won a free kick right at the edge of the Western 18-yard box on the left side. Polk then fired the free kick into the right side netting to retake the lead.
“We just had better movement and better effort honestly,” Longgood said, comparing Wednesday’s result to the regular season game that Western won 2-0 on Aug. 30. “I felt like in the first game, we did not operate very well in the final third. I think we had two or three shots that game total, and obviously that was a much different story [Wednesday].
“We were able to move [Polk] into better positions to receive the ball when he could break forward and counter. We wanted him to find those pockets so he could turn and I thought our wingers, [Kai] Jackson and [Quentin] Yeakel played a heck of a game. Lucas Miller, he’s been injured all year, he came back, obviously had the first goal — that was phenomenal movement there.”
The Tigers made themselves harder to guard in Wednesday’s game.
“They’ve definitely gotten better as the year’s gone on and improved their attack,” Western coach Chris Hosier said. “[In the first game] I think we were able to step on their back and be aggressive and not let them turn with the ball, and [Wednesday], when they were coming at our defense, they were straight on, just really hard to defend like that. We’re always on our back foot.
“Our biggest problem was we couldn’t find feet when we’d get up the field and once we had a chance, we didn’t put them away like we usually do. It was a rough game and the boys put their hearts on the line, but it wasn’t enough.”
Western finishes the season 8-7-1.
“Just really proud of these seniors,” Hosier said. “Losing a lot of talent this season, all the seniors. I only had like six but they’re all really quality so I’m sad to see them go, but I’m really excited for the future.”
Northwestern takes a 13-6 record into the final and is on a hot streak. The Tigers have won 11 of their last 13 games. Saturday’s championship game is a rematch of last year’s championship, which Oak Hill won on penalties.
“We obviously front-loaded our schedule and had some hard games, but luckily our guys were able to build back off of that. Instead of falling and collapsing, the guys applied what we’d learned and started winning. We’re playing great stuff now, much better than we were, but we know that the semifinal is not the championship.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.