For the first time since 2015, the Northwestern boys soccer team is playing in the regional round and the Tigers are fired up to be there. Northwestern beat Oak Hill on penalties Saturday in the championship game of the Class 2A Maconaquah Sectional to extend its season.
“Definitely guys are a little bit tired after an exciting game like Saturday and I think we’ve done a good job of our season not being over yet,” NW coach Aaron Longgood said. “When your goal is to win sectional, I think a lot of times you can see some teams drop off — ‘We got what we came for.’
“The guys know it’s a blessing to still be playing. I think the guys have come to realize that and I don’t think these guys are done playing yet. They want to see how far we can go.”
Northwestern (14-6) heads to Culver Academies today to take on the sixth-ranked Eagles (13-3-1) in a Class 2A regional semifinal game at 6 p.m. The two squads have a pair of common opponents. Culver Academies beat Logansport 7-0 on Sept. 6 and Northwestern beat the Berries 3-1 on Sept. 29. The Tigers beat Argos 5-0 on Sept. 17, and the Eagles beat Argos 3-0 on Sept. 29.
“It’s always tough to gauge what happens versus common opponents,” Longgood said. “Logansport for us, that game was 10 versus 10 the whole second half. We were playing Argos on turf, so that’s going to take an adjustment period.”
Culver Academies’ field is grass so the Tigers have been practicing on grass this week. Longgood has seen some CA games online and expects an open, attacking game based on the formations and emphasis of the two squads.
“They play a 3-4-3 which is pretty rare around here,” Longgood said of a formation of three defenders, four midfielders and three forwards. “To have three up top is definitely a different look for our back line.
“With a 3-4-3, and how we’re lined up in a 4-3-2-1, there’s a lot of one-v-ones all over the field, and a lot of opportunities for us to get wide, and a lot of opportunities for them to get two-v-ones versus our wingbacks. What they do best is what we struggle with, and what we do best, I really think they’re going to have a tough time with.”
Longgood pointed to CA’s Leo Brummell and Oscar Cano as the team’s main threats. Cano has a team-high 22 goals and adds seven assists. Brummell has 19 goals and a team-high 11 assists. He was impressed with the Eagles’ offensive work.
“Their movement and creativity is some of the best we’ve seen other than [Class 2A No. 1] West Lafayette this year,” Longgood said. “They love to get numbers up.”
For Northwestern, Matty Polk has team highs of 30 goals and 16 assists, while Kai Jackson has 14 goals and shares the lead with 16 assists. Quentin Yeakel adds another nine goals and 10 assists. The Tigers will play without starting goalie Hayden Anthony, who is out for the season after an injury in overtime of the sectional final. Either Taylor McKillip or Kobi Moore will take the goalie spot.
“What’s good maybe about them being sixth in the state and us being unranked, I don’t think they’re overlooking us, but I don’t think they’d be preparing for how they’d be maybe for some of the other regional opponents; just not assuming we’re going to have a quick attacking style,” Longgood said.
The Northwestern-CA winner advances to a regional final Saturday at Norwell. The opponent will be the winner of Jay County vs. No. 5 Fort Wayne Canterbury.
