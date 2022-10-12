Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Becoming windy. Cloudy skies with periods of rain developing this afternoon. Thunder possible. High 73F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.