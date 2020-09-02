Northwestern players Jackson Hale, left, and Jace Jackson celebrate after Jackson scored a goal in the Tigers’ 5-0 victory over Western on Tuesday night at Russiaville. Hale scored the Tigers’ other four goals.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Pedal to the floor
BOYS SOCCER: NW scores 4 goals after half to break away from Western
PEDRO VELAZCO
Kokomo Tribune
RUSSIAVILLE — The deeper Northwestern’s Jackson Hale moved back from Western’s goal, the more dangerous he and the Tigers became Tuesday night.
After holding a one-goal lead at halftime, Hale saw even more time on the ball from deeper starting points in the second half and the midfielder consistently made that time on the ball count. Hale bagged four goals in Northwestern’s 5-0 victory over the Panthers in a Hoosier Conference and Howard County rivalry game at Western.
Kai Jackson had three assists, Jace Jackson scored a goal and Quentin Yeakel had an assist as the Tigers moved to 6-1 overall.
“It’s huge,” first-year NW coach Aaron Longgood said of the win. “No matter the year, where Northwestern is a down year, or the years when Western is a down year, both teams come out fired up. No matter how good each side is, everyone’s playing to their best game of the season.
“Me being a [former] Northwestern player, obviously the rivalry still means a lot for me and getting these guys hyped up for this game is huge for them. Any time you can pull off a win against your county rival, that’s good for the rest of the season and good for the morale of the team.”
Hale got the only goal in the first half when he received a ball just above the penalty area, wheeled and fired low to the right corner in the 17th minute. That was the difference in a first half that saw both squads create dangerous chances. Western goalie Simha Sinkfield had five saves in the first half and Northwestern goalie Vance Rogers had three.
Northwestern started getting more traffic toward Western’s goal deep in the first half and took control in the second. Hale scored on a shot from long range in the 46th minute and he was just getting warmed up. Next, the electric eel provided a highlight to savor in the 55th minute. Hale worked a give-and-go down the left side with Yeakel, Yeakel centered the ball back to him in the box and Hale scissor-kicked a lefty blast into the far side netting for a hat trick.
A dozen minutes later, Jace Jackson ripped a shot from 23 yards out for a 4-0 Northwestern lead. And Hale finished the scoring when he headed in a corner kick in the 69th minute.
“[Hale] can pass from anywhere on the field and obviously as you saw he can shoot from anywhere on the field,” Longgood said. “I think when you have someone of that kind of caliber it obviously distracts three, four guys on the other team. Once he started to figure that out, once he started to move the ball more and got his head up, that’s when things started to happen for us.”
Sinkfield had another five saves in the second half while Rogers didn’t have to make one.
“I think our back line really found our groove in the second half,” Longgood said. “We were not communicating a lot, we weren’t playing together in the first half and they had a couple chances. We regrouped, our defensive mids, they were key in stopping balls in from the midfield, but I really want to shout out Zach Van Osdell and Kolby Ahnert, they really held it down for us. They’d win the ball and push it right back up the field.”
Western fell to 3-4 on the season.
“I think they’re a phenomenal team, hat’s off to Northwestern, they played a heck of a game,” said Western coach Evan Briscoe, who is also a first-year coach of the program for which he played. “They have a phenomenal group of boys out here and we’ve got some work to do.”
In particular, Briscoe wants to see a more cohesive performance after going behind. He wants to see the Panthers “when faced with adversity, not getting down on ourselves … trusting in Western soccer, our system.”
Sinkfield finished with 10 saves and had to make stops on several hard shots.
“Despite the score, Simha did a great job,” Briscoe said. “He kept his composure and he made some pretty big stops and pretty big saves for us, especially early in the game. I’ve been very impressed with his confidence and the way he’s been able to step up and really improve as a goalkeeper and as a leader from the back line.”
