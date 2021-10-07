Northwestern’s Quentin Yeakel takes control of the ball as Western’s Mitchell Betz gives chase during a Class 2A Mississinewa Sectional semifinal match Wednesday. The Tigers beat the Panthers 4-1 to advance to Saturday’s final.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern's Kai Jackson heads the ball during the Tigers' 4-1 victory over Western. Jackson scored two goals.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
BOYS SOCCER: Tigers whip Panthers with big 2nd half in sectional semifinal
PEDRO VELAZCO
Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
GAS CITY — The first big moment of Northwestern’s boys soccer team’s sectional matchup with Western on Wednesday night didn’t count on the scoreboard.
The Purple Tigers put together an attack in the final seconds of their Class 2A Mississinewa Sectional semifinal with Western and slid a ball into the left corner just after the siren sounded to end the half.
Northwestern went into halftime still tied 0-0 with Western, but the No. 14-ranked Tigers felt secure they were on the right track. Their confidence was proven right as they created avenues to goal in the second half and ousted Western 4-1 to reach Saturday afternoon’s final.
10-6-21 Northwestern vs Western boys soccer sectional action NW's Kai Jackson heads to the goal as Western's Jethro Parado tries to block. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-6-21 Northwestern vs Western boys soccer sectional action NW's Kai Jackson heads to the goal as Western's Jethro Parado tries to block. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
“First half we were knocking on the door and it really set us up to be as free and creative as we wanted to,” Northwestern coach Aaron Longgood said. “With that goal going in just after the buzzer in the first half, we knew we were dominating possession, we knew we were dominating the chances so we just told them ‘more of the same.’
“We came in in the second half and we thought we really exploited them really well. Kai Jackson had a hell of a game. Our opposite guy [at forward] Quentin Yeakel on the left had a hell of a game.”
Western was set up to play defensively and got to halftime without conceding a goal, but the Tigers finally found the net in the 50th minute. Tiger midfielder Matty Polk slid a diagonal ball into the path of a cutting Jackson for Jackson to finish and break the deadlock. The Tigers doubled their lead in the 61st minute when Polk drove hard to the right end line and sent a low cross deep in the Western box for Tait Horine to stab in a goal.
Western pulled a goal back in the 64th minute when Lucas Pitzer found himself free in space from 22 yards out and ripped a shot into the net. But Western’s rally ended there.
Five minutes later Northwestern pushed the lead back out to two goals when Polk worked to win possession on the left side of the attacking third, drove hard down the wing and sent another dangerous low ball across the box which turned into his third assist. Jackson was on the spot again for a one-timer and a 3-1 lead. The Tigers struck for their final goal in the 73rd minute when Ale Andrade scored on a looping long-range effort that bounced over Western goalie Bowlby on the lively Mississinewa turf.
“I think Western was really worried about our speed, so if they’re going to sit back, we’ve got to create the advantage on the numbers and you can’t do that if you put three guys [against] their back line,” Longgood said. “It kind of takes you out of the game. [It was important] getting Kai and Q [Yeakel] back into play, back in the buildup, then we can connect to the middle and that’s really where our stuff comes from, and the guys were on it in the second half with their finishing. We were in their box a lot.
“They gave us the space. If you’re going to sit off on us, we’re not afraid to come in and play build up and I thought our possession was fantastic.”
Northwestern beat Western three times this season and scored four goals each time.
“They finished well, and they get their opportunities it always seems like,” Western coach Chris Hosier said.
“It was tough getting the ball out of our defensive half — just finding our outside wings and playing to the striker. We play a one-striker system and he always runs diagonally but it seems like we couldn’t find his feet, and on turf it just slides by him. It’s something we have to work on with the guys in the offseason because we’re always playing a mix of turf and grass.”
Northwestern had a say in Western’s offensive frustration as well. The Tigers limited Western’s ability to get diagonal balls up to the center forward spot and cut off most of the few which Western managed to get through midfield.
“Caden Cothern, he came in early in the first half and he hadn’t played in three or four games,” Longgood said. “We thought what they were doing, he could handle it and he played excellent. Eric Hernandez, my right back, he was quality. Really, everyone performed [Wednesday].”
Bowlby had seven saves for Western. Northwestern goalie Eli Edwards had one.
Northwestern takes a 14-2-2 record into Saturday’s championship game against No. 18 Oak Hill. Western finishes its season 7-9-1, showing its mettle following an 0-6 start.
“I have a great group of seniors,” Hosier said. “They played their hearts out. They left it all on the field.”
