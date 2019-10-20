Western’s John Maher scores his second goal against New Castle in the Class 2A Oak Hill Boys Soccer Regional on Saturday. The Panthers beat New Castle 3-0 in the semifinals, then lost 5-1 to Leo in the championship.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western players Payton Irwin, NWestern players Payton Irwin, bottom, Nathan Tuchscherer, middle, and John Maher celebrate Maher’s second goal in the Panthers’ 3-0 victory over New Castle.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
BOYS SOCCER: Western falls to Leo in regional final
Western’s John Maher scores his second goal against New Castle in the Class 2A Oak Hill Boys Soccer Regional on Saturday. The Panthers beat New Castle 3-0 in the semifinals, then lost 5-1 to Leo in the championship.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western players Payton Irwin, NWestern players Payton Irwin, bottom, Nathan Tuchscherer, middle, and John Maher celebrate Maher’s second goal in the Panthers’ 3-0 victory over New Castle.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
CONVERSE — When the championship of the Class 2A Oak Hill Boys Soccer Regional ended and the victors had been handed the trophy Saturday night, Leo’s players made their way to the south end zone to celebrate and take pictures after their 5-1 victory over Western. Fifty yards away, Western’s bench was nearly silent.
Facing the end of a season, and the end of the high school careers of so many seniors, is difficult.
1 of 65
Western players Payton Irwin, NWestern players Payton Irwin, bottom, Nathan Tuchscherer, middle, and John Maher celebrate Maher’s second goal in the Panthers’ 3-0 victory over New Castle.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Noah Stranahan takes the ball around New Castle's Ian Thurlow early in the game with western coming out strong with a few early shots. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Western's Max Harbaugh slide tackles Ian Thurlow stopping his advance. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Western's Nathan Tuchscherer defending agianst New Castle's Isaac French. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western’s John Maher scores his second goal against New Castle in the Class 2A Oak Hill Boys Soccer Regional on Saturday. The Panthers beat New Castle 3-0 in the semifinals, then lost 5-1 to Leo in the championship.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Western's Noah Stranahan and New Castle's Corbin Madden goes up for a header. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Western's Lucas Pitzer heading over New Castle's Eddy Yousak late in the game. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Payton Irwin who scored the first goal for Western boys soccer team who defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Western's Noah Stranahan and New Castle's Corbin Madden goes up for a header. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
WHS Boys Soccer Win against New Castle
1 of 65
Western players Payton Irwin, NWestern players Payton Irwin, bottom, Nathan Tuchscherer, middle, and John Maher celebrate Maher’s second goal in the Panthers’ 3-0 victory over New Castle.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Noah Stranahan takes the ball around New Castle's Ian Thurlow early in the game with western coming out strong with a few early shots. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Western's Max Harbaugh slide tackles Ian Thurlow stopping his advance. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Western's Nathan Tuchscherer defending agianst New Castle's Isaac French. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western’s John Maher scores his second goal against New Castle in the Class 2A Oak Hill Boys Soccer Regional on Saturday. The Panthers beat New Castle 3-0 in the semifinals, then lost 5-1 to Leo in the championship.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Western's Noah Stranahan and New Castle's Corbin Madden goes up for a header. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Western's Lucas Pitzer heading over New Castle's Eddy Yousak late in the game. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Payton Irwin who scored the first goal for Western boys soccer team who defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Western's Noah Stranahan and New Castle's Corbin Madden goes up for a header. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western boys soccer team defeats New Castle in the first game of the Regional 3-0 at Oak Hill HS advancing them to the evening finals on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
“It’s been an awesome season, finish up 19-2,” Western coach Mike Roe said. The seniors “have put forth a lot of effort, a lot of energy, and it wasn’t just this season. Those seniors, they’ve contributed big for the last couple of seasons. They’re our workhorses. They are going to be hard to replace.”
Seventh-ranked Western started seven seniors in the regional final and had nine on the roster.
Twelfth-ranked Leo put Western’s season in jeopardy quickly, scoring in the fourth minute when a quick multi-player transition move put Alec McKinney through with a clear look at goal. He scored to the far post and Leo kept the pressure on most of the half. The Lions got two goals from Parker Bonin and were up 3-0 in the 30th minute.
“They just played very nice, very smoothly. It was very fluid,” Roe said.
Roe made several adjustments to try and get Western on even footing. He moved several players. He pushed Max Harbaugh from defense into the midfield to get some possession. He tried using midfielder John Maher in defense to defend Bonin. Eventually, the Panthers found a route to goal.
In the 33rd minute, Ray Weigt banged home a shot from the left side of the penalty box after being set up by Harbaugh and the Panthers had a lifeline. But they couldn’t add to it and Leo sealed the game with a pair of goals in the final 15 minutes.
“We did make some changes in the first half, made some quick adjustments. You try to put some more pressure on them. I think that helped us,” Roe said. “We caught a little bit of a rhythm in the second half, but we still didn’t generate shots. We were able to build up a little bit and that final third pass, that extra pass, it was sorely lacking there.”
Western goalie Adam Barber had seven saves. The Panthers made it one step further than last season, reaching the regional final after falling in the semis last year.
“It was just a great team effort all-around,” Roe said of the season. “They were a really good team. We didn’t have a lot of outstanding individual players, so to speak, game in and game out. We had guys who took charge here and there to make things happen, but it was truly a balanced team effort and I think that’s what made them so dynamic and dangerous.”
WESTERN 3, NEW CASTLE 0
Western reached the championship match with a comprehensive victory over New Castle in the second semifinal. Western got the scoreboard moving early with a goal in the sixth minute. Nolan Kessler put a cross over from the left side, a New Castle defender got a head to it but it skidded off him into the path of Payton Irwin, who headed in at the back post.
Other than a couple dangerous moments on breakaways for New Castle, it was all Western after that. The Panthers got a pair of goals from Maher to seal the game in the second half.
Irwin set up Maher’s first goal, slipping a short ball to Maher that put him free to look up and score to the back post in the 55th minute. In the 68th minute, Weigt mishandled a ball on the left wing, got possession again and shuffled a short pass to Maher, putting him into a dangerous spot in a flash. Maher smashed a shot near post to finish the scoring.
“I think we passed the ball well. Our defense did a very nice job of … not so much containing, but they snuffed out anything before it happened,” Roe said. “They hunted those 50-50 balls down early before they could ever develop.”
Kessler had a busy game in midfield, moving inward instead of his usual wide wing role, and was constantly on the ball. That helped the Panthers keep possession and generate an onslaught of attacks in the second half with short combination passing.
“We had a wonderful opportunity to do a little work out out at Kokomo for a couple days on their [turf] field and that gave us an opportunity to really talk about the speed of play and some things that we can do to make ourselves better,” Roe said. “Out here [on Oak Hill’s turf field] if you can’t play small ball on this field, you’re going to be in trouble.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.