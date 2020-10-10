Western’s Seth Baker (15) and Oak Hill’s Clayton Macy go after the ball during the Class 2A Northwestern Sectional championship Saturday night. The Golden Eagles beat the Panthers 4-0.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
BOYS SOCCER: Western falls to Oak Hill in sectional final
PEDRO VELAZCO
Kokomo Tribune
Western’s boys soccer squad closed its season Saturday night when the Panthers fell 4-0 to No. 11 Oak Hill in the championship game of the Class 2A Northwestern Sectional.
Oak Hill put Western behind in the 19th minute when Golden Eagle forward Dalian Leach scored off a low cross by Evan Pearce. The Eagles led 1-0 at halftime. Oak Hill kept stretching the Panthers’ defense with sharp, direct play from its forward line. Leach and Pierce finished with two goals each.
10-10-20 Western’s Ray Weigt tries to maintain control of the ball. Western falls to Oak Hill 4-0 in the boys soccer sectional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-10-20 Western’s Mitchell Betz takes control of the ball over Oak Hill’s Daniel Jackson. Western falls to Oak Hill 4-0 in the boys soccer sectional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-10-20 Western’s Seth Baker tries to maintain control over Oak Hill’s Daniel Jackson. Western falls to Oak Hill 4-0 in the boys soccer sectional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-10-20 Oak Hill’s Hank VanBibber and Western’s Ray Weigt go after the ball. Western falls to Oak Hill 4-0 in the boys soccer sectional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-10-20 Oak Hill’s Jack Erickson and Western’s Mitchell Betz go after the ball. Western falls to Oak Hill 4-0 in the boys soccer sectional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-10-20 Western’s Brandon Cochran and Oak Hill’s Clayton Macy go after the ball. Western falls to Oak Hill 4-0 in the boys soccer sectional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western’s Seth Baker (15) and Oak Hill’s Clayton Macy go after the ball during the Class 2A Northwestern Sectional championship Saturday night. The Golden Eagles beat the Panthers 4-0.
10-10-20 Western’s Ray Weigt takes control of the ball. Western falls to Oak Hill 4-0 in the boys soccer sectional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-10-20 Western’s Seth Baker and Oak Hill’s Hank VanBibber head the ball. Western falls to Oak Hill 4-0 in the boys soccer sectional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-10-20 Western’s Ray Weigt goes after the ball. Western falls to Oak Hill 4-0 in the boys soccer sectional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-10-20 Oak Hill’s Weston Seybold and Western’s Ray Weigt go after the ball. Western falls to Oak Hill 4-0 in the boys soccer sectional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-10-20 Oak Hill’s Jack Erickson and Western’s Lucas Pitzer go after the ball. Western falls to Oak Hill 4-0 in the boys soccer sectional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-10-20 Western’s Adam Turner and Oak Hill’s Clayton Macy goes after the ball. Western falls to Oak Hill 4-0 in the boys soccer sectional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-10-20 Western’s Brindan Fuller makes a save. Western falls to Oak Hill 4-0 in the boys soccer sectional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-10-20 Western’s Dylan Zweifel makes a defensive save. Western falls to Oak Hill 4-0 in the boys soccer sectional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-10-20 Western’s Evan Kallio heads the ball. Western falls to Oak Hill 4-0 in the boys soccer sectional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-10-20 Western’s Dylan Zweifel and Oak Hill’s Caleb Kroll go after the ball. Western falls to Oak Hill 4-0 in the boys soccer sectional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-10-20 Western’s Lucas Pitzer and Oak Hill’s Grant Elzinga battle over the ball. Western falls to Oak Hill 4-0 in the boys soccer sectional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-10-20 Western falls to Oak Hill 4-0 in the boys soccer sectional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-10-20 Western falls to Oak Hill 4-0 in the boys soccer sectional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-10-20 Western falls to Oak Hill 4-0 in the boys soccer sectional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-10-20 Western falls to Oak Hill 4-0 in the boys soccer sectional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-10-20 Western falls to Oak Hill 4-0 in the boys soccer sectional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-10-20 Western falls to Oak Hill 4-0 in the boys soccer sectional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-10-20 Western falls to Oak Hill 4-0 in the boys soccer sectional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-10-20 Western falls to Oak Hill 4-0 in the boys soccer sectional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-10-20 Western falls to Oak Hill 4-0 in the boys soccer sectional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-10-20 Western falls to Oak Hill 4-0 in the boys soccer sectional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-10-20 Western falls to Oak Hill 4-0 in the boys soccer sectional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-10-20 Western falls to Oak Hill 4-0 in the boys soccer sectional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-10-20 Western falls to Oak Hill 4-0 in the boys soccer sectional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-10-20 Western falls to Oak Hill 4-0 in the boys soccer sectional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-10-20 Western falls to Oak Hill 4-0 in the boys soccer sectional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-10-20 Western falls to Oak Hill 4-0 in the boys soccer sectional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-10-20 Western falls to Oak Hill 4-0 in the boys soccer sectional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-10-20 Western falls to Oak Hill 4-0 in the boys soccer sectional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-10-20 Western falls to Oak Hill 4-0 in the boys soccer sectional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-10-20 Western falls to Oak Hill 4-0 in the boys soccer sectional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
PHOTOS: Western vs Oak Hill soccer sectional championship
“It’s tough. [Western midfielder] Nolan Kessler was out this game,” Western coach Evan Briscoe said. Kessler was injured in the semifinal victory over Northwesern. “Losing Nolan, he’s a heck of a player, phenomenal player and helps support our midfield. We missed him [Saturday] night, but with that being said, I’m extremely proud of what the boys were able to do this season. I don’t think our record really reflects the maturity and development that we saw take place this season with our boys.”
Western finishes its season 6-6-2. Oak Hill, which took the sectional title from two-time defending champs Western, moves on to the Oak Hill Regional with a 16-1-1 record. Oak Hill’s only loss was to Northwestern.
Once Oak Hill scored, it was an uphill battle for the Panthers to get enough offense to get back in the game.
“We had trouble winning the midfield and when we don’t win the midfield we can’t connect up with our forwards,” Briscoe said. “It was hard to generate some attack. “I would have liked to see us play the ball a little bit more to feet and get some more combinations going to try to open up that offensive attack.
“Overall, I can’t complain. The boys have been amazing for me this season.”
Western goalie Brindan Fuller had six saves. Western forced Oak Hill goalie Seth O’Blenis into three saves. Briscoe noted strong play from Seth Baker, who moved into the center striker spot.
“Obviously I’m a new coach and this is my first time coaching a varsity team. It’s been fun working with this group of boys,” Briscoe said. “When I rely on somebody to step up they step up and work hard for me, and so I couldn’t ask for a better group of boys to come in for my first season to coach.
“I’m proud of them for the way they’ve played throughout the season and the way they handled themselves [Saturday] night as well.”
