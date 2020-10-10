WHS vs OH soccer sect 07.jpg

Western’s Seth Baker (15) and Oak Hill’s Clayton Macy go after the ball during the Class 2A Northwestern Sectional championship Saturday night. The Golden Eagles beat the Panthers 4-0.

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

Western’s boys soccer squad closed its season Saturday night when the Panthers fell 4-0 to No. 11 Oak Hill in the championship game of the Class 2A Northwestern Sectional.

Oak Hill put Western behind in the 19th minute when Golden Eagle forward Dalian Leach scored off a low cross by Evan Pearce. The Eagles led 1-0 at halftime. Oak Hill kept stretching the Panthers’ defense with sharp, direct play from its forward line. Leach and Pierce finished with two goals each.

“It’s tough. [Western midfielder] Nolan Kessler was out this game,” Western coach Evan Briscoe said. Kessler was injured in the semifinal victory over Northwesern. “Losing Nolan, he’s a heck of a player, phenomenal player and helps support our midfield. We missed him [Saturday] night, but with that being said, I’m extremely proud of what the boys were able to do this season. I don’t think our record really reflects the maturity and development that we saw take place this season with our boys.”

Western finishes its season 6-6-2. Oak Hill, which took the sectional title from two-time defending champs Western, moves on to the Oak Hill Regional with a 16-1-1 record. Oak Hill’s only loss was to Northwestern.

Once Oak Hill scored, it was an uphill battle for the Panthers to get enough offense to get back in the game.

“We had trouble winning the midfield and when we don’t win the midfield we can’t connect up with our forwards,” Briscoe said. “It was hard to generate some attack. “I would have liked to see us play the ball a little bit more to feet and get some more combinations going to try to open up that offensive attack.

“Overall, I can’t complain. The boys have been amazing for me this season.”

Western goalie Brindan Fuller had six saves. Western forced Oak Hill goalie Seth O’Blenis into three saves. Briscoe noted strong play from Seth Baker, who moved into the center striker spot.

“Obviously I’m a new coach and this is my first time coaching a varsity team. It’s been fun working with this group of boys,” Briscoe said. “When I rely on somebody to step up they step up and work hard for me, and so I couldn’t ask for a better group of boys to come in for my first season to coach.

“I’m proud of them for the way they’ve played throughout the season and the way they handled themselves [Saturday] night as well.”

