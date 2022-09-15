...AREAS OF DENSE FOG POSSIBLE OVERNIGHT INTO THURSDAY MORNING...
Mostly clear skies and calm conditions will once again lead to
fog development overnight. Some uncertainty still remains on the
overall extent and thickness of the fog, but most areas should see
patchy dense fog for a few hours late tonight into the early
morning hours.
Motorists should slow down and be prepared for a sudden reduction
of visibility. If traveling, be prepared to take a few extra
minutes on your morning commute. Conditions are expected to
improve by 1000 AM.
Western’s Lucas Pitzer, left, scores the opening goal in the Panthers’ 4-1 victory over Logansport on Wednesday night at Russiaville.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
top storyeditor's pick
Finishing kick
BOYS SOCCER: Western pulls away from Logansport in 2nd half
PEDRO VELAZCO
Kokomo Tribune
RUSSIAVILLE — Tied at 1-1 through more than 30 minutes of play against Logansport, Western’s boys soccer team turned the game its way late in the first half, then imposed its will with a strong second half to beat the Berries 4-1 Wednesday night.
The victory moved Western to 6-5-1 on the season and Panther coach Chris Hosier hopes it sets the team up for a good run to close the regular season before the sectional.
1 of 26
9-14-22 Western vs Logansport boys soccer Logansport's Andres Hernandez and Western's Parker Cox go after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-14-22 Western vs Logansport boys soccer Western's Carlos Munoz and Logansport's Hodge Turner go after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-14-22 Western vs Logansport boys soccer Western's Lucas Pitzer takes control of the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western’s Lucas Pitzer, left, scores the opening goal in the Panthers’ 4-1 victory over Logansport on Wednesday night at Russiaville.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-14-22 Western vs Logansport boys soccer Western celebrates after scoring their first goal. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-14-22 Western vs Logansport boys soccer Western's Lucas Pitzer goes after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-14-22 Western vs Logansport boys soccer Western's Graysen Neer kicks. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-14-22 Western vs Logansport boys soccer Logansport's Andres Hernandez and Western's Graysen Neer go after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-14-22 Western vs Logansport boys soccer Logansport's Joseph Argueta and Western's Parker Cox go after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-14-22 Western vs Logansport boys soccer Western's Aidan Quillen and Logansport's Melvin Hidalgo-Bonilla go after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-14-22 Western vs Logansport boys soccer Western's Aidan Quillen goes flying over Logansport's Jonas Francisco Lopez Cervantes after he slips going after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-14-22 Western vs Logansport boys soccer Western's Grayson Neer and Logansport's Melvin Hidalgo-Bonilla go after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-14-22 Western vs Logansport boys soccer Western's Seth Baker makes a kick. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-14-22 Western vs Logansport boys soccer Western's Gabriel Bumgardner collides with Logansport's Andres Hernandez as he attempts a kick. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-14-22 Western vs Logansport boys soccer Western's Aidan Quillen and Logansport's Salvador Moreno-Gonzalez go after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-14-22 Western vs Logansport boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-14-22 Western vs Logansport boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-14-22 Western vs Logansport boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-14-22 Western vs Logansport boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-14-22 Western vs Logansport boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-14-22 Western vs Logansport boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-14-22 Western vs Logansport boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-14-22 Western vs Logansport boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-14-22 Western vs Logansport boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-14-22 Western vs Logansport boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-14-22 Western vs Logansport boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
More like this...
PHOTOS: Western vs Logansport boys soccer
1 of 26
9-14-22 Western vs Logansport boys soccer Logansport's Andres Hernandez and Western's Parker Cox go after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-14-22 Western vs Logansport boys soccer Western's Carlos Munoz and Logansport's Hodge Turner go after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-14-22 Western vs Logansport boys soccer Western's Lucas Pitzer takes control of the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western’s Lucas Pitzer, left, scores the opening goal in the Panthers’ 4-1 victory over Logansport on Wednesday night at Russiaville.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-14-22 Western vs Logansport boys soccer Western celebrates after scoring their first goal. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-14-22 Western vs Logansport boys soccer Western's Lucas Pitzer goes after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-14-22 Western vs Logansport boys soccer Western's Graysen Neer kicks. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-14-22 Western vs Logansport boys soccer Logansport's Andres Hernandez and Western's Graysen Neer go after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-14-22 Western vs Logansport boys soccer Logansport's Joseph Argueta and Western's Parker Cox go after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-14-22 Western vs Logansport boys soccer Western's Aidan Quillen and Logansport's Melvin Hidalgo-Bonilla go after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-14-22 Western vs Logansport boys soccer Western's Aidan Quillen goes flying over Logansport's Jonas Francisco Lopez Cervantes after he slips going after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-14-22 Western vs Logansport boys soccer Western's Grayson Neer and Logansport's Melvin Hidalgo-Bonilla go after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-14-22 Western vs Logansport boys soccer Western's Seth Baker makes a kick. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-14-22 Western vs Logansport boys soccer Western's Gabriel Bumgardner collides with Logansport's Andres Hernandez as he attempts a kick. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-14-22 Western vs Logansport boys soccer Western's Aidan Quillen and Logansport's Salvador Moreno-Gonzalez go after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-14-22 Western vs Logansport boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-14-22 Western vs Logansport boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-14-22 Western vs Logansport boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-14-22 Western vs Logansport boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-14-22 Western vs Logansport boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-14-22 Western vs Logansport boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-14-22 Western vs Logansport boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-14-22 Western vs Logansport boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-14-22 Western vs Logansport boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-14-22 Western vs Logansport boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-14-22 Western vs Logansport boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
“Confidence just skyrockets a little bit,” Hosier said. “Logansport’s always a good team, they’re always scrappy. We definitely had to capitalize when we had chances and we did. And this result kind of shows that we’re ready to put the ball in the net. That’s something we struggled with is a full 80 minutes and getting multiple goals instead of just holding back on defense.”
Western got goals from Lucas Pitzer, Graysen Neer, Seth Baker and Carlos Munoz Cuart. Parker Cox assisted both goals in the opening half and Baker also had an assist.
Pitzer got the scoreboard moving in the 10th minute. Cox took a free kick from the left side and served it into the box where two Panthers were cutting into open space. Pitzer re-directed it to pop it deftly over Logansport goalie Dylan Hamm for the early lead. Logan answered a minute later when Jonas Francisco Lopez Cervantes got two hacks at a ball in the box and scored on his second chance.
That 1-1 tie held for nearly 30 minutes but a series of Western chances in the final seven minutes paid off with a goal just before halftime. The Panthers tested Logansport late and Hamm responded with two saves. Then with 1:49 left Western’s Gabriel Bumgardner won a penalty, Pitzer fired the penalty kick toward the side netting but Hamm came up big again with a flying save to keep the score level.
Just 75 seconds later, the Panthers got their breakthrough. Another Cox free kick into the box, this time from the right wing, was redirected by Neer to the far post and gave Western a 2-1 lead at the break.
“Absolutely the momentum shifted a little bit,” Hosier said of the pressure that lead to that goal, and Neer’s go-ahead goal. “Once we started firing in the last five minutes, I just felt like we kind of took over and it led to the second half. I was kind of worried that we wouldn’t come out firing the second half but it was senior night and these guys were excited and took it right to them the second half.”
Western got more control in midfield immediately upon starting the second half and that led to more clear looks. The Panthers won another penalty and Baker scored to the left side for a 3-1 edge in the 46th minute. Western closed the scoring in the 69th minute when Munoz Cuart put a move on to get space at the top of the box and scored from 20 yards.
“We weren’t really getting that possession in the first half,” Hosier said. After halftime, the emphasis was “trying to just compose ourselves in the second half and realize that’s the one way we’re going to get out — if we possess in the midfield. When we started to do that, we were able to find opportunities and score a couple goals.”
Hamm had seven saves for Logansport (3-9) and Western’s Caleb Cook had five saves.
Hosier noted his appreciation for the senior group and the people who have helped the program this season.
“I’ve had a lot of help from a lot of different guys,” he said. “I’ve seen a lot of these guys step up and have a lot of leadership and really start to kind of form what it’s like to be a team, and have consistent teamwork every day.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.