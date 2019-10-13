CONVERSE — Western’s boys soccer team celebrated Saturday afternoon after the whistle went off finishing the Panthers’ 2-0 victory over Oak Hill in the championship of the Class 2A Oak Hill Sectional. But even as parents snapped pictures and the players mingled on the field, thoughts were already on next Saturday.
No. 7-ranked Western (18-1) faces New Castle (13-6-1) at noon Saturday in the second semifinal of the Oak Hill Regional.
Western’s boys soccer team celebrates after defeating Oak Hill 2-0 for the Class 2A Oak Hill Sectional championship on Saturday. John Maher, with the ball, scored both goals.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western’s Payton Irwin beats Oak Hill’s Gabe Overmyer to the ball. Western defeats Oak Hill 2-0 for the sectional soccer championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western’s John Maher gets in front of Oak Hill’s Gabe Overmyer. Western defeats Oak Hill 2-0 for the sectional soccer championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western’s Brandon Cochran kicks past Oak Hill’s Jeymin Smith. Western defeats Oak Hill 2-0 for the sectional soccer championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Nolan Kessler goes after the ball. Western defeats Oak Hill 2-0 for the sectional soccer championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
John Maher goes for a goal kick.Western defeats Oak Hill 2-0 for the sectional soccer championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Nolan Kessler takes control of the ball.Western defeats Oak Hill 2-0 for the sectional soccer championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Nathan Tuchscherer races after the ball. Western defeats Oak Hill 2-0 for the sectional soccer championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western’s John Maher and Oak Hill’s Jeymin Smith go after the ball. Western defeats Oak Hill 2-0 for the sectional soccer championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western’s Nolan Kessler and Oak Hill’s Clayton Macy race after the ball. Western defeats Oak Hill 2-0 for the sectional soccer championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Noah Stranahan looks to stay ahead of Oak Hill’s defenders. Western defeats Oak Hill 2-0 for the sectional soccer championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Noah Stranahan fires to the goal. Western defeats Oak Hill 2-0 for the sectional soccer championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Nathan Tuchscherer stretches for the ball. Western defeats Oak Hill 2-0 for the sectional soccer championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Noah Stranahan beats Oak Hill’s Thommy Seybold to the ball. Western defeats Oak Hill 2-0 for the sectional soccer championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
John Maher scores a goal later in the second half. Western defeats Oak Hill 2-0 for the sectional soccer championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Oak Hill 2-0 for the sectional soccer championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Oak Hill 2-0 for the sectional soccer championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Oak Hill 2-0 for the sectional soccer championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Oak Hill 2-0 for the sectional soccer championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Oak Hill 2-0 for the sectional soccer championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Oak Hill 2-0 for the sectional soccer championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Oak Hill 2-0 for the sectional soccer championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Oak Hill 2-0 for the sectional soccer championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Oak Hill 2-0 for the sectional soccer championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Oak Hill 2-0 for the sectional soccer championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Oak Hill 2-0 for the sectional soccer championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Oak Hill 2-0 for the sectional soccer championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Oak Hill 2-0 for the sectional soccer championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Oak Hill 2-0 for the sectional soccer championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Oak Hill 2-0 for the sectional soccer championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Oak Hill 2-0 for the sectional soccer championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Oak Hill 2-0 for the sectional soccer championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Oak Hill 2-0 for the sectional soccer championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Oak Hill 2-0 for the sectional soccer championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Oak Hill 2-0 for the sectional soccer championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Oak Hill 2-0 for the sectional soccer championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Oak Hill 2-0 for the sectional soccer championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Oak Hill 2-0 for the sectional soccer championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Oak Hill 2-0 for the sectional soccer championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Oak Hill 2-0 for the sectional soccer championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Oak Hill 2-0 for the sectional soccer championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Oak Hill 2-0 for the sectional soccer championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Oak Hill 2-0 for the sectional soccer championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Oak Hill 2-0 for the sectional soccer championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
PHOTOS: Western boys soccer sectional champs
“It feels great,” Western defender Collin Rassel said of Western’s second straight sectional title and fourth all-time. “Definitely set out to go back-to-back, but this year sectionals isn’t enough. We’re looking to get regionals this year so we’re going to put some work in this week and come out strong on Saturday.”
Panther attacker John Maher, who scored both goals, said the team has talked openly about how far it feels it can go.
“At the beginning of the season, we talked about how our goals for this season were to go beyond sectionals and win a regional,” he said. “Since we won sectionals last year, we wanted to be on the up.
“If we play our game, any day I think we can beat anybody.”
Maher helped the Panthers get in position for their next round of team goals with a pair of strikes in the second half against Oak Hill. The Panthers had the wind in the second half and immediately set out to put pressure on Oak Hill’s back line to start the second half. Less than three minutes after halftime, it paid off.
Western got Noah Stranahan loose behind the defense and he was fouled in the box in the 43rd minute as he was lining up a shot. Maher took the penalty kick and left no doubt, slamming it to the upper right side for a 1-0 lead.
Stranahan kept testing the Golden Eagle defense and eventually the Panthers found space again. Nate Tuchscherer slipped a short through ball into the box for Maher, who scored to the far post in the 75th minute, sealing the victory for Western.
“We wanted to turn [the pressure] up, we weren’t going to take it to overtime,” Maher said. “We knew if we pressured them on their back line, we could get them on their back foot.”
Having the wind in the second half was an advantage. The Panthers made a change at halftime to get forwards higher up the field and try to keep the ball in their attacking third more frequently.
“A lot of the boys talked about it, that they were going to have to keep this under control and deal with the wind in the first half,” Western coach Mike Roe said. “These guys talked a lot about how they wanted to be clean — both teams — going into the second half. Coming out [for] the second half we knew we were going to … really go at it with the wind at our backs and I think that really worked in our favor.”
Saving their energy for when the Panthers were able to play with the wind helped turn the game.
“I think in the second half we got a few more balls through and our forwards were able to run it down and run their defense a little more than they did the first half,” Rassel said. “That’s what worked for us against Eastern as well [in the semifinals]. The forwards were running down their defense and we broke them down and came out with two goals.”
Maher said the entire team played well, and it provided opportunities to break through.
“Our back line with Collin and Max [Harbaugh] and Dom [Bauer] and Brando [Brandon Cochran] played well and then Nate and the rest of our midfield let Noah and I do our thing up top,” he said. “It really just opened up the game for us.”
With that, Western has another Saturday to look forward to.
“It feels very good,” Roe said. “I’m proud of these boys. They’ve put in a lot of work. We all have.”
