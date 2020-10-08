Western junior goalie Brindan Fuller stared out from his own goal line at Northwestern’s Wes Miller, as Miller lined up a penalty kick with 9:11 left on the clock. A little over 90 minutes earlier, Fuller, who isn’t usually in goal for the Panthers, got the call to take the starting spot.
With his team up 2-1 on Northwestern in the semifinal round of the Class 2A Northwestern Boys Soccer Sectional on Wednesday night, Fuller felt the full weight of the situation.
“My nerves were obviously out of the roof,” he said. “I just looked at his eyes, and I looked where he was going, and I went with a side, stuck with it, and I was right.”
Miller’s penalty kick went low to the right side. Fuller — who said penalties are 50% reading the kicker, and 50% guessing — picked the correct side and saved the shot. The Panthers hung on over the final minutes to win 2-1.
“My nerves were still through the roof, I was in shock,” Fuller said of stopping the Northwestern penalty. “That was one of my best plays so I’m going to remember that. That’s always going to stick with me. I’m just glad that the team that I have is here.”
Fuller finished with six saves, none bigger than that.
“That was insane. That was insane,” Western coach Evan Briscoe said. “I could not be happier with Brindan’s performance. He stepped up in big moments and really helped to seal this win.”
Briscoe’s decision on goalie was a game-time decision. Western’s primary goalie is Simha Sinkfield, who ended up subbing on for a brief period in the second half when Fuller went down after punching away a long Northwestern free kick on goal.
“It was a hard decision [to start Fuller] because Simha has stepped up and put in the work and he has been solid for us this entire year. We’ve relied on him this entire year,” Briscoe said. “I just made the decision [because] with the way that Northwestern plays, I think that Brindan is able to deal with some of the balls in the air a little bit better, so I didn’t want to take chances on it and so I decided to put Brindan in there and told Simha to stay ready — which he had to come in at one point for us, and stayed ready.”
Northwestern got a series of contested breakaway chances in the opening minutes but couldn’t convert and it was Western that opened the scoring. Panther winger Mitchell Betz scored from the right side in the 23rd minute to give the Panthers the early advantage.
Northwestern equalized in the 30th minute when a long Northwestern free kick gave Fuller trouble and Miller was there to put home the loose ball deep in the box. In the 37th minute, Western re-took the lead at 2-1 when a ball pinged around deep in the 18-yard box and Western’s Ray Weigt scored from in deep.
Western’s defense held the final 40 minutes after taking a 2-1 lead at halftime. Fuller had to make four saves in the first half, and just two the second half as Western’s defenders and Fuller repelled everything the Tigers threw at them.
“We worked a lot on defense this year and it paid off in the end — well, we’re not in the end actually,” Fuller said, since the Panthers have a sectional title game on tap Saturday evening against Oak Hill. “I put trust in every one of those defensive people. They had great stops, wonderful stops that saved us from them scoring.”
The Panthers’ last stop came with approximately 10 seconds left. Only then could they breathe easy.
“[Defender] Brandon Cochran stepped up for us,” Briscoe said. “It was a physical game, it was a hard-fought win. Brandon had to step up and made some good, physical plays for us here to keep them from getting in the attacking third, and overall I think our back line held strong.”
Nolan Kessler had an assist for the Panthers. The two-time defending sectional champions advance to the final with a 5-6-2 record. Northwestern’s season ends at 12-4-1.
Northwestern coach Aaron Longgood said the thing that hurt most was “just finishing. We had three one-on-ones in the first half and you don’t get those chances often, and when you do you’ve got to pound them in.”
Fuller saved two of those efforts and a third went wide.
“In the second half we were trying too hard,” Longgood said. “We were trying to much, not keeping it simple, and that’s really what cost us the game. It’s tough to miss a PK at the very end, but you can never fault a guy for missing a chance with that amount of pressure on him. It’s nobody’s fault. It’s a team effort.”
Western now has to put down the emotions of winning a rivalry game and focus on Saturday’s final. Oak Hill beat Mississinewa 4-2 in the second semifinal. The Panthers and Golden Eagles did not meet in the regular season.
“We brought it back in and the end of the game and I was already [telling them], ‘Hey, let’s look forward. Heck of a job [Wednesday] night, but we’ve still got work to do,’” Briscoe said. “And the leaders on the team stepped up and said, ‘Look, we haven’t done anything yet. We’ve still got more to accomplish.’ So the boys are already thinking in that manner, same way as I am.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.