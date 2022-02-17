Western boys swimming and diving coach Brad Bennett is taking a pragmatic approach to competing in the Carmel Sectional.
“It’s a tough one, but regardless of where we’re swimming, it’s all about the process,” Bennett said. “In any sport you do, you want success, but when it comes down to it, it’s all about the process and our boys have been training with being their best in mind since the beginning of the season. They’ve done everything they can to be at their best. They’re ready to go and I’m excited for them.
“Regardless of what Goliath we have to tackle, we’re going to be our best.”
The Goliath, of course, is Carmel, enrollment 5,365. The Greyhounds have won 21 state championships including the last seven.
The sectional has two more super-sized schools in Noblesville (3,303) and Westfield (2,625). The 10-team field also has Guerin Catholic and KT-area schools Western, Eastern, Kokomo, Northwestern, Maconaquah and Tipton.
The sectional begins tonight with the preliminary round. The top eight swimmers in each event advance to Saturday’s championship finals. The next eight advance to the consolation finals. Saturday’s winners advance to the state meet along with those who meet the state standard and the next-fastest swimmers that fill out each event’s 32 entries at state.
Carmel owns the top times in 11 of the 12 swim events with Westfield holding the top time in the other. (Diving is not seeded.) Further, Carmel swimmers own multiple state-cut times. Westfield also has some state-cut times.
“It’s a very fast field, as always,” Northwestern coach Donita Walters said.
Walters’ squad owns three top-eight seed times in individual events. Caleb Champion is No. 4 in the 100-yard breaststroke, behind three Carmel swimmers, and No. 6 in the 200 individual medley and brother Ethan Champion is No. 8 in the 500 freestyle.
“We have a lot of boys who stand a shot of coming back [to Saturday’s finals] and making some noise. Obviously, the Champion boys are disciplined and they are going to be our No. 1 contenders for getting back,” Walters said, noting she also is eager to see how others like Will Baxter, Parks Ortman, Wyatt Harrell and Preston DeWitt fare. “Obviously we want to set ourselves up for great opportunities on Saturday.
“The [Tigers] were focused and disciplined in practice [Wednesday]. I was pleased with how they were swimming. We just want to race, we want to go down there and swim.”
For Western, Pete Bradshaw leads the squad with the No. 6 time in the 50 free and the No. 7 time in the 100 free. Avery Berryman is No. 10 in both. Luke Mawbey is No. 9 in the 100 backstroke.
“I’m really happy with the seed times,” Bennett said. “We’re going to go at it like we’re trying to win it. I know that’s not a very reasonable goal to have and I don’t think it’s possibly going to come to fruition, but anything less than giving our best effort wouldn’t do our season justice.”
Tipton’s Stone Conaway owns the top seed time of KT-area swimmers with the No. 3 time in the 50 free, behind two Carmel swimmers and ahead of another Greyhound. Conaway is No. 7 in the 100 butterfly.
Maconaquah’s Walker Hays is No. 7 in the 50 free and No. 8 in the 100 free. For Kokomo, Andrew Jay (No. 9 in 500 free) and Isaac Elkin (No. 10 in 100 breaststroke) lead the squad.
In the relays, the best area seed times belong to Maconaquah (No. 4 in the 200 medley) and Western (No. 4 in both the 200 and 400 frees).
The area’s best bet to advance beyond the sectional is in diving where Eastern’s Porter Brovont is the likely favorite. While diving is not seeded, Brovont is a two-time sectional champion (2019 and ‘21) and a three-time state qualifier. Also in diving, Bennett is eager to see how the Panthers’ Evan Butcher performs.
Diving is set for Saturday. Diving has a different tourney path than swimming. The top four divers in the sectional advance to regional competition. There, the top eight advance to state.
• Cass and Carroll head to different sectionals. Cass is at Warsaw and Carroll is at West Lafayette.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.