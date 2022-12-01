Western diver Evan Butcher and Northwestern swimmer Caleb Champion represented Howard County at the IHSAA Boys Swimming and Diving State Finals last season, and both are back to shoot for encore trips this season.
Butcher is a junior. He posted an 11-dive score of 389.1 and finished in 14th place in his first trip to the state meet and survived both cuts. The original field of 32 is cut to 20 after the preliminary round, and then a final 16 advance from the semifinals.
“He put in a lot of work in the offseason and it’s apparent. Things that last year were on the edge of his ability are easy dives right now,” veteran Western coach Brad Bennett said. “Our goal last year was to make it to state and as well as he did at state was just icing on the cake.
“There’s the added pressure of getting back to state, but the way he is diving right now, he’s definitely the type of diver who can make it there and do well again. [Tuesday], in our first meet, he was within five points of the school [six-dive] record.”
Champion is a senior. He took 25th place in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of :59.28 in his first trip to state.
“We have goals to make it on the podium this year,” Northwestern coach Donita Walters said. “He’s started the season faster than we started the season last year so I’m confident that he’ll get where we need to go. Obviously, you have to dust the racing rust off and we’re doing that right now.
“His twin brother, Ethan, has his eyes on a state berth and I’ve talked to the boys about thinking about a relay [reaching state as well]. We’ll see how they train.”
The following are looks at the four Howard County teams.
WESTERN
Brad Bennett has been looking forward to this season.
“With what we had coming back and what we had coming in, it’s living up to my expectations,” he said. “As far as depth and quality of swimmers, it’s one of the best teams that I’ve had in a long time. That’s nothing to sneeze at because we’ve had some really nice teams.”
Bennett has two seniors and six juniors.
The seniors are Luke Mawbey and Andrew Jay. The latter is a transfer from Kokomo.
“With both of those guys, and it’s kind of the theme of the team, we’re strong in a lot of areas, and we’re also not weak in any areas,” Brad Bennett said.
The junior class is led by Butcher, the standout diver. The class also has Avery Berryman, Ty Frazier, Kole Shock, Jonah Raab and Charlie Ailor.
From there, Bennett has a huge sophomore class that is full of contributors. Bennett credited the sophomores with showing growth, both in swimming and focus, from their freshman season. Ashton Tso, Noah Broyles, Wyatt Edwards, Coley Bevington, Jonathan Conkle, Gavin Bourff and Milan Bennett are all back from last season.
In addition, the sophomore class has Mason Tedder, Blair Merriweather and exchange student Joao Ferreira.
Charlie Brewer headlines the freshman class.
“He set some [middle school] records last year as an eighth grader and that’s no small feat considering who held the records. He’s great in the IM, great in the breaststroke, but also a versatile swimmer,” Brad Bennett said.
The freshman class also has Lawson Smith, Ashton Castillo, Charlie Gilbert and Brian Vandall.
“All these kids on the team, I’m happy to work with,” Brad Bennett said. “They’re coachable, happy to be here and eager to do the work they need to do to be better and help the team be better.”
Western kicked off its season Tuesday by beating perennially strong Harrison.
Bennett is excited to see how the season develops.
“Knocking off Harrison is a big step, but there are still some really big steps we have to take in being competitive for [the Hoosier] conference championship as well as trying to get through the gauntlet at [the Noblesville] sectional,” he said. “We’ve got guys that can be knocking on the door for state cuts, we’ve got relay teams we can put together that could potentially get through. But the work for that has to happen now. You don’t reach the state meet through our sectional by accident.”
NORTHWESTERN
The Tigers’ upperclassmen are seniors Caleb Champion, Ethan Champion and Alexander Hendrickson and juniors Jacob Bumgardner, Brady Correll, Preston DeWitt, Parks Ortman and Steven Slate.
“Obviously we’re returning a state qualifier in Caleb Champion. Along with his twin brother, Ethan, they are leading this squad. Those boys have turned in some superb times,” Walters said.
The bulk of the roster comes from the lower grades. The sophomore class has Chase DeWitt, Rowen Elmore, Teegan Helmle, Wyatt Herrell, Quinten Mojib-Yazdani, Cavan Murray, Owen North and Logan Phillips. The freshman class has Chase Bagby, Alekzander Burns, Maverick Harrell, Samuel Martin, Landon Munoz, Seth Pohlman and Kai Shoaff.
“We’re a young team so we’re learning, but we’re pretty deep,” Walters said. “A lot of the freshmen, like Sam Martin, Kai Shoaff, Landon Munoz, Seth Pohlman and Maverick Harrell, they’re versatile kids. Having a group of freshmen come in who can do anything on the roster is a coach’s dream. I’m excited to see where the season goes.”
Walters is also excited about her diving options. Correll, Chase DeWitt, Slate and Bumgardner are all divers.
“I told the boys, ‘Never in my coaching career, and we’re looking at year 24 right now, have I ever filled an entire boys roster and part of the reason is I could never fill three spots in diving.’ That helps in meets when you have that depth,” Walters said.
Northwestern is off to a 1-1 start, having beaten Lafayette Jeff and falling to Oak Hill on Tuesday.
“The kids worked their tails off [Wednesday]. I wasn’t thrilled with our swims from our second meet and they kind of redeemed themselves [Wednesday] so I was proud of them,” Walters said.
Walters is appreciative of her assistant coaches. Whitley Eicher, Drew Laughner, Doug Champion, Paul Munoz, Samantha Bumgardner and Anna Laughner help Walters with the boys and girls teams.
“I am assisted by, in my opinion, some of the best this community has,” she said. “We’re kind of a well-oiled machine as far as how we work with these kids. It’s awesome.”
KOKOMO
Senior Gabe Booher, junior Talon Hawkins and sophomore Isaac Flamino are Kokomo’s only returning swimmers.
“Although our boys team is incredibly small, we’re starting to get there in terms of individual performances and buying into the program,” new coach Zach Whiteman said. “With only three returning swimmers, it’s a season of learning and rebuilding. We have a handful of athletes who haven’t swam competitively before, so making sure they’re learning the basic fundamentals of swimming is key in their success.”
Whiteman is happy to have Booher, Hawkins and Flamino to anchor the lineup.
“Our returning swimmers bring a good amount of energy in a few events,” he said. “Gabe Booher is versatile but stands out the most in the 200 freestyle and 100 breaststroke — both of which he placed top 16 in last year’s sectional finals. Isaac Flamino is looking to impress again in the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly; last year he placed in the top 12 of both events at the sectional finals. Talon Hawkins rounds out our veteran swimmers with his efforts in the 200 and 500 freestyle.”
Kokomo’s new swimmers are senior Victor Rodriguez Arjonilla, junior Achille Fontaine, sophomores Pablo Ibarra Rincon and Ignacio Pujante Zambudio and freshman Ethan Lytle. The first four of those are international students.
Whiteman said the Katfish are showing mental toughness in the face of the low roster numbers.
“The boys want to get faster and they continue to push themselves during difficult sets, regardless of their ability in the water,” he said.
Whiteman plans to push his swimmers to reach their full potential. In turn, he hopes the season can be a building block for the program’s future.
“As we continue to improve and grow as a team, I want to showcase our program to the youth in the community as something special they’ll want to be part of, in hopes of growing our numbers for the future,” he said.
EASTERN
The Comets head into the season with a younger lineup.
“Things are looking great so far in practice. Our numbers are up this year. We have 17 swimmers with only five of them being upperclassmen,” coach Erin Stiner said.
Seniors Levi Lapp and Nathan Rush and juniors Philip Beedham, Tim Cauthern and Gabe Justice are the upperclassmen. They’re all returning swimmers.
The Comets also return sophomores Obadiah Greene, Charlie Kendall, Parker Smith-McCombs and Gavin Sonafrank.
Freshmen Jonathan Atherton, Jakob Bertoline, Zander Forman, Caden Kerns, Evan Lapp, Reagan Long, Collin Louks and Jansen Richmond round out the squad.
“This year we have the most versatility in events that I have seen in years,” Stiner said. “We have a strong freshman class, but they have a lot of learning and growth to experience. It’s exciting to have at least one strong swimmer in every event this season.”
Stiner pointed to steady growth in times and technique as a primary goal.
“The guys are each setting their own individual goals and I will be excited to watch them meet and exceed them,” she said.
