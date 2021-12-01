The Howard County boys swimming and diving teams largely are dealing with youth movements. Eastern, Northwestern and Western all have deep freshman classes and Kokomo is counting on fresh faces to fill key roles as well.
Still, each team is anchored by solid veterans, with Eastern diver Porter Brovont at the top of that list.
Brovont is a three-time state qualifier. In the 2021 state meet, he posted an 11-dive score of 475.65, which was good for seventh place and a spot on the podium. It was his second career podium finish after taking fourth in 2020. He was 22nd as a freshman in 2019.
Now a senior, Brovont is ready to shoot for more success.
“Porter is looking strong this year,” Eastern coach Erin Stiner (née Klepfer) said. “He spent some extra time diving over the summer and fall. He gave up his normal fall sport of cross country to focus on diving. Of course, everything is guesswork until we have our first meet, but we are as usual expecting great things from him.”
Kokomo senior Isaac Elkin and Northwestern junior Caleb Champion are other key veterans. Elkin is the two-time defending North Central Conference diving champion and Champion is the defending Hoosier Conference champion in the 100 breaststroke.
The following are looks at the four Howard County teams.
EASTERN
Stiner likes her senior class of Brovont, Trey Louks, Eli Hueston, J.T. Webster and Joe White. She also returns junior Levi Lapp and sophomores Philip Beedham, Tim Cauthern and Luke Laubenstein.
“Things are looking pretty strong in practice,” Stiner said before the Thanksgiving break. “My seniors have really impressed me this year with how they have stepped up to lead.”
The Comets are mixing in some newcomers including junior Nathan Rush and sophomores Gabe Justice and Dominique Smiley. The freshman class has Obidiah Greene, Charlie Kendall, Parker Smith-McCombs and Gavin Sonafrank.
“I think this year is going to be a growing year,” she said. “We have some strong seniors and juniors, but we are heavy in the sophomore and freshman classes. There is a lot of potential for personal-best times and growth as a team this year.”
In addition to Brovont in diving, Stiner sees the freestyle events as strengths and possibly breaststroke as well.
“I think the most obvious goals are for Porter individually. I would love to see him win sectionals, place at regionals and return to state and be a finalist again,” she said. “I have also been working with the returning guys individually on some personal goals they are setting for themselves and where they need to be with their times to be competitive. The newcomers need to experience a high school meet first before we really dig into goal setting for them.
“As a team, I am just looking for consistent improvement for the season. I want them to push themselves and reach deep for their best at every meet.”
Eastern opened Tuesday against Hamilton Heights.
KOKOMO
The Katfish return a nice core of six seniors and three juniors. Elkin and junior Gabe Booher are the co-captains.
“The boys are looking great so far. We’ve really picked up the intensity in practice compared to this time last year and we’re on track for fast swimming come January and February,” coach Trevor Trimpe said.
In addition to Elkin and Booher, Kokomo also returns seniors Ashton Williams, Alejandro Gee, Alex Chandler, Evan Crousure and Linken Brock and juniors Andrew Jay and Talon Hawkins.
“Isaac Elkin returns as the two-time reigning NCC diving champion. He works hard and is dedicated to making himself better every single day,” Trimpe said. “Andrew Jay returns as our leading swimmer and with his time put in during the summer and fall, he will hope to challenge the top swimmers in the 200 and 500 free at conference and sectionals.
“Gabe Booher and Talon Hawkins will play important roles all season and will hopefully be able to make it to [the finals session] of sectionals. Alejandro Gee has been putting in great work so far and has already improved tremendously from previous seasons.”
Trimpe said senior Matia Ayala is looking like a nice addition to the team in the freestyle sprints. Sophomore Andrew Schweter and freshmen Isaac Flamino and Cleveland Shawvet also are in the mix for roles.
Trimpe’s goals are focused on the NCC and sectional meets.
“I want us swimming fast when it counts,” he said. “If most of our swims at these meets are personal bests, then we are moving in the right direction.”
Kokomo beat Manchester last week to open the season.
WESTERN
Veteran coach Brad Bennett is excited about his blend of returning swimmers and incoming freshmen.
“It’s a really nice group,” he said. “They’re meshing well with each other and doing everything you’d hope to see as a coach.”
Bennett likes the roster’s depth, versatility and talent.
“We have a few guys who are going to be gunning for conference championships and hopefully getting out of the sectional, hopefully more than a few, but what I really like is that every person has the ability to score points in a meet. I don’t have space-filler guys. They’re here for a purpose,” he said.
“My expectations as a coach are high for these guys and our practices have kind of reflected that. We’ve put in some serious yards and some really high intensity so far this season, more so than I’ve been able to challenge the kids with in other seasons, and they have responded well.”
The Panthers are led by seniors Pete Bradshaw, Taylor Rathbun and Tanner Vance and junior Charlie Conkle. In the Hoosier Conference meet last season, Bradshaw was second in the 50 free (:22:57) and third in the 100 free (:50.55).
“Pete is an exceptional sprinter, but just an all-around good swimmer,” Bennett said. “Taylor has traditionally played a pretty big role in our distance events, but he’s a big, strong kid who can perform well in any of the stroke events. And Tanner has developed into an all-around swimmer as well. He’s primarily a backstroker, but his IM is really solid.
“As a junior, [Conkle has] shown some nice leadership qualities that I like to see. He’s developed into someone that the team keys off of in practices,” Bennett added. “Charlie is good in middle distance. He’s good in sprint freestyle as well.”
Kellen Gaskins, Luke Mawbey and exchange student Carlos del Aguila round out the junior class.
Bennett pointed to sophomore Avery Berryman as “one of the hardest workers on the team.” The sophomore class also has Charles Ailor, diver Evan Butcher, Ty Frazier, Jonah Raab and Kole Shock.
The Panthers’ big freshman class includes Bennett’s son Milan.
“I’m excited to have my son on the team,” Brad Bennett said. “It’s a fun dynamic and something I’ve always looked forward to as a coach and a teacher and a parent. I’m really happy that he has such a great group of guys to work with and compete with.”
The Panthers’ deep freshman class also has Coley Bevington, Noah Broyles, Gavin Bourff, Jonathan Conkle, Wyatt Edwards, Cameron Hobensack, Andrew Ring, Ashton Tso and Nolan Wittenbach.
Brad Bennett pointed to Tso as one example as to why he is excited about the freshman class.
“He’s one of the hardest working kids I’ve had in years, and that says a lot because I am proud of the way my kids work and develop,” he said.
Western opened Tuesday against Harrison.
NORTHWESTERN
Coach Donita Walters is working with a young lineup.
“We have five between the junior and senior classes and we have 12 between the sophomore and freshman classes,” she said. “We’re learning daily by leaps and bounds. It’s exciting to watch the growth unfold. Our freshman class is like little sponges [absorbing information]. They’re hungry to learn and to grow. I think that’s what’s going to be a huge plus for our team.”
Senior Will Baxter and juniors Caleb Champion and Ethan Champion lead the squad.
Baxter, who is the Tigers’ lone senior, is the team captain.
“He is doing a fabulous job of leading the team all by himself. I couldn’t be more pleased,” Walters said. “He has grown so much over these last four years with me and the program, from me wanting to strangle him as a freshman to I couldn’t be prouder of him as a senior. I am thankful for his leadership.”
Caleb Champion provided a big highlight last season when he won the 100 breaststroke in the Hoosier Conference meet in a school-record time of 1:01.12. He added a third-place finish in the 200 IM (2:07.34). Ethan Champion was fifth in the 500 free (5:23.82).
“The Champion brothers are very versatile swimmers. They have some big, lofty goals and I’m excited for them. Caleb broke the breaststroke record, I know he wants to re-break it, and Ethan is looking at our 500 free record this year. They’re very, very driven,” Walters said.
Alex Baxter and Xander Hendrickson are the Tigers’ other juniors.
The sophomore class has Jacob Bumgardner, Brady Correll, Preston DeWitt, Parks Ortman and Jeff White.
Correll is a diver.
“Paul Munoz and Erica McQuinn are our new diving coaches. They are doing a phenomenal job,” Walters noted. “Brady has been getting new dives and he has increased his degree of difficulty. I am really excited about what he’s doing under their leadership.”
Wyatt Herrell, Logan Phillips, Trevor Szymchack, Rowen Elmore, Quinten Mojib-Yazdani, Owen North and Chase DeWitt compose the freshman class.
“These freshmen, there’s a ton of talent in the class, but we’re learning all the details,” Walters said. “We had a mock meet last week before Thanksgiving and some of these boys dropped like 8 seconds in a 50 free already, 15 seconds in a 100 free. It’s because we’re learning to do our turns correctly, how to race, how to breathe. It’s basic skills, but it’s making a big difference. I’m excited to see where they go.”
Northwestern opened Tuesday against Oak Hill.
