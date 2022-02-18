The Carmel Boys Swimming and Diving Sectional began Thursday night with the preliminary round of swimming events.
In individual swimming events, Kokomo Tribune-area swimmers took nine spots in Saturday's championship finals, and 40 more spots in the consolation finals. The top eight swimmers in each event in the preliminary round advance to the championship finals and the next eight to the consolation finals. Saturday's schedule begins at 9 a.m.
Northwestern's Caleb Champion and Ethan Champion took two spots apiece in the championship finals. Caleb was No. 3 in the 100-yard breaststroke (:59.30) and No. 6 in the 200 individual medley (2:02.21). Ethan was No. 5 in the 500 freestyle (5:04.50) and No. 8 in the 50 free (:23.12). Ethan dropped 14 seconds from his seed time in the 500.
"I was super excited about Ethan's 500," Northwestern coach Donita Walters said. "He swam the 50 and the 5[00]. That's not a normal combination, but he's had some illness so we opted for a [quick swim] and a lengthy swim and he had an excellent night. Caleb had great races too."
Tipton's Stone Conaway and Western's Pete Bradshaw also advanced to the championship finals in two events apiece and Kokomo's Andrew Jay took one spot. Conaway was No. 4 in the 50 free (:22.05) and No. 7 in the 100 butterfly (:54.70). Bradshaw was No. 6 in the 50 free (:22.52) and No. 7 in the 100 free (:50.98). Jay was No. 8 in the 500 free (5:15.94).
Advancing to consolation finals for Northwestern were Will Baxter (11th in 100 free and 13th in 200 free) and Parks Ortman (16th in 200 IM and 16th in 100 breaststroke).
"We were a little flat. We had a lot of best times, but a little bit flat," Walters said, noting the Tigers had four individual swims that fell one or two spots shy of the top 16. "Just some out-touches for those 16th spots in a few situations, which is a little bit disappointing."
Western swimmers in consolation finals are: Luke Mawbey (ninth in 100 backstroke and 10th in the 100 butterfly); Avery Berryman (ninth in 50 free and 10th in 100 free); Tanner Vance (11th in 200 IM and 14th in backstroke); Ashton Tso (13th in IM and 15th in breaststroke); Taylor Rathbun (15th in 500 free and 16th in 200 free); Kole Shock (14th in butterfly and 16th in 50 free); Noah Broyles (12th in backstroke); and Wyatt Edwards (16th in 500 free).
"I was happy with where our swims were. No big surprises, no big letdowns," Western coach Brad Bennett said. "We had some good time drops — nothing huge, but that's fine for [the prelims]. We'll hope to save that for Saturday."
Kokomo has five swimmers in consolation finals: Jay (10th in 200 free); Isaac Elkin (ninth in breaststroke); Isaac Flamino (12th in butterfly and 13th in 50 free); Gabe Booher (15th in 200 free and 14th in breaststroke); and Linken Brock (16th in back).
Tipton has three swimmers in consolation finals: Caleb Hare (12th in breaststroke and 15th in IM); Drake Boyer (10th in 500 free); and Ethan Stanley (12th in 100 free).
Maconaquah swimmers in consolation finals are: Garrett McManus (14th in 200 free, 12th in 500 free); Brandon Smitley (12th in IM, 11th in backstroke); Coen Thompson (14th in IM, 16th in butterfly); Walker Hays (10th in 50 free, 13th in 100 free); Cole Nye (13th in breaststroke); Kyler Hanson (15th in butterfly); and Isaac Lorenz (15th in 100 free).
Eastern's Eli Hueston made the consolation final in the 100 free with a 16th-place swim. He is the first alternate in the 200 free consolation finals.
In relay events, the top eight teams advance to the championship finals and the next two make up the consolation finals.
Western had the best relay showings, with third-place finishes in the 200 and 400 free relays. In the 200, Bradshaw, Rathbun, Berryman and Mawbey clocked 1:33.96. In the 400, the same quartet clocked 3:30.69.
Another highlight for the Panthers came in the 200 medley relay where the all-freshman team of Broyles, Tso, Coley Bevington and Gavin Bourff finished seventh in 1:53.67. That is a Western freshman record.
"Those freshman boys have been gunning for that record all season long," Bennett said. "The old record was 1:56.13 and they've been within a couple hundredths of it before and they just destroyed it [Thursday]."
Kokomo led the local teams in the 200 medley relay with a fourth-place finish. Tipton was fifth, Maconaquah was sixth and Northwestern was eighth. Eastern was 10th.
In the 200 free relay, Northwestern was fifth, Kokomo was sixth and Tipton was eighth. Maconaquah and Eastern took ninth and 10th, respectively.
And in the 400 free relay, Northwestern was fourth, Maconaquah was seventh and Eastern was eighth. Kokomo was ninth and Tipton was 10th.
