Northwestern's Ethan Champion swims in the 500-yard freestyle during the Noblesville Sectional's preliminary round Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. Champion placed fourth in a school-record time of 4:51.64.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
BOYS SWIM: NW’s Champions lead locals in sectional prelims
Tribune sports staff
Ethan Champion set a new Northwestern record, Caleb Champion notched a second-place swim and both scored a fourth-place finish in an event to highlight the Tigers’ efforts Thursday night in the preliminary round of the Noblesville Boys Swimming Sectional.
Ethan Champion was fourth in the 500-yard freestyle in a Northwestern-record time of 4:51.64. Caleb Champion was second in the 100 breaststroke in :59.6 and fourth in the 200 IM in 2:00.7.
1 of 76
Northwestern's Caleb Champion placing 2nd with a 59.60 in the 100 breast in boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Stone Conaway from Tipton swimming a 22.15 in the 50 free to take 2nd and a 49.25 in the 100 free to take 4th in boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern's Ethan Champion swims in the 500-yard freestyle during the Noblesville Sectional's preliminary round Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. Champion placed fourth in a school-record time of 4:51.64.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Stone Conaway from Tipton swimming a 22.15 in the 50 free to take 2nd in boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Ethan Champion from Northwestern placed 4th in the 500 with a 4:51.64 in boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern's Caleb Champion placing 2nd with a 59.60 in the 100 breast in boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Stone Conaway from Tipton swimming a 22.15 in the 50 free to take 2nd and a 49.25 in the 100 free to take 4th in boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern's Ethan Champion swims in the 500-yard freestyle during the Noblesville Sectional's preliminary round Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. Champion placed fourth in a school-record time of 4:51.64.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Stone Conaway from Tipton swimming a 22.15 in the 50 free to take 2nd in boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Ethan Champion from Northwestern placed 4th in the 500 with a 4:51.64 in boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
boys Sectional Swim at Noblesville HS on Feb. 16, 2023, with Western, Kokomo, Northwestern, Tipton, Eastern and Maconaquah. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
The top eight in each swimming event advance to Saturday’s championship finals, while those who place 9-16 advance to the consolation finals. Northwestern, Western, Kokomo, Eastern, Maconaquah and Tipton all advanced swimmers at the meet.
Northwestern took four individual spots in the championship finals and six in the consolation finals. Sam Martin was seventh in the 100 butterfly (:56.57). Ethan Champion was 10th in the 50 free (:23.03). Preston DeWitt was 14th in the 200 free (1:58.89) and 14th in the 100 backstroke (1:02.8). Parks Ortman was 14th in the 200 IM (2:15.27) and 16th in the 100 breaststroke (1:10.27). And Maverick Harrell was 16th in the 500 free (5:40.63).
In relays for Northwestern: the Champions, Sam Marti and Wyatt Herrell were fifth in the 200 medley (1:45.25); Martin, Herrell, and the Champions were sixth in the 200 free (1:35.97); and Seth Pohlman, DeWitt, Landon Munoz and Ortman were ninth in the 400 free (3:57.36).
“I was incredibly impressed with Preston DeWitt,” NW coach Donita Walters said. “He had incredible swims and earned his spots. Caleb and Ethan looked spot on. I’m excited for what they’re going to do on Saturday.”
Walters noted that the Champion brothers have shots at making state-cut times in Saturday’s finals.
“Freshman Sam Martin, that’s pretty incredible that he’s back seventh in that 100 fly,” Walters said. “Maverick Harrell, another freshman, in that 500 had another pretty good-size drop and you just know there’s so much more to that race and I think we’ll see that Saturday with him. [I’m] extremely excited and pleased with what we did.”
Western piled up spots in Saturday’s finals, taking two individual spots in championship finals races and 17 in the consolation finals. The Panthers had multiple swimmers advance in all eight individual swimming events.
Avery Berryman claimed two championship finals spots for the Panthers. He was seventh in the 50 free (:22.86) and seventh in the 100 free (:49.81).
In the 200 free, Andrew Jay was 10th for Western (1:54.72) and Wyatt Edwards 15th (1:59.07). In the 200 IM, Charlie Brewer was ninth (2:05.13), Ashton Tso 13th (2:13.91) and Coley Bevington 16th (2:23.81). In the 50 free, Kole Shock was 13th (:23.39). In the 100 butterfly, Shock was ninth (:57.47), Luke Mawbey 11th (:58.56) and Bevington 15th (1:02.33).
In the 100 free, Noah Broyles was 12th (:52.32) and Gavin Bourff 16th (:55.39). In the 500 free, Jay was ninth (5:17.07) and Edwards 11th (5:20.36). In the 100 backstroke, Broyles was ninth (:58.34) and Mawbey 12th (1:02.04). And in the 100 breaststroke, Brewer was ninth (1:04.13) and Tso 15th (1:08.34).
In relays for Western: Broyles, Brewer, Shock and Tso were third in the 200 medley (1:42.38); Berryman, Sock, Tso and Brewer were fourth in the 200 free (1:33.36); and Berryman, Jay, Broyles and Mawbey were fifth in the 400 free (3:29.04).
“Guys were all procedural, they did what they’re supposed to do. We had great swims,” Western coach Brad Bennett said. “A nice surprise was Gavin Bourff making it in the 100. He had a good time drop and made it there.
“They were ready for it, great swims. Charlie Brewer breaking that freshman record [in the 100 breaststroke] was kind of icing on the cake on the night.”
Kokomo’s Gabe Booher was 12th in the 200 IM (2:13.76) and 13th I the 100 breaststroke (1:06.82). Isaac Flamino was 12th in the 100 butterfly (:59.35). Kokomo’s team of Victor Rodriguez Arjonilla, Talon Hawkins, Booher and Flamino were eighth in the 200 medley relay (1:52.24).
“It hasn’t been the easiest season for the Katfish, battling low numbers, but our boys have persevered. Now we look ahead to sectional finals on Saturday and just try to move up and drop more time,” Kokomo coach Zach Whiteman said.
Maconaquah swimmers took one spot in the championship finals and eight in the consolation finals.
Tipton’s Stone Conaway took second in the 50 free (:22.15) and fourth in the 100 free (:49.25). The Blue Devils took another four spots in the consolation finals of individual events.
Eastern’s Jansen Richmond reached Saturday’s action by taking 11th in the 100 backstroke. Also for the Comets, the 200 medley relay squad was 10th, the 200 free relay team was ninth, and the 400 free relay team eighth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.