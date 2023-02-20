Northwestern’s Caleb Champion swam his way to the state finals in the 100-yard breaststroke, Western’s Evan Butcher reached the diving regional, and the Panthers led the local schools with a fourth-place finish in the team standings to highlight the local results at the Noblesville Boys Swimming and Diving Sectional on Saturday.
Champion, a senior, took third in the breaststroke in :57.98 and bettered the state-cut time to book his spot in next weekend’s IHSAA Swimming and Diving State Finals. He’s making his second straight trip to the state meet in that event after placing 25th last year. The finals are Friday and Saturday at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis.
“We’re super excited,” NW coach Donita Walters said. Champion switched to a left-footed start as he’s dealing with a minor injury currently. “That’s a phenomenal time but not his best. We know there’s more in there. We wanted to make sure we protect that, not having any injury going into state.
“Now we’re ready to finish his training regimen and allow him to be turned lose and not have to guard anything. Hopefully he’ll be 100% by Friday. He does everything right as far as nutrition, stretching, hydration, rest.”
Butcher, a junior, posted a 11-dive score of 430.35 in diving to take second place and advance to Tuesday’s diving regional at Fishers. The top eight finishers at the regional advance to the state meet. Diving is the only event that has a step between the sectional and state finals.
“He dove well, was in a solid position all day to advance, and that’s really what the ultimate goal of the day was,” Western coach Brad Bennett said. “He’s got a really strong dive list that’s set up for the regional and success at the state so hopefully we’ll get another two opportunities to go through that list.
“Diving in general was our strongest event. All our guys scored well. Two made the podium. Having three guys score that well was a big part of the success of our day.”
Sophomore Milan Bennett scored 262.4 to take seventh for Western in diving.
The Panthers led the local squads at the sectional. Habitual winner Carmel took first with 568, nearly 140 points ahead of second place. Western was fourth (233.5), Northwestern sixth (153), Tipton seventh (121), Maconaquah eighth (114.5), Eastern ninth (60), and Kokomo 10th (37). Bennett was the sectional’s coach of the year.
Western junior Avery Berryman placed eighth in a pair of events while swimming in the championship finals. He was eighth in the 50 free (:22.92) and eighth in the 100 free (:50.34) to set the pace for an array of scoring swims for the Panthers, who took another 14 spots in the consolation finals.
“Those are two of the toughest events because they’re so intense and so fast and everything has to be lined up perfectly,” Bennett said. “The way he swam this season, he’s got a very high trajectory in what his future looks like.”
The Panthers also led all local squads in each relay. The team of Noah Broyles, Charlie Brewer, Kole Shock and Ashton Tso was third in the 200 medley relay (1:42.59). Berryman, Tso, Shock and Luke Mawbey were fourth in the 200 free relay (1:31.92). And the team of Berryman, Andrew Jay, Broyles and Mawbey were fifth in the 400 free relay (3:24.86).
“Just really excited about how we finished the season, just season-best and lifetime-best swims across the board,” Bennett said. “Our guys really represented our program well.”
Bennett noted a strong day from Brewer, important efforts from Jay and Wyatt Edwards in the 200 free, and the 400 free relay squad dropping nearly five seconds. Bennett was voted coach of the year by the coaches at the sectional.
“I need to mention how happy I am with the leadership of my seniors this season, Luke Mawbey and Andrew Jay,” Bennett said. “They really set the tone this season. It was a hard-working team where the guys expected a lot out of each other, but at the same time made sure they lived up to their own expectations.”
For Northwestern, Caleb Champion also posted a fifth-place finish in the 200 IM (1:58.28). Ethan Champion was fifth in the 500 free (4:49.73). And Sam Martin was seventh in the 100 butterfly (:56.43).
“Ethan Champion re-broke that [school] 500 record with that 4:49,” Walters said. “That record’s going to be a tough one [to break in the future]. He gave us all he had, unfortunately that’s not going to get us a callback [to state].
“Freshman Sam Martin, what a year for him. In that 100 butterfly race he is the only freshman in the entire top 16 and the young man ended up seventh, and that is his lifetime best. There’s a lot more in him and I know he’s hungry now, and as a coach that’s super exciting to know he’s going to be back for three more years.”
In relays, Northwestern was fourth in the 200 medley relay (1:42.83) and sixth in the 200 free relay (1:34.38).
Tipton’s Stone Conaway was third in the 50 free (:21.98) and seventh in the 100 free (:49.13).
Maconaquah’s Garrett McManus was eighth in the 500 free (5:14.31).
For more local results, including relays and consolation finals, see the scoreboard on page B4.
