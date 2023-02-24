Reaching the state meet offers first-time participants an array of experiences, possibilities and memories.
Returning to the state meet, that adds a new wrinkle. With experience comes confidence.
Northwestern senior Caleb Champion and Western junior Evan Butcher are back in the IHSAA Boys Swimming and Diving State Finals this weekend after making their state debuts last winter.
Butcher finished 14th out of 32 divers at the state meet last season, surviving both cuts to complete his full complement of dives. He said nerves were strong last year, and they didn’t go away over the past week as he progressed through the sectional and regional, but he felt more certain he could perform well and advance.
“It’s given me a lot of confidence because since I made it last year, I felt like I could make it back this year, so I was focusing more on myself than the competition — focusing on each dive and my own score and not so much the competition,” Butcher said.
The state meet opens at 6 p.m. today in the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis, with the preliminary flights of the swimming events. The top eight advance to Saturday’s championship finals, and swimmers 9-16 advance to Saturday’s consolation finals. Saturday’s swimming events begin at 1 p.m. The diving program is all Saturday, with action beginning at 9 a.m.
Champion is seeded 19th out of 32 entrants in the 100-yard breaststroke after clocking :57:98 in last weekend’s Noblesville Sectional. He reached the state-cut time so as soon as his time was shown during the sectional, he was automatically entered in the state meet.
He took 25th at state last season and has learned from that experience.
“We kind of learned some things from last year in my training,” Champion said. “Like we went a little too easy in leading up to state this week last year. This year we’re doing my taper a little differently and I think I’ll do better off it.”
He’s doing more yardage this week than last year, and overall feels less nervous than last season.
“Yeah, I was a lot more confident coming into it,” Champion said of this year’s postseason. “Going into the sectional, I was a lot more confident and I just learned some things like what I said earlier about going a little harder this week.”
Motivation also amps up with the experience of a state meet under your belt.
“Knowing that I made it to state last year has kind of made me determined to make it to state this year and polish up all my dives this year so I would make it,” Butcher said. “I’ve been really looking forward to it.”
Butcher posted an 11-dive score of 430.35 to take second at last Saturday’s Noblesville Sectional and advance to Tuesday’s Fishers Regional, where he was fifth with a score of 400.55. At last year’s state meet, he posted a final score of 389.1.
“I’ve basically changed almost all of my dives this year from my list,” Butcher said. “I’ve either changed them into a harder position, or changed them to a harder dive. I think my list has gotten significantly harder and that’s helped me score better this year.”
Champion clocked a :59.28 last year at state, which at the time was his second-fastest time ever. He’s been considerably faster this season, with his best time coming in a victory at the Hoosier Conference meet where he cut through the water in :57.84.
Champion was nursing a hamstring injury heading into last weekend’s sectional and changed his lead foot for his dive off the blocks, but once he got moving on the sectional’s final day, he felt good about his leg and swam with confidence.
It helped that he had fast people around him in a sectional led by perennial state champ Carmel.
“I personally like having people right out next to me or right in front of me so I can chase them down,” Champion said. “I like chasing faster people.”
He’s improved — having re-set the NW breaststroke record five times over his career — but so has the field at state. He’ll have plenty of competition around to maximize his speed.
“I know it’s going to be probably the fastest for the breaststroke ever, so I’m really hoping to make it back top 16, but my No. 1 goal is go to :56-something,” Champion said. “Under :57, that’s the No. 1 goal.”
Butcher was impressed with the level of competition among the divers at last year’s state meet. That stood out, as did the venue itself. The Natatorium is one of the nation’s premier facilities, having hosted national events including the Olympic trials.
“It’s a little bit intimidating because the facility is so large and they have all these diving boards and platforms,” Butcher said. “But once you start diving, it feels like you’ve always felt. Especially knowing that you’re diving where some of the champions have dove, it’s a really cool feeling.”
He hopes to be at his best and see what that yields.
“I think my goal is to just improve upon my own scores that I’ve had this year and see wherever that takes me,” Butcher said. “Hopefully that’s to the finals or even on the podium.”
