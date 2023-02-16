Western boys swimming and diving coach Brad Bennett had high preseason expectations for his team, and the Panthers delivered by going undefeated in dual meets and winning the Hoosier Conference championship.
“In my mind, one of the things that I’ve tossed around all season long, trying to come up with, ‘Is this the best boys team that we’ve ever had here?’ If it’s not, it’s one of them,” Bennett said of his 18th Western boys team. “These guys are incredibly talented, working exceptionally hard. Putting in the long hours we do as coaches, it makes it really enjoyable and really fun.
“I have no complaints on this team this year. They’ve done everything that a coach could ever want them to do.”
Now, Western heads for the deep waters of the Noblesville Sectional. The 10-team field includes No. 1-ranked Carmel, the state’s largest school and the winner of eight straight state championships.
“It’s a tough road,” Bennett said. “We’re ranked well among the smaller schools. Of course, we’ll be battling against the bigger schools. We’re kind of in the fight against Westfield. Noblesville is stretched out beyond us and Carmel of course in untouchable.”
The swim sectional begins at 5:30 p.m. today with the preliminary round. The top eight swimmers advance to Saturday’s championship finals, and the next eight advance to the consolation finals. Saturday’s action begins at 9 a.m. with the finals at 1 p.m. Saturday’s races determine who heads to the state meet. Event winners automatically advance as well as any other swimmers who meet state-cut times.
Kokomo, Northwestern, Eastern, Tipton and Maconaquah join Western in the sectional along with Carmel, Noblesville, Westfield and Guerin Catholic.
“It’s fast,” Northwestern coach Donita Walters said. “I’m excited. I’ve not been sleeping, I’m that excited. Right now, I think we have 13 opportunities for return swims. We’re going to have to execute our skills flawlessly.”
Northwestern has a 2022 state qualifier in Caleb Champion. The Tiger senior is seeded No. 3 in the 100-yard breaststroke and No. 4 in the 200 individual medley. Also for the Tigers, senior Ethan Champion is No. 4 in the 50 freestyle and No. 6 in the 500 free and freshman Sam Martin is No. 7 in the 100 butterfly.
“It will be great to see where Caleb is at [today in the breaststroke]. I think he’ll be right there in the IM as well,” Walters said. “Ethan, I think, has an outside shot. We’ll see where he’s at because when that kiddo is on, there’s no stopping him so hopefully that day is [today].”
Walters also is excited about her 200 medley and 200 free relay teams. Both are seeded No. 3.
Walters noted the pressure is on to swim well in today’s prelims in order to have a shot on Saturday. The sectional field is deep in talent.
“The kiddos have worked hard. I tell them, ‘We’ve deposited into our swim bank account in the form of practices. We’re heading to the bank [today] to take our withdrawals,’” she said.
Tipton is led by Stone Conaway, who is No. 3 in the 50 free and No. 5 in the 100 free. Western’s Avery Berryman is No. 7 in both of those events. Western’s next-best seed is Luke Mawbey’s No. 9 seed in the 100 butterfly.
Western’s best bet to advance beyond the sectional is diver Evan Butcher. The diving program is Saturday with the top four finishers advancing to the Fishers Regional on Tuesday. (Diving is the only event that has a regional between the sectional and state meet.)
“He’s ready,” Bennett said. “All season long, he hones and hones and reshapes his diving list. He’s an exceptionally special kid. The amount of focus he has is impressive. He’s one of those rare guys who really excels in the pressure situations.”
Butcher reached state last season and finished 14th. He has raised the bar this season by setting school records for both six- and 11-dive programs.
“He is diving with a little more maturity than he had last season, he is diving with a little bit harder dive list,” Bennett said. “He’s done all the work. It’s going to come down putting together 11 dives on Saturday, then again on Tuesday, then again [at state].”
Butcher is a junior. The Panthers are loaded with athletes who are juniors or younger.
“There’s a bright future ahead of these guys,” Bennett said, “but one of the things I’ve reminded myself all season is that we have to focus on these guys and this season. It’s fun to think about what’s coming up, but none of that is guaranteed. What’s guaranteed is right now.”
