Several local swimmers reached the championship finals and a Northwestern school record fell to highlight the preliminary round of the Noblesville Boys Swimming Sectional on Thrusday night.
The top eight swimmers from the preliminaries advance to Saturday’s championship finals, and the next eight advance to Saturday’s consolation finals. The swim finals begin at 1 p.m. Saturday. The diving competition is today at 5 p.m.
Northwestern’s got a school-record swim from Drew Gingerich in the 100 backstroke, touching the wall in :57.58 for sixth place and a spot in the championship finals. Caleb Champion also scored a championship finals spot, taking fifth in the 100 breaststroke (1:01.79).
“That school record was a lot of fun to see,” NW coach Donita Walters said, noting the old record of :57.65 was set in 2004.
The Tiger relay team of Gingerich, Caleb Champion, Austin Huskey and Ethan Champion were fourth in the 200 medley relay (1:45.48). That same quartet was third in the 400 free relay (3:31.4), and Colby Ahnert, Cooper Deck Hunter Mohr and Will Baxter were seventh in the 200 free relay (1:39.24).
Ethan Champion was 11th in the 200 free (1:56.65) and Baxter was 16th (2:00.26). Caleb Champion was ninth in the 200 IM (2:06.69) and Austin Huskey 13th (2:10.47). Mohr was 14th in the 50 free (:24.27) and 13th in the 100 butterfly (1:02.32). Gingerich was 10th in the 100 freestyle (:51.76) and Deck 16th (:54.99). Ethan Champion was ninth in the 500 free (5:15.5), Huskey was 10th (5:18.99) and Baxter was 16th (5:44.28).
“We started off with a solid medley relay, dropping time,” Walters said. “[We’ve had] a lot of adversity. We had COVID and we’ve had winter weather the week of sectionals. That’s kept most of the boys out of the water. Most of my kids are on a super taper as we call it. We were in the water and loosened up [Wednesday]. Man, they applied what we worked on really well [Thursday] night.
“I’m ecstatic with what these kids did … got a lot of great shots on Saturday. We had almost across-the-board best times. We were firing on all cylinders for sure.”
Western’s Drew Caldwell and Pete Bradshaw each made the championship finals in two events. Caldwell was eighth in the 200 IM (2:02.72) and fourth in the 100 backstroke (:56.86). Bradshaw was fifth in the 50 free (:22.89) and eighth in the 100 free (:50.45).
Caldwell, Mason Hill, Bradshaw and Taylor Rathbun were fifth in the 200 medley relay (1:47.29) and took second in the 400 free relay (3:30.72). The team of Avery Berryman, Charlie Conkle, Sam Bowlby and Tanner Vance was ninth in the 200 free relay (1:40.38).
Vance was 12th in the 100 backstroke (1:06.75) and Luke Mawbey 16th (1:08.96). Mason Hill was 15th in the 100 breaststroke (1:10.26).
Western coach Brad Bennett said he was “really happy with both Drew and Pete making the finals in both their events. They’re set up for some really good swims on Saturday.
“Biggest highlight of the night was Luke Mawbey in the backstroke. He squeaked in at 16. It’s his first year swimming. That’s a pretty big feat in this sectional.”
Kokomo’s Logan Pitner also scored two spots in the championship finals. He was eighth in the 200 free (1:54.29) and seventh in the 200 free (:50.24).
Also qualifying for Saturday action for Kokomo were: Andrew Jay in in the 200 free (15th, 1:59.26) and in the 500 free (13th, 5:23.54); Diego Giner in the 200 IM (16th, 2:16.36) and 100 butterfly (15th, 1:03.0); Ben Hillman in the 100 butterfly (12th, :58.7); Caleb Smith in the 100 freestyle (15th, :54.32); and Isaac Elkin in the 100 breaststroke (13th, 1:08.48).
Kokomo’s top relay swim was the 200 free team of Pitner, Elkin, Giner and Smith, which took fourth (1:35.22).
“The Katfish had a great preliminary session at sectionals,” Kokomo coach Trevor Trimpe said. “We had a dozen individual personal bests, and many of the boys will be swimming again Saturday.”
Maconaquah’s Cole Bretzman made the championship finals in the 100 breaststroke, where he took sixth (1:02.85).
Mac’s Walker Hayes was 13th in the 200 free (1:58.1) and 12th in the 100 free (:52.39). Bretzman was 11th in the 200 IM (2:09.59). Hunter O’Connor was 13th in the 50 free (:24.19). Bryant Teegardin was 16th in the 100 butterfly (1:03.13). Richard Leary was 14th in the 100 backstroke (1:06.89)
For Eastern, Matt Laubenstein was 12th in the 50 free (:23.93) and 14th in the 100 free (52.98).
