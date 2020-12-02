Eastern’s boys swimming and diving team returns one of Howard County’s best athletes in diver Porter Brovont.
Last season, Brovont soared to a fourth-place finish at the IHSAA State Finals. He posted a score of 457.90 in the 11-dive program. Earlier in the season, he won the Hoosier Heartland Conference meet with a school-record score of 516.80, took second place in the Carmel Sectional with a score of 441.95 and took sixth place in the Homestead Regional with a score of 413.45.
Now a junior, Brovont is poised to build on his success.
“Porter is looking great so far this season,” Eastern coach Erin Klepfer said. “He and the diving coaches, Ryan Morgan and Darren Brovont, always do a great job setting goals for the season and working towards those goals.
“Obviously with Porter on the team, diving will continue to be a strong event for us,” Klepfer added. “I am also looking forward to seeing what my sprinters can do this season. We are slowly building some depth into the team and I believe that the combination of all these guys are going to make for a stronger team and season.”
The Comets have 15 swimmers. Klepfer points to the senior class of Matt Laubenstein, Caleb Vogl, Cameron Wagler and Kaiden Williams as the core of that group.
“I am thrilled about the senior class,” she said. “It is a strong group of young men that are doing an amazing job leading so far this season.”
The other returning swimmers are juniors Eli Hueston, Trey Louks, Joe White and J.T. Webster and sophomores Anthony Connolly, Levi Lapp and Talon Morgan.
The Comets’ new swimmers are Ben Kurfman and freshmen Phillip Beedham, Tim Vauthern and Luke Laubenstein.
The COVID precautions will make the season unpredictable at best. The Comets went into their opener Tuesday at Hamilton Heights with a limited lineup because of quarantining close contacts.
“Event wise, the guys and I are going to have to be very flexible,” Klepfer said. “With people in and out all season, some of the guys may be swimming events they have never done before.”
The following are looks at the other Howard County teams.
KOKOMO
New Katfish coach Trevor Trimpe is excited about the team’s combination of youth and experience.
“The [boys] have done a great job of pushing themselves and their teammates in practice over the first couple of weeks,” Trimpe sad. “The swimmers and divers are more than thrilled to return to some sense of normalcy during this difficult year.”
Senior Logan Pitner is Kokomo’s top returning swimmer. In the North Central Conference meet last season, he sprinted to a fourth-place finish in the 100 freestyle and a fifth-place finish in the 50 free.
“[He] is hoping to take a shot at the school record in the 100 free,” Trimpe said.
Kokomo’s other returning seniors are Adam Behny, Clayton Hall and Caleb Smith. The junior class offers Alex Chandler, A.J. Catt, Evan Crousure, Stone Daily, Isaac Elkin and Alejandro Gee. Elkin is the defending NCC diving champion.
“Most of the juniors are fairly new to the sport of swimming and should be able to cut significant time from last year,” Trimpe said.
Swimmers Gabe Booher, Ben Hillman and Andrew Jay and divers Cameron Harris and Ayden Groves make up the sophomore class.
“Andrew has put in time during the offseason and is primed to breakout,” Trimpe said.
Trimpe is excited about freshman Talon Hawkins.
“[He] has also put in time during the offseason, and with some technique focus he could be vying for spots on ‘A’ relays,” he said.
Newcomers Minseong Kim, Travarion Corbin, Kyan Gamble, Linken Brock, Paul Colmenares, Diego Geiner and Miguel Sanchez round out the squad. Trimpe is hoping they can provide some depth.
NORTHWESTERN
The Tigers are counting on younger swimmers to fill big roles.
“We’re a sophomore-freshman [heavy] team this year,” coach Donita Walters said. “In the last week and a half, as a coaching staff we watched the kids start to gel and watched the work ethic start to ramp up. It was a little helter-skelter at first, but to be quite honest, the kids have been braced for the other shoe to drop [with the COVID uncertainty].”
Walters said it’s tough with swimmers in and out of practice due to quarantine.
“The ebb and flow is so different this year. Patience is the name of the game,” she said.
Seniors Drew Gingerich and Austin Huskey are the Tigers’ captains.
“They’re going to do a fabulous job leading the team,” Walters said. “I’m really excited about what they’re going to be able to do.”
The upper grades also include seniors Hunter Mohr and Colby Ahnert and juniors Will Baxter and Andrew Rogers.
Versatile swimmers Ethan Champion and Caleb Champion anchor the sophomore class, which also has Alex Baxter, Preston Lovely and Xander Hendrickson.
Walters expects freshmen like Cooper Deck, Brady Correll, Parks Ortman, Preston DeWitt and Jacob Bumgardner to contribute.
“Our freshmen did fabulous [Tuesday],” Walters said of the Tigers’ opener. “Brady Correll dove, but also swam three events. In the 100 back, DeWitt was fourth and Bumgardner fifth.”
WESTERN
Longtime Western coach Brad Bennett is looking to rebuild his lineup following heavy graduation losses.
“I’m happy to have the people here that I have here,” he said. “There’s a lot of spots to fill. Thankfully, I have a lot of guys who are able and who are excited to do that and to kind of make this their own team.
“From what I’ve seen, it’s a great group of guys,” he added. “I’m very optimistic about what they’re going to be able to accomplish this year.”
Bennett has a small senior class with only diver Simha Sinkfield is back from last year. The other seniors are Drew Caldwell (backstroke, individual medley), Zac Cline (breaststroke) and Noah Fouts. Caldwell is new to the program after previously swimming at Blackford, Cline is back with the team after not swimming last year and Fouts is in his first year.
Pete Bradshaw and Mason Hill lead a strong junior class. Last year, they helped the Panthers take third place in the Hoosier Conference meet. Bradshaw swam on winning 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams. Hill swam on the 200 free team.
Bradshaw’s best stroke is the butterfly and Hill’s best is the breaststroke. The Panthers’ other juniors are Sam Bowlby (free), Taylor Rathbun (free) and Tanner Vance (back).
Charlie Conkle (free) anchors a small sophomore class, which also has Kellen Gaskins and new swimmer Luke Mawbey.
Bennett is mixing in a deep freshman class that has Charlie Ailor, Avery Berryman, Evan Butcher, Ethan Fisher, Ty Frazier, Deuce Morgan, Nick Niemi and Jonah Raab. Bennett pointed to Berryman’s versatility and Butcher’s ability to dive as early highlights of the class.
“It’s the kind of freshman class you get excited about,” Bennett said.
The Panthers are scheduled to open Thursday vs. Carroll.
