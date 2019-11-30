Eastern boys swimming and diving coach Erin Klepfer has a couple reasons to be excited about her squad.
First of all, the Comets return diving standout Porter Brovont, who burst upon the scene as a freshman by winning the Hoosier Heartland Conference and Noblesville Sectional titles. After making the cut in the highly competitive Fishers Regional, he finished 22nd in the State Finals.
“He suffered an elbow injury in the offseason, but that hasn’t slowed him down at all,” Klepfer said. “Coach [Ryan] Morgan has said that Porter looks even better and stronger this year than last year. So we are all looking forward to cheering him on again this season.”
The other reason for Klepfer’s excitement? She has a solid roster of 22 swimmers including 11 who are back from last season’s team and another four who have swam competitively.
The returning swimmers are: seniors Hunter Evans, Andrew Hartman and Jacob Tucker; juniors Matt Laubenstein, Khyler Pundt, Caleb Vogl, Cameron Wagler and Kaiden Williams; and sophomores Eli Hueston, Trey Louks and J.T. Webster.
“We have some other strong events [in addition to diving] like the IM and backstroke,” Klepfer said, noting Laubenstein is the Comets’ ace in those events. “We’ve struggled in the past with getting some strong sprinters and I am hoping that things are going to be looking up in both the 100 free [Hartman] and the 50 free [Tucker].”
Klepfer is excited to add senior Nate Lam and freshmen Talon Morgan, Levi Lapp and Anthony Connolly.
“I’m looking forward to see what my new guys can add to the team this year,” she said. “The freshmen have some talent this year and just need some conditioning work and experience.”
Eastern is hoping to push defending champ Clinton Central in the HHC meet. The Bulldogs won the 2019 title with a score of 142. Eastern (65) edged Delphi (60) for second.
Eastern hosts Hamilton Heights on Tuesday for its opener.
The following are looks at the other Howard County teams.
KOKOMO
The Katfish have a nice mix of returning swimmers and divers and newcomers.
“I think we had 28, 29 boys out, which is more than they’ve had in previous years,” new coach Jeremy Fewell said. “It’s exciting. The more numbers, the better.”
Fewell coached Kokomo’s girls team to the North Central Conference title last season. Now, he is set to coach the boys team as well.
“I think [the boys] saw what the girls were able to accomplish last year and I think that feeds them a little bit. If they’re focused and dedicated, they can accomplish goals they’ve set for themselves,” he said.
The boys team graduated Max White, who was the NCC’s champion in the 100 butterfly and 200 freestyle. He advanced to state in the butterfly and finished 14th.
Still, Fewell sees a nice returning group to build around.
“You look at Cameron Bryant and the success he had through the course of last year and having the opportunity to build on that his senior year,” Fewell said, noting senior Brayden York and juniors Logan Pitner and Jake Cleaver as other strong returning swimmers and sophomore Isaac Elkin as a nice diver.
“This is a great group I’m working with,” Fewell added. “I have a lot of young swimmers and a lot of new swimmers out, which is awesome.”
For Fewell, the focus for the program starts in the classroom.
“I want them to crush the academics first, then become the best student-athlete they can be. That’s paramount for me. Moving forward, I think we have some great swimmers who could do some great things.”
Kokomo opened Monday with a 151-22 victory over Manchester.
WESTERN
The Panthers are looking for a solid encore to their 2018-19 season, which included a runner-up finish in the Hoosier Conference meet.
“It’s an exciting group,” veteran coach Brad Bennett said. “We have a great group of guys coming back and some exciting freshmen coming in. We’re a little on the light side of numbers [16]. I’d like to have more, but what we have is good.
“We graduated some solid swimmers last year, but we have a heavy senior class as far as talent. I’m excited to see what these guys can do this year.”
The returning swimmers include seniors Cullen Dalpoas, Palmer Harrell, Trey Shock and Clayton Palma and sophomore Pete Bradshaw. They played big roles in the conference meet last season. Dalpoas, Harrell, Shock and Bradshaw provided the biggest highlight by winning the 200 medley relay.
Also in the conference meet, Harrell was second in the 100 breaststroke, Shock, Palma and Dalpoas were part of the runner-up team in the 400 free relay, Shock was third in the 100 free, Dalpoas was third in the 100 backstroke and Harrell, Palma and Bradshaw were part of the third-place team in the 200 free relay.
Bennett likes his senior class of Dalpoas, Harrell, Shock, Palma, Austin Butcher, Elie Cuevas and Kurt Avergonzado. He calls it a versatile group.
“I have no one that’s kind of pigeonholed into one event,” he said. “I have kids who excel in specific events, but with these guys, they’re strong across the board. It makes putting together a lineup easy.”
Bennett noted the seniors are providing good leadership. He credited Cuevas in particular for his positive approach.
Junior Simha Sinkfield is a returning diver. Bradshaw leads the sophomore class, which also has Mason Hill, Taylor Rathbun, Tyler Vance and Sam Bowlby. Charlie Conkle is a promising freshman.
“This is the kind of team, and the boys all know it, that everyone plays a major role,” Bennett said. “Everyone has to understand they’re going to swim more than just one or two events a night. We’re counting on everybody to be able to score points.
“I believe those guys can have a strong presence at the conference meet. But with 16 guys, everyone will have to be exceptional for us to have the depth we need. But honestly, I believe we have the potential as a team. Now whether we can work to make that happen is yet to be seen.”
Western hosts Harrison on Tuesday to open the season.
NORTHWESTERN
Like Western’s Bennett, Northwestern coach Donita Walters is dealing with lower numbers. The Tigers have 18.
“We are a smaller squad and we’re a very young squad,” Walters said. “We have only three seniors and one of them is out right now. Jack Bikley is coming off a football injury so he’s not able to train yet.
“I have some hard-working kids and I have kids who want to learn. They’re like sponges. That’s the beautiful thing — you can input your knowledge and you feel like they’re receiving it.”
The Tigers’ senior class has Patrick Bath and Jace Cournoyer in addition to the injured Bilkey.
The lineup is bolstered by a strong junior class.
“The junior class is loaded with talent,” Walters said. “Austin Huskey trains year round and Drew Gingerich picked up club swimming this year and it really shows. His fitness level is tremendous coming into the season. There’s also Mason Harrell, who was part of our 200 freestyle relay team that broke our school record. That record was from 1991.”
Harrell helped the Tigers win the 200 free relay in the Hoosier Conference meet.
Other key returnees include Brodyn Devault and diver Ashtin Ziebell from the junior class and Caden Gaier and Alex Gates from the sophomore class.
The freshman class is led by twins Caleb and Ethan Champion.
“They have been year-round swimmers. They didn’t train this fall because they are going to try to be three-sport athletes as high schoolers, but they come in with a wealth of knowledge and they’re speedy fellas,” Walters said.
With a small roster, Walters noted she is looking for everyone on the team to contribute.
“They’re all going to have a role to play. Every point is important,” she said.
Northwestern opened with a victory over Twin Lakes on Tuesday.
