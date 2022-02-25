After the last turn in the 100-yard breaststroke at the IHSAA Carmel Sectional on Saturday afternoon, Northwestern boys swimmer Caleb Champion saw his destination in sight. The lead racer, the wall, and a trip to the State Finals all seemed close.
“The last 25, my competitor that I knew was going to make it [Carmel’s Ryan Malicki] wasn’t very far ahead of me, and I pretty much knew I was going to have a good shot then,” the Tiger junior said.
Champion touched fifth. In the fastest sectional in the state, that wasn’t a bad thing. The sectional winner and all who make a state cut time get automatic invites to state. After that, the next-fastest finishers at sectionals around the state get callbacks until the field of 32 swimmers per each individual event is filled.
“I knew the callback for state last year was :58.88,” Champion said. “So right when I looked up, I saw [my time] :58.41, and I knew since the state cut was :58.17, I wasn’t that far off and I had a good shot. But I wasn’t entirely confident until Tuesday when I saw my name on the sheet.”
The Carmel Sectional finals were Saturday, but some sectionals were pushed back until Monday, so it wasn’t until the new week that Champion got the official word. His time was strong enough to get him in the field at this weekend’s State Finals. He’s seeded 20th in the breaststroke in his first appearance at the state meet — and the first appearance by a Northwestern boy in 25 years.
Malicki’s time of :54.66 set the pace not just at the sectional, but the entire state, and helped pull competitors with him. Five swimmers from the Carmel Sectional made the field at state.
“It’s pretty challenging to get a top place [at the Carmel Sectional] but I kind of like the competition,” Champion said. “I feel like I can push myself harder with people in front of me, so I can chase them down.”
The state meet begins today at 6 p.m. in the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis. The top eight swimmers in today’s preliminary races advance to Saturday’s championship finals, and the next eight advance to the consolation finals
It’s been Champion’s goal to get to state since “I was 10 years old. I made it to state for age group for HCA [Howard County Aquatics], and ever since then I knew I wanted to go as a high schooler.”
Now he’s ahead of his planned pace. He’d expected that next year it would have become a realistic goal.
“It was pretty unbelievable [as a goal] until conference this year when I went :59,” Champion said. “Because the second-fastest time I’d had was 1:01. I didn’t really know I was going to be that close this year. I knew I was going to make it by at least next year.”
Champion has re-set his school record in the breaststroke three times this season, first at the Hoosier Conference meet, then in the sectional preliminary round last week, and finally again at the sectional final.
While Champion wasn’t assured a spot at state until Tuesday when the field was set, he said he was pretty happy on Saturday when he got out of the pool and saw his dad, Doug, an assistant with the Tigers. They knew he’d made a good case for a callback. He’d spent the season swimming all over the lineup for the Tigers, then for the postseason, focused on his best shot at state.
“For the course of the season we call on Caleb to swim everything on the roster. Probably with the exception of the backstroke he’s done it all,” NW coach Donita Walters said. “When you have an elite swimmer who can swim all strokes, we call on him a lot in meets.
“He knows his role. He knows when we get to conference and sectionals, those are his choices and we isolate on the events he wants to swim.”
This week, it’s about focusing on elements for the best-possible effort tonight. The Tiger staff works with Champion and films his work to show him when he’s excelling, and when he needs to clean up his motions.
“My dad and Donita, that’s something we’ve been working on this week is working on my stroke and turns,” Champion said.
That suits Champion’s approach. Walters said he’s very technical, likes to focus on the details. He’ll watch practice footage with his dad, then the next day in practice, he’ll incorporate changes as the staff fine-tunes his motion. Right now, it’s about trimming time out of his turns.
“If we isolate just this skill for three walls and everything else is done like it was done at sectional we’re going to be where we want to be and have a return swim on Saturday,” Walters said.
Now that Champion has reached state as a destination, his next goal is about where he finishes.
“My No. 1 goal is to be under :58, and my other goal is to be top 16 so I can return Saturday,” Champion said.
He’s confident that he’s on the right path.
“I think I have a really good shot this weekend,” Champion said. “I feel with the work that we’ve done this week I feel like I have a really good shot at those goals.”
