INDIANAPOLIS — Northwestern swimmer Caleb Champion wrapped up his junior season Friday night in the preliminary round of the IHSAA Boys Swimming and Diving State Finals at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis.
The first-time state finalist took 25th in the 100 breaststroke, clocking in at :59.28, his second-fastest time ever.
“We had a good night,” Northwestern coach Donita Walters said. “It’s just not obviously where wen wanted to end up. Caleb did everything perfectly all week and his race was everything we’ve been working on. Coach Doug [Champion, his father and an NW assistant] and I both felt like that was a faster swim and then you look at the wall and you’re like, ‘what the heck? It was faster than that.’”
The top 16 swimmers in each individual swimming event at state qualify for today’s finals.
“We’ll be back next year,” Walters said.
“I think it’s super important in setting up for next season. He’s been down here to swim in meets before but not since he was a little boy — 10, 11. High school state is loud. It’s different. The energy is different — an electric atmosphere. I think nerves were there a little bit [but] he said he was fine.”
Champion’s run to state concluded a breakthrough season for the junior swimmer.
“He’s been 100 percent on point,” Walters said, noting his training and nutrition were ideal. “That’s a great swim, nothing to be ashamed of.
“He’s been phenomenal all season. Can’t ask for more from this kid. Pretty excited. He and I have already been talking about let’s get down here in both events next year. Both of them are doable.”
Champion’s other individual event is the 200 IM. He was sixth in the Carmel Sectional in that event. The top five swimmers in that event at Carmel qualified for the state meet.
