Tipton senior Ayden Stanley had been focused on the final day of the Noblesville Boys Swim Sectional for almost a decade. When that day came last Saturday, he was ready.
Stanley hit the pool for the 50 freestyle — an all-out sprint where the slightest bobble means defeat. He knew he had to be nearly perfect to reach his potential.
“First person to the wall is most likely going to win the race,” Stanley said. “I remember thinking I have to breathe once on the way down, once on the way back, and if any of that falls apart, it’s the whole race pretty much.”
Carmel is the obstacle. Carmel is always the obstacle. Swimmers from the six-time defending state champions went 1-2-3 in every individual swimming event at the sectional, except one, where they took second and third. Stanley was first in the 50 free, becoming the first sectional champion in program history.
“It was one of the happiest moments of my life probably because every time I’ve gone to sectionals, it’s always Carmel that wins pretty much every event,” Stanley said. “Being able to say that they didn’t win this event, I know it excited me and it excited people from other schools. Someone gets close to beating Carmel and it’s a pretty big deal on the pool deck.”
Stanley posted a winning time of :21.12 to win the sectional and punch a ticket to the state meet at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis. Sectional champions advance to state automatically, as does anyone who meets the state cut time. Shortly after winning the 50, Stanley took fourth in the 100 butterfly in :51.07 and made it to state in that event too by besting the state cut time.
For the senior Blue Devil, reaching state was a dream come true.
“Very much so,” he said. “It was my last shot, if I didn’t do it then my season was pretty much done, and I’m pretty much done with swimming for good.”
Now he’s extended his swim career by a week. The IHSAA Boys Swimming and Diving State Finals begin today with two preliminary sessions. Stanley is in the 5:30 p.m. session. The top 16 in each swimming event advance to Saturday’s championship and consolation finals.
“It’s something that when he was 9 I knew he could do, but when it happens, and when it happened by him winning the event by beating two Carmel kids, it was kind of earth-shaking,” Tipton coach Steven Thompson said. “There was about a 15-minute interlude where I felt joy and felt the weight of a decade lifted off my shoulders, and then it came crashing down again: We’ve got to get ready for state.”
It’s a welcome burden. Stanley and Thompson have been collaborating on his swim career since Stanley was in third grade. His performance at the sectional gave them one more week to try to achieve even more.
Thompson is the aquatics director for Tipton schools. Elementary classes each take a week of swimming in the fall and a week in the spring. When Stanley was a third grader, his class hit the pool.
“He came down in his third grade classroom and it was like, ‘Oh, he’s fast,’” Thompson recalled. “He’d been swimming at a swim club that was operating out of Hamilton Heights.”
Thompson started figuring out how to maximize Stanley’s potential.
“I think every success that our Tipton program has had in the last nine years can be traced back to that encounter,” Thompson said. “The goal was never to have one fast kid and that’s it. It was very much about putting a group of kids around him that were willing to learn and work hard and build a program primarily on his shoulders. I don’t think that pressure ever affected him.”
Early on, Stanley started eyeing the biggest challenge available to him — winning the 50 freestyle at the sectional.
“It was more a goal I had pretty much from the time I figured out that high school state was even a thing,” Stanley said.
Eventually, after a few years of thinking about that goal, Stanley told Thompson he was going to win the sectional as a senior.
“I probably didn’t bring it up to him until seventh or eighth grade, but it was something I wanted to do since I was in fourth or fifth grade.”
While winning the 50 free was his original goal, Stanley now considers that event and the 100 butterfly equally important. He went into the butterfly confident that he could get to state — regardless of what place he finished — because he’d swam state cut times in the Hoosier Conference meet, and then in the sectional preliminary round.
“I knew going in that I was going to be able to swim state cut time because I’d done it previously,” Stanley said. “It was a matter of whether I was able to make it that day or not.”
This week, Thompson has Stanley focused on tapering for maximum energy today. Stanley said his practice time is focused on “working on turns and getting every aspect of the 50 and 100 down to where they need to be.”
Stanley is seeded 14th in the 50 free and 20th in the 100 butterfly. His goals are to make the top eight in the 50 freestyle and drop time in both events. His emotions were mixed as he waited for today to arrive.
“I would say anxious, but also excited,” Stanley said. “I’ve had a lot of people building me up over the week, so that’s the anxious part of it, but I’m ready to go try.”
