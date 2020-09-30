This week carries a sense of urgency that Jon Callane has never experienced before.
The No. 1 singles player on Kokomo’s boys tennis team, he’s faced pressure from some of the state’s best players, and he’s faced internal pressure as the only one responsible for his success or failure.
This week is Callane’s last sectional. He’s not playing in college, so even though he can play tennis as an adult, this is the end of the road for all the highs and lows experienced collectively with the team and all the on-court challenges that come with being a Wildkat. This week, for the first time, every match comes with an end-of-career intensity.
“All I think about is how coming in my freshman year, [I thought] I’ve got four more years of this, no big deal, and now it’s like, I really can’t take this week for granted,” Callane said. “Hopefully we’ll make it out of sectionals, but regionals? Really can’t take anything for granted.”
This path started so long ago, Callane can’t remember the first time he held a tennis racket. What memories he can latch on to start as a young kid when his father Jon Callane Sr. would take the whole family to Foster Park to play. What he remembers clearly is when he decided to narrow his vision from a wide array of sports to just tennis.
“I never really took tennis serious when I was younger, it was just something I had to do because my dad was a player,” Callane said. “Seventh grade I made the decision that I want to take my game to the next level. I want to take this more serious.”
Individual responsibility is the crux of what Callane likes about playing tennis.
“I didn’t like the aspect of if you lost [in a team sport] there were a lot of excuses you could make. In tennis, it’s one-on-one in singles. There’s no excuses except that if you lost, it’s on you. I liked the pressure on me. I liked all eyes on me, and being the center of attention on the court,” he said.
With that decision, Callane was on his way up. Callane concentrates on tennis all year round, training in Carmel and Indianapolis, and made an impact immediately when he arrived in high school.
As a freshman, Callane played a mix of Nos. 3 and 2 singles and finished 17-6. As a sophomore, he split time at No. 1 with Daniel Socias, playing No. 2 when Socias was at the top, and finished 16-7. As a junior, he moved into the No. 1 spot full time, led Kokomo to its second straight sectional title, and finished 14-9 at No. 1 singles (14-11 overall with a pair of doubles matches during the season). Callane was named All-District 3 and honorable mention All-State as a junior.
Callane is 15-7 as a senior heading into this week’s sectional. Sectional play begins at 4 p.m. today with Northwestern vs. Taylor and Western vs. Eastern. Kokomo and Tipton each have a bye and the Wildkats will face the Western-Eastern winner on Thursday.
“I think any time you can cover a lot of court quickly and not make a lot of mistakes, you’re going to win a lot of matches in tennis,” Kokomo coach Shawn Flanary said. “Even at the highest level, the game is dominated by great defenders and I think Jon plays exceptional defense. I think he returns very well. Unless you’ve just got big goods, he’s going to give you a handful and he wins a lot of matches with grit and hustle and balls in play. He’s a little guy and he has to make up for that size with tenacity and that’s how he plays.
“He’s had a great career, and a really good year this year too, and he’s still got a lot of good tennis ahead of him.”
To get to 62 career wins Callane has relied on a mixture of attributes.
“[Foremost], I would say experience,” he said. “I’ve been in this position multiple times. Now being a senior, I’ve got a good idea of what it takes to win at 1 singles. Consistency — I’m able to keep the ball in play down to the wire. I really use my athleticism. You’ve got to be very top notch to hit the ball past me. I can chase the ball down. My experience, my consistency, and I’d say my defense, those are the three things that help me in really hard, competitive matches.”
He’s held his own against a wide array of strong players from throughout the state in his time as a Kat. He hasn’t won all those matches, but he likes the challenge of trying to get to that level.
When he was a sophomore and got a taste of playing at No. 1, he could tell which opponents were putting in that work. One of the things Callane likes about tennis is the grind of trying to maximize potential.
“Obviously, my dad and family were all solid tennis players and that’s part of it,” Callane said. He also draws satisfaction from “the fact that no one has an understanding of the difficulty, of the hard work it takes to be a good tennis player. It’s not just two guys tapping the ball back and forth. It takes a lot of extra hours putting in work. It’s a whole lot of mental strategy, and physical strategy. [I like] just the difficulty of what it takes to become a top player in the state.”
Flanary noted that all Callane’s losses this season have all come to 2019 All-State players.
The end of the season looms at some point, and it’s on his mind.
“Right now, it’s not really hit me yet, but in a week or two after my final high school match, it’s really going to hit me,” he said. “I’ve reflected with my teammates on all the big wins we’ve had, all the matches we’ve had. I’ve really been reflecting a lot lately.
“Hopefully we can get two big wins — Thursday, and if we have the opportunity to play Friday, get a big win Friday. Yes, we have beaten Northwestern in the regular season this year, but I was the only comfortable match. Northwestern’s improved so much this year I’m actually nervous that we can pull it out because it’s tough to beat a good team twice in a row.”
