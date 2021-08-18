Kokomo’s boys tennis team has ruled the local courts in recent seasons, having won six of the last seven Kokomo Sectional titles including the last three.
Now, the Wildkats head into a new era, with a new coach and an all-new lineup.
Travis Taflinger is the new coach. He replaces Shawn Flanary, who led Kokomo to seven North Central Conference titles, 16 sectional titles and seven regional crowns during a successful 19-year run.
Taflinger is a former Wildkat player.
“I was so fortunate to play for coach Charlie Hall in the late ‘90s. He will always be my all-time favorite coach and I learned so much from him. I have such fond memories of the tennis season and the teammates I had at KHS,” Taflinger said. “I was also blessed to have a year with coach Flanary, who taught me so much about the game and building a tennis program.
“I love the Wildkats and am honored to be coaching these great student-athletes.”
While Kokomo is rebuilding, Northwestern returns a deep and talented roster from a team that went 16-7 and finished as sectional runner-up last season.
“This team has a ton of potential, but potential doesn’t win anything,” Northwestern co-coach Matt Woods said. “The guys returning feel like they let one slip away in the sectional final last season. They are really hungry to try and get back there. On paper we look solid and feel pretty good, but we have to execute.”
Likewise, Western (12-10 last season) has a nice group of returning players and is flush with options for its lineup.
“I love our team’s depth,” Western coach Judson Quinn said. “I wish there were more varsity spots because we could play 11-12 players deep and there wouldn’t be much drop off.”
The following are looks at Howard County’s teams.
KOKOMO
Taflinger pointed to love and effort as themes for the Kats’ season.
“Both of these are completely under our control,” he said. “We are called to love our school, teammates and even our opponents by putting others ahead of ourselves. We also believe that we can always give perfect effort.
“The boys have bought into our team goals and have already created a family culture.”
Kokomo opened against Plymouth on Monday, dropping a 5-0 decision. Kokomo’s lineup had sophomore Andrew Guerre at No. 1 singles, sophomore Jayleb Walsh at No. 2 singles, senior Isaac Elkins at No. 3 singles, senior Caleb Wallace and sophomore Ari Leger at No. 1 doubles and junior Alan Dockemeyer and sophomore Chad Washburn at No. 2 doubles. Wallace is the team’s captain.
“We have experienced a lot of transition from last year, but that has created some tremendous opportunities for younger players,” Taflinger said.
Junior Kye Gamble and seniors Lucas Cummings and Drake Hester also are in contention for spots.
Taflinger is assisted by Brett Heflin.
NORTHWESTERN
The Tigers look ready to build on their breakout 2020 season.
“Coach [Mike] Wise and I are looking for a really strong season,” Woods said. “We lost two seniors from last year but return everyone else as well as two guys that have lots of varsity experience and a talented freshman in Blake Wise. We feel we have a very tough, deep team going in to this season.”
The Tigers’ returning players include five seniors — Cole Wise, who posted a 15-9 record at No. 1 singles; Adam Morrow (15-9 between singles and doubles); Austin Robinson (17-6, mostly at No. 3 singles); Tate Mullens (15-4 in doubles); and Caden Gaier (9-3 in doubles).
Also returning are two juniors — Clayton Griswold (8-6 at singles and doubles) and Ethan Kearney (12-4 in doubles).
“With this much experience returning we are really trying to shape their strategy of the game,” Woods said. “We are also trying to sort out positions as well as doubles partners. We are deep just like last year so we have a lot of options to work through.”
Sophomores Eastin Whaley and Sammy Shotwell both received small tastes of varsity play last season. Blake Wise leads the freshmen.
“Our goals are to improve off of last season’s record, finish in the top two of the [Hoosier] conference and finally win the sectional,” Woods said.
Northwestern’s last sectional title came in 1980.
The Tigers breezed to a 5-0 victory over Carroll in their opener Tuesday. The Tigers went with a lineup of Cole Wise, Morrow and Robinson in singles, Gaier and Griswold at No. 1 doubles and Kearney and Blake Wise at No. 2 doubles.
WESTERN
Quinn likes what he is seeing from his squad.
“The team does a lot of little things right,” he said. “They work hard, they transition between drills quickly, and push each other to get better. There’s still another gear we can reach, but it’s been a great start.”
The Panthers’ top returning players are seniors Dylan Collins, Connor Beeler and Parker Dean. Last season, Collins went 12-12 while splitting time between No. 1 doubles and No. 2 singles, Beeler went 8-6 at No. 1 doubles and Dean went 15-8 while splitting between No. 1 doubles and No. 3 singles.
Also returning with experience are junior Zach Gilbert and sophomores Miles Bowley and Evan Butcher. Gilbert went 3-4 at No. 2 doubles during a tough part of the Panthers’ schedule. Butcher also saw time at No. 2 doubles and Bowley saw time at No. 3 singles.
Western opened Monday with a 5-0 victory over Carroll. Collins, Bowley and Butcher manned the singles spots, Beeler and Dean played No. 1 doubles and Gilbert and junior Luke Mawbey played No. 2 doubles. Bowley and the No. 2 doubles team both posted 6-0, 6-0 wins.
Junior Simon Aaron provides depth at both singles and doubles.
“Our squad has the potential to win a lot of matches. But there is a lot of talented teams out there. It will take some grit, grind and determination, but we have the talent and ability to win double-digit matches again this year,” Quinn said.
TAYLOR
The Titans have a 12-player roster composed of two seniors, eight juniors, one sophomore and one freshman.
“The practices are looking very positive,” coach Conner Leicht said. “The players are working hard and picking up on the fundamentals of the game.”
Senior Evan Fleek and juniors Josh Parker, Cody Groves and Kaiden Blane are returning players.
“No positions are set yet,” Leicht said. “Every player will have a chance to compete for a position on any given night. ... All players that have come in are working hard and learning the game. I have been impressed with their work ethic and willingness to learn and compete.”
The Titans took a step forward last season by winning two matches after going winless in 2019. Leicht wants the Titans to build on that progress.
“With more players participating this year, we are looking to build on last year’s performance,” he said. “I am very excited for our upcoming season.”
Taylor opens against Tipton on Aug. 25.
EASTERN
The Comets went 0-19 last season when they had a senior-less lineup.
“We are still pretty inexperienced, but I like how we are looking early on,” coach Pat Rice said. “I can definitely see improvement from the entire team and can tell work was put in during the summer to get better.”
Junior Zhayne Kelly and senior Ian Haley are the top returning players. Kelly played No. 1 singles and Haley mostly played No. 2 singles last season, but also contributed at No. 1.
Senior Myer Miller, a transfer from Madison-Grant, is pushing Kelly for the No. 1 spot.
“He has a nice all-around game and has been a great addition,” Rice said.
The Comets also return senior Barak Price, who played at No. 2 doubles; junior Levi Lapp, who saw time at No. 3 singles and also doubles; and sophomores Luke Laubenstein and Jase Cloum, who teamed at No. 1 doubles.
Rice also is looking at senior Joe White and freshman Eli Bowyer for possible spots.
“The work ethic this year has really been great, it’s been a great group of guys to work with,” Rice said.
After the winless 2020, Rice points to being competitive as the Comets’ No. 1 goal.
“I definitely think this is a team that will get better as the season goes on,” he said. “We play a pretty solid schedule, with sectional co-favorites Northwestern and Western. The key to our season will be staying positive and keeping our heads down and just going to work,” he said.
Eastern opened against Frankton on Monday, dropping a 5-0 decision.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.